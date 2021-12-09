After Further Review: Learning how to lose

Doug Smith looked into the tear-stained eyes of Appomattox football players Saturday in Bluefield, West Virginia, where a pale December afternoon was giving way to gloomy night.

They huddled together for about 20 minutes. Smith talked about the past and the future. Senior quarterback Tre Lawing gave an emotional speech. Finally, the Raiders wrapped things up on a field just across the Virginia line where Graham had ended the dream of winning six state titles in a seven-year span.

The Pride of Appomattox was going home wounded, heads held a little lower, voices muted, disappointment etched into each face.

Losing is heartbreak. At the very least it's frustrating, especially when you've worked so hard only for things to unravel inside a few pivotal minutes. The teenagers who rarely have dealt with defeat on the gridiron got a good dose of it Saturday.

Yes, they were sad. Yes, the dream of playing one more weekend for another state trophy died in Bluefield. And yes, they lost. But losers? You couldn't really call them that. Smith, Lawing & Co. made sure of it.