After Further Review: Once a quarterback, always a quarterback

When Shoeless Joe Jackson emerges from the Iowa corn in "Field of Dreams," it's been decades since he's taken a swing. But he can still hit.
Or take Roy Hobbs in "The Natural." A former pitching phenom who decades ago lost his way before deciding to give baseball another shot, this time as a slugger, Hobbs jogs in from shagging flies one day and is greeted by a fellow New York Knights player standing at the plate. “Go ahead, pitch one in,” the cocky teammate says, unaware of Hobbs' pitching past.
So the 40-something-year-old rookie reluctantly steps to the mound, rocks and fires, and delivers a scalding fastball down the middle that lodges itself into the webbing behind home plate.
Some skills never die.
Enter Logan Thomas, whose past just won't let him go, who every once in a while dusts off the talents of a former life to prove that, yes, all the tools are still sharp.
Until Thursday, it had been two years since the Washington tight end reared back and let one go in an NFL game. He was with the Buffalo Bills then; before that, he hadn't thrown a pass in four years, since he was a rookie in Arizona. So Washington fans would've forgiven Thomas if his Thanksgiving pass had been a little off the mark.
It wasn't. Thomas took the handoff from Alex Smith on an end-around in the first half and fired off a 28-yard pass to Terry McLaurin for a first down.
It looked like an effortless flick, like the former Brookville High and Virginia Tech quarterback had never missed a beat, even though it’s been seven years since he occupied that position.
Safe to assume no one who's followed Thomas' career was surprised. Brookville and Virginia Tech fans could chuckle, throw up their hands and say, "Of course he did that."
Once a quarterback, always a quarterback. There's something to be said for versatility, because Thomas has used his ability and size (6-foot-6, 250) to reinvent himself throughout his career. But he'll always be remembered as a QB to the faithful at Tech, where he holds career records for most passing yards (8,637), touchdown passes (51) and completions (668).
Brookville will remember him for filling in all over the field: at defensive back, receiver and finally QB. He was the best athlete on the field, so BHS coaches wanted to put the ball in his hands every play. His legend, of course, lives on at the Timberlake Road school, where football players who idolized him dream of one day of becoming the next Logan Thomas.
On Thursday, the guy who turns 30 next July finished with a completion, a 3-yard run, four catches for 20 yards and a touchdown catch in Washington's 41-16 victory over the Cowboys. By the time he caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Smith that put Washington up for good late in the second quarter, it was obvious Thomas was having fun.
And why not? Thomas — who spent some time in the wilderness a few years ago as a backup quarterback with Miami and the New York Giants, where he was assigned to the practice squad with both teams — is playing well in 2020 with a team that's rebuilding and showing signs of promise.
"All he's done is continue to get better and better and better," Washington coach Ron Rivera said after the game.
In this case, "getting better" also means relying on skills you learned long ago — the ones that refuse to die, the ones that, when you call on them, still appear finely tuned. Nothing proves you're a natural more than that.
