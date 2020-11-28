After Further Review: Once a quarterback, always a quarterback

When Shoeless Joe Jackson emerges from the Iowa corn in "Field of Dreams," it's been decades since he's taken a swing. But he can still hit.

Or take Roy Hobbs in "The Natural." A former pitching phenom who decades ago lost his way before deciding to give baseball another shot, this time as a slugger, Hobbs jogs in from shagging flies one day and is greeted by a fellow New York Knights player standing at the plate. “Go ahead, pitch one in,” the cocky teammate says, unaware of Hobbs' pitching past.

So the 40-something-year-old rookie reluctantly steps to the mound, rocks and fires, and delivers a scalding fastball down the middle that lodges itself into the webbing behind home plate.

Some skills never die.

Enter Logan Thomas, whose past just won't let him go, who every once in a while dusts off the talents of a former life to prove that, yes, all the tools are still sharp.

Until Thursday, it had been two years since the Washington tight end reared back and let one go in an NFL game. He was with the Buffalo Bills then; before that, he hadn't thrown a pass in four years, since he was a rookie in Arizona. So Washington fans would've forgiven Thomas if his Thanksgiving pass had been a little off the mark.