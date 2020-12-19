After Further Review: On athletics, school boards failed

These kinds of week-by-week decisions won't cut it. Seasons are already condensed; soon, it will be too late to begin play.

Meanwhile, the Bedford board took another swing at the matter Thursday. It did so under the guise of correcting a decision made one week prior, when it voted to allow sports to return but tied them to two key Virginia Department of Health metrics that, based on cases in the county and across the state, will make it awfully difficult for sports to be staged at all this winter.

That original Dec. 10 vote was shrouded in last-minute deception. The board heard from students advocating for sports to return and listened as others gathered outside chanted "Let us play!" It was supposedly a message received loud and clear.

So the board signaled its support for moving forward without spectators; but right before the vote, it introduced into the measure language that tied the start of games to the metrics. Then board members patted themselves on the back for allowing games to begin, all the while knowing they most likely won't for the foreseeable future.

It was effectively washing it's hands of the matter, placing the blame at the feet of the state instead of taking decisive action.