After Further Review: LCA goes from pushover the powerhouse

"Everybody was like 'LCA's done. LCA's not gonna make it,'" a breathless Belford said after celebrating with his teammates. "And then we kept on grindin' and grindin'. We used that as motivation and we kept on doin' our thing, getting win after win after win. And then we got our chance against Brookville, and we dogged 'em. They're a very good team, but we did our thing. And we actually wanted to play Heritage in the playoffs."

In 2018 they finished fifth in the Seminole standings. Now they're the last Seminole team standing. Next up: a state semifinal bout at Lord Botetourt (8-0), long considered the favorite for the Class 3 title. LB is stout, strong, speedy and self-assured — basically everything you want out of a team this time of year. They represent another serious challenge for LCA.

But these Bulldogs are playing disciplined football right now, and they're nothing if not persistent. That's obvious on offense, with methodical drives designed to wear down the opposition. It's obvious on special teams, with long returns that often put the offense in strong field position. And it's obvious on defense, where the Bulldogs can make game-defining stands and force opponents into three-and-outs.

There are now two teams left in this newspaper's coverage area: LCA (Class 3) and Appomattox (Class 2).