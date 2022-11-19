After Further Review: Marquis White, the gamechanger

The last matchup between Heritage and Brookville was a defensive battle. This one was shaping up to be a slugfest.

That is, until one player, a guy new to the varsity ranks, made all the difference.

Heritage junior Marquis White fielded a kickoff with the scored tied at 14 on Friday night and then sprinted down the right sideline for a 75-yard return that gave the Pioneers a ton of momentum.

No big deal, right? Just one score. Surely Brookville could wipe that one away with a touchdown of its own.

But here's the thing about touchdowns: some are back-breakers. Some occur out of the blue and force you to shake your head in disbelief. Some settle the matter. And some just carry a weight difficult to shake off.

From the Brookville sideline at Lynchburg City Stadium, White's kickoff return felt like all those things during Friday night's Region 3C semifinal bout.

If you'd stood there and looked across the field, almost 53 yards away to where the play was unfolding, you would've heard concern take over.

And you'd have heard that concern turn to a hush less than two minutes later, when the Bees fumbled and Heritage scored again.

And you'd have heard that hush shift to absolute silence when Heritage took advantage of yet another Brookville fumble to set up a 19-yard touchdown from quarterback Hov Bateman to ... who else ... Marquis White.

There was White, reeling in a pass that put Heritage up 35-14, a halftime lead that set the Bees back on their heels and eventually earned the Pioneers a 49-21 victory.

Just a few minutes earlier, he had made perhaps the most meaningful play of his high school career on that 75-yard kickoff return.

But Marquis is a quiet guy, so in a postgame interview, maybe the first of his varsity career, he talked about the guys around him.

"Just had good blocks," he said. "That's all on my teammates."

And when asked about the touchdown reception, he pointed toward another guy who made it possible.

"Just a well-called play by my coach, Coach [Brad] Bradley," the junior said. "Perfect for the moment."

Turns out White was perfect for the moment, too. He finished the game with two touchdowns, 41 receiving yards, several tackles and an interception in the fourth quarter, which he returned 25 yards.

Bradley talked Friday night about the last few times his team has faced Brookville, including last year's season-ending 29-point loss and this season's three-point victory in October. The Pioneers hadn't put up big offensive numbers against their Timberlake Road rivals recently.

That changed Friday. Not only did HHS score 21-straight points in a span of 4 minutes and 15 seconds in the second quarter, it also finished with 375 yards of total offense and received a strong night from senior quarterback Hov Bateman (130 passing yards) and senior running back Rajan Booker (112 rushing yards).

Bateman had a front-row seat for White's dagger of a kickoff return.

"I was right beside him, running down the sideline right where he was going," the QB said.

White burst past a gang of would-be Brookville tacklers, then hugged the edge all the way to the end zone. From the other side of the field, it looked as if he were sprinting down a tightrope that separated the field of play from out-of-bounds marks.

"It was a small window," Bateman said, "but once he got past them, wide open."

To hear White tell it, he was just following his blockers. But he did it in style, like he was a veteran of the 60-yard dash.

By the way, White used to run track in middle school. He's currently considering joining the varsity track team, which may be a good idea judging from that run.

But that's to be considered at a later date. The news Friday night was that he was a gamechanger. Heritage players talked this week about how they remembered the season-ending loss to Brookville last year and how they were intent on revenge. Ironic, and somehow apropos, that a mighty contribution came from White — a guy who wasn't even on the team back then.

And from another player, Bateman, who never saw the field in that loss. He was the backup quarterback last year.

"I didn't even touch the field," Bateman recalled. "Not even one second. And I still cried after that game. So I knew this was a rematch. I had to win."

And from Booker, who recalls the loss well and who passed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season Friday.

"I feel this year it was more personal, because of what happened last year," Booker said. "We stayed disciplined, we stayed focused."

White stood with a straight face and answered questions Friday night. He never really talked about himself, except when asked about his past.

He grew up attending football games at City Stadium. Watched the older guys go on thrilling playoff runs. Dreamed about one day becoming a Pioneer.

"And seeing all the players perform," he said, "I just wanted to be part of that shine."

On Friday, his light burned bright.

Region 3C Semifinals

Heritage 49, Brookville 21

Brookville;7;7;7;0;—;21

Heritage;7;28;7;7;—;49

BHS — Michael Viar 4 run (Devan Stickle kick)

HHS — Hov Bateman 6 run (Marcus Gafford kick)

HHS — Rajan Booker 43 run (Gafford kick)

BHS — Jaylan Pannell 3 run (Stickle kick)

HHS — Marquis White 75 kickoff return (Gafford kick)

HHS — Booker 1 run (Gafford kick)

HHS — White 19 pass from Bateman (Gafford kick)

BHS — Viar 1 run (Stickle kick)

HHS — Bateman 35 run (Gafford kick)

HHS — Bateman 1 run (Gafford kick)

;BHS;HHS

First downs;19;15

Rushes-yards;47-210;25-245

Passing yards;92;130

Passing;7-16-1;11-18-0

Total Offense;302;375

Penalties-yards;7-45;9-80

Fumbles-lost;3-2;1-0

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Brookville: Drake McDaniel 14-64, Jor'Dyn Whitelaw 13-42, Viar 14-67, Pannell 6-37. Heritage: Bateman 17-110, Booker 5-112, Jeffrey Mosley 3-23.

Passing — Brookville: McDaniel 7-16-1 (92). Heritage: Bateman 11-18-0 (130).

Receiving — Brookville: Steve Preston 3-56, Whitelaw 3-20, David Schmitt 1-16. Heritage: Markus White 5-66, Marquis White 3-41, Emeere Kelso 2-19, Terrell Washington 1-4.

Records: Brookville 8-4. Heritage 10-2.