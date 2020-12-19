After Further Review: On athletics, school boards failed

School boards in Lynchburg and Bedford County had a chance this week to prove themselves to young athletes by making competent and informed decisions about the return of sports. Each failed the test.
Just five days before winter sports were set to begin with a slate of basketball games, the Lynchburg board voted to push all contests back three weeks, to Jan. 11. It did so during a rambling 45-minute discussion that bounced from topic to topic and was filled at times with misinformation.
Some board members didn't know games were set to begin within a week. Others didn't realize the basic functions of Phase 2 and 3 guidelines their own return-to-play subcommittee set up months ago.
Boards like Lynchburg's are tasked with making incredibly difficult decisions these days. Their chief concern is the physical and emotional health of students, staff and families, and rightfully so. But that means, even on topics that normally wouldn't be of utmost concern, like athletics, the board needs to remain informed these days. That they weren't was disconcerting.
At one point, Lynchburg City Schools Superintendent Crystal Edwards was asked what games were currently scheduled. "For us?" she replied about the division. "We don't have games scheduled right now."
Actually, area schedules were drawn up and released in October. The Virginia High School League voted in July to bring sports back and in September decided on a Dec. 21 start date. Earlier in Wednesday's meeting, Edwards said she believed games began Dec. 21 but would have to check to make sure.
The board decided teams must return to Phase 2 guidelines until Jan. 11, meaning they cannot share equipment and must work out in small groups of 5 to 10 people, unable to install key strategic components necessary for competition. Some folks making that call weren't sure what those Phase 2 guidelines even entailed, which was alarming.
Watching the meeting's live feed, a buddy of mine contacted me to say board members should phone a friend for proper information. Good advice.
They also could read newspapers like this one, which has chronicled sports developments in detail throughout the entire pandemic.
They could consult athletic directors and coaches employed by the city who have worked tirelessly to put together a plan for sports to return.
They could refer to the VHSL's website, to the metrics available on LCS' own site, to the dozens of news divisions across Virginia devoting time and space to high school sports, or — as my friend suggested — use a lifeline.
Instead, they placed the winter season on life support. COVID cases are expected to rise yet again after the holidays, so it's feasible sports could be put on hold once more, even though only in-district play is allowed in our area to mitigate the virus' spread and athletes have been operating successfully under guidelines set forth by their divisions.
These kinds of week-by-week decisions won't cut it. Seasons are already condensed; soon, it will be too late to begin play.
Meanwhile, the Bedford board took another swing at the matter Thursday. It did so under the guise of correcting a decision made one week prior, when it voted to allow sports to return but tied them to two key Virginia Department of Health metrics that, based on cases in the county and across the state, will make it awfully difficult for sports to be staged at all this winter.
That original Dec. 10 vote was shrouded in last-minute deception. The board heard from students advocating for sports to return and listened as others gathered outside chanted "Let us play!" It was supposedly a message received loud and clear.
So the board signaled its support for moving forward without spectators; but right before the vote, it introduced into the measure language that tied the start of games to the metrics. Then board members patted themselves on the back for allowing games to begin, all the while knowing they most likely won't for the foreseeable future.
It was effectively washing it's hands of the matter, placing the blame at the feet of the state instead of taking decisive action.
This week's meeting then, was a chance to correct that decision. But everything was short and sweet. The motion to proceed without regard to state metrics once again didn't garner enough votes.
Our athletes deserve better. They deserve the type of leaders who will look after their well-being but who also won't turn around and use them as pawns in a political game full of misdirection and uninformed decisions.
The teenagers were watching this week and, ultimately, the adults let them down. Since there's now a chance winter sports won't take place, some coaches are concerned athletes will seek out other avenues of competition, like travel and AAU teams. A mass exodus would decimate the local high school scene.
At some point, local school boards may just look around and wonder where all the school pride has gone.
So stop stringing the kids along. Either let them begin competition or make a firm decision to cancel the season. This whole approach of gathering every week to address public concern gives people hope that sports will begin. Those hopes are always swiftly dashed.
Above all, let's not have simply the appearance of vigorous leadership. Give us the real thing, based on informed decisions. Anything less is inexcusable.
