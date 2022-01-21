After Further Review: Last thoughts on the Heritage-Glass rivalry

Coach Tony Crews spent December preaching this message to his players: you're getting better. Tough to see progress, though, when the losses are piling up.

A post-Christmas trip to Kentucky may have made all the difference. The Pioneers went 1-2 in the Bluegrass State, with a 13-point loss to Harlan County (Ky.), a 29-point win over North Raleigh Christian (N.C.) and a 25-point loss to Metrolina Christian (N.C.).

"Even though we lost two games in Kentucky, they saw how well they competed against that level of talent," Crews said this week, "so I think they understood that hey, if we can compete up here ... we can compete against anyone."

The Pioneers saw the fruits of their labor Thursday night when they defeated rival E.C. Glass 64-59 inside a raucous Heritage Fieldhouse. It was HHS's signature win of the season, and kept the squad in the hunt for the Seminole District crown, two games behind district leader Liberty Christian and one game back of Glass.

"I felt good about where we were," Crews said Thursday as he recalled his team's five-game skid last month. "I knew that the team was ready to take off, and I think this [win] just validates what we thought."

Heritage received a mammoth performance from Kyle Ferguson, who finished with a career-high 30 points and five blocks. Ferguson also bruised Glass last season at McCue Gymnasium when he unloaded 27 points. On Thursday he was nearly automatic from the free-throw line, going 14 for 17.

"I've went a game with only missing two [free throw attempts]," Ferguson said, "but it was like 4 for 6, 6 for 8. But yeah, we shoot a lot of free throws in practice every day, so I feel like that helps."

Going forward, Heritage will need more performances like that from Ferguson, especially after fellow senior Hussain Williams exited Thursday's game with what appeared to be a nasty wrist injury.

Glass received a stellar outing from point guard O'Maundre Harris, who finished with 22 points and seven assists.

"His athleticism is just off the charts," Crews said.

Thursday's game was a sign the Hill City Rivalry is alive and well. Heritage and E.C. Glass now have split their regular-season series for five straight years. That's not to say the teams have been evenly matched all of those years, because they haven't. Sometimes the matchup is about who has more heart or luck or grit. Sometimes, it's about which way the ball bounces.

It certainly didn't bounce in Glass' favor Thursday. The Hilltoppers missed layups by the handful, looked rattled at times and endured a dismal night from the free-throw line. They were without shooting guard Aidan Treacy (13 ppg), who was scratched before the game, and the Hilltoppers hadn't played in 10 days. The rust showed.

"They were the better team," Glass coach DJ Best said as his players exited the locker room.

Don't expect the rust to stick around too long, though. This Glass team, a junior-laden squad, has all the upside in the world. It's a group Best has been excited about for quite sometime, and when the Hilltoppers are playing well, they're a fun group to watch. There's a reason they're a contender for the district crown, and they will probably be a tough out in the playoffs.

And it's not like the fight wasn't there Thursday. Glass came close to forcing overtime or pulling off the upset with its trap defense in the closing minutes. But Heritage escaped just about every roadblock set in the way.

"You know they're always gonna come out with that fight in them," Crews said. "And for us to get a win like that against that team, it should really tell us that, hey, we have arrived back on the scene."

For Glass (10-3), the plan now is to work on what didn't go right Thursday, tighten up for a couple road contests next week and finish the regular season strong.

For Heritage, the goal is to keep improving. A 7-7 record at the season's midway point isn't probably where anyone wants to be, but the Pioneers will be much better because of their losses, if they take the lessons that go with them to heart. The same goes for Glass.

