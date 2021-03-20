After Further Review: Pandemic pushed Brookville's resolve into high gear

"I think the pandemic scared them," BHS coach Jon Meeks said after Friday's game. "They didn't know if they'd ever get to play together again. And that scared the crap out of them. And they have worked like every day at practice is the last practice and every game is the last one, because we live in uncertain times."

This reporter asked a follow-up question: Is that something you guys talk about a lot as a group?

"Every day," Meeks answered. "I remind them every day before we stop practice that this could be the last one, guys. Some things we don't control. And let's make sure that if this is the last one, it is the most fun, greatest day you've ever had on the football field. And let's pray that we have the opportunity to come out here tomorrow. That's how we're approaching the season."

As far as approaches go, Brookville's worked to perfection Friday night. The defense wrapped up a Heritage club that lost quarterback Kameron Burns to concussion protocol in the first quarter. After that, BHS didn't have to guess too much about where the ball was going because the Pioneers, already suffering from injuries, were forced into direct-snap situations. And the Bees' offense stung its way to nearly 400 yards of total offense, as quarterback Drake McDaniel threw for 230 yards.