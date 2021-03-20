After Further Review: Pandemic pushed Brookville's resolve into high gear

We've seen it time and time again since last March: athletic careers upended and sometimes ruined by the coronavirus pandemic.
So when Brookville football players began preparing months ago, they knew the winter/spring 2021 campaign might not take place. Their attitude: be ready for anything.
Sometimes, resolve can make all the difference. After suffering seven losses in 2019, the Bees are 4-0 in this pandemic-shortened season. They're eyeing Seminole District supremacy and a No. 1 spot in the playoffs after defeating Heritage 28-7 at City Stadium on Friday night.
Obviously, the Titans from Timberlake possess plenty of talent. But mindsets, not just careers, are being altered by the pandemic. Seniors know it could all come crashing down at a moment's notice. Younger players know they might not have a chance to accomplish all their goals.
So at schools all across the Lynchburg area, you can see the resolve in athletes' eyes, a desire to do their best with the time they have.
That's a relatively new way of thinking for many of them. When you're young, you think high school will last forever. You feel invincible. Nothing is more important than your school, your teammates and defending your home turf. But the pandemic has changed the way athletes approach their work.
"I think the pandemic scared them," BHS coach Jon Meeks said after Friday's game. "They didn't know if they'd ever get to play together again. And that scared the crap out of them. And they have worked like every day at practice is the last practice and every game is the last one, because we live in uncertain times."
This reporter asked a follow-up question: Is that something you guys talk about a lot as a group?
"Every day," Meeks answered. "I remind them every day before we stop practice that this could be the last one, guys. Some things we don't control. And let's make sure that if this is the last one, it is the most fun, greatest day you've ever had on the football field. And let's pray that we have the opportunity to come out here tomorrow. That's how we're approaching the season."
As far as approaches go, Brookville's worked to perfection Friday night. The defense wrapped up a Heritage club that lost quarterback Kameron Burns to concussion protocol in the first quarter. After that, BHS didn't have to guess too much about where the ball was going because the Pioneers, already suffering from injuries, were forced into direct-snap situations. And the Bees' offense stung its way to nearly 400 yards of total offense, as quarterback Drake McDaniel threw for 230 yards.
After the dust from Friday night settled, Brookville joined Appomattox (4-0) as the area's only undefeated squads. Both know an awful lot about resolve — Appomattox with its desire to persevere and continue what is becoming a dynasty, Brookville with its laser focus on a return to greatness.
The Bees also put an end to their recent woes against the Pioneers. Prior to Friday, Meeks had defeated his alma mater just once in seven tries since becoming Brookville coach ahead of the 2014 season.
Now, Heritage eyes a potential rematch that could take place in the postseason.
"I guess the silver lining in this whole thing is if we do our job and get into the playoffs, we get a chance to get them again," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said.
A serious heavyweight matchup, one plenty of people would love to see.
For now, Meeks is focused on the moment. He and his players would celebrate the victory Friday night; but by 8 a.m. Saturday morning, they'd turn their thoughts to their next opponent, Rustburg.
"I live and die from Friday to Friday," Meeks said. "Every Friday I'm like a kid at Christmas. It's the most important game of my life, whoever we're playing."
And when they do play again, they'll throw on the pads and strap up their helmets, hoping it's not for the last time, grateful for at least one more opportunity.