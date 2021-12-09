After Further Review: Learning how to lose

Doug Smith looked into the tear-stained eyes of Appomattox football players Saturday in Bluefield, West Virginia, where a pale December afternoon was giving way to gloomy night.
They huddled together for about 20 minutes. Smith talked about the past and the future. Senior quarterback Tre Lawing gave an emotional speech. Finally, the Raiders wrapped things up on a field just across the Virginia line where Graham had ended the dream of winning six state titles in a seven-year span.
The Pride of Appomattox was going home wounded, heads held a little lower, voices muted, disappointment etched into each face.
Losing is heartbreak. At the very least it's frustrating, especially when you've worked so hard only for things to unravel inside a few pivotal minutes. The teenagers who rarely have dealt with defeat on the gridiron got a good dose of it Saturday.
Yes, they were sad. Yes, the dream of playing one more weekend for another state trophy died in Bluefield. And yes, they lost. But losers? You couldn't really call them that. Smith, Lawing & Co. made sure of it.
"I told them at the end of the game, the scoreboard says you lost, but it's the beginning. It's not the end," Smith said. "It's the beginning of a great thing of learning from it and beginning to start some new stuff for a lot of kids that haven't had that opportunity. A lot of our older ones are going to be leaving, but they set such a great example for the younger ones in how hard they worked, how bad they wanted to do the right things — not only on the field but in the classroom and their communities, and they're just such great leaders. We're just so proud of them.
"We lost on the scoreboard, but we won in a lot of ways today."
Everyone wants to win. More important is learning how to lose. To carry yourself with grace and dignity. To congratulate your opponent. To soak in the feeling of defeat and then get back to work.
Lawing, one of the most celebrated players to come through the Appomattox program in decades, vowed to keep working, even though his high school football career is over. That's how much he loves the game, his school and the community where he lives.
"Keep grinding, work hard," he said after the game. "When I was a freshman, we had a playoff loss [in 2018, against Radford]. That next week, we were back in the weight room, we were working out every day, hard. That's all we really can do. When you face things like this, you always come back harder, and that's the biggest thing with these young guys. I'm going to make sure while I'm around that they're working, too, just so they don't have to go through this feeling again. I know it's tough. This is something you don't want to go through in life, but you've got to deal with it."
Of course, Appomattox hasn't lost many times in the last seven years. The Raiders are 87-7 since that first magical season in 2015. The only other team in the state to boast a better record during that time frame: Class 1 Riverheads (90-5).
Not everyone gets to experience that type of magic. Still, the kids show up.
They show up at Brookville, which hasn't been past the third round of the postseason since its most recent state title in 2012, and they keep believing.
They show up at Heritage, which a few weeks ago suffered a brutal, season-ending loss. Coach Brad Bradley told his players he loved them that night, challenged them to embrace the hurt and then get back to work.
They show up at E.C. Glass — which experienced a remarkable and sudden about-face this season after a disastrous pandemic-shortened campaign — and in Altavista, that tight-knit community where incredible highs and severe lows are engrained into the fabric of the football program.
And sometimes they show up when winning isn't an expectation. Consider Nelson County, which went 1-9 this season and has posted just 17 victories in the last decade. But kids dream of gridiron glory there, too.
One local team that likely won't feel the sting of losing this season: LCA. The Bulldogs host Phoebus in the Class 3 title game Saturday, and should be considered the favorite because of their depth, discipline and Division I-caliber talent. LCA lost out on their state title bid last season. That won't happen again.
Meanwhile, in Appomattox, they'll get back to the grind. Start helping out around town when there's a need. Volunteer their time. Do their best to set a positive example. That's how Smith runs his program. The model looks like this: If you work together to help others, you'll build a unique bond within your own ranks. You don't need to amass more talent than everybody else. You just need heart, a love for the game and for others, and a willingness to learn.
"That’s really how we develop our kids, working together, doing things together," Smith said. "Even if it’s service events or washing cars or whatever ... to help others, to serve, to work together. Those kind of things help build our team and our program and that’s what gets them close. So when they’re working, they’re working out and trying to get better, they push each other a lot more. When you invest in it, that’s what makes it such a tough thing when it doesn’t go your way on the scoreboard, for sure.”
It hurts to have loved and lost. Still better to have loved.
Damien Sordelett contributed to this column.