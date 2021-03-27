After Further Review: Running on faith in uncertain times

To many people, Doug Smith is a saint, someone whose existence borders on the divine.

It’s easy to understand their reasoning. Here is a man of integrity, who practices what he preaches, whose word is his bond, who is father figure and football coach and spiritual advisor and advocate all rolled into one larger-than-life package.

To other people, the Appomattox County football coach is a hero carved from the pages of a comic book.

“He’s Superman to us around here,” Jay Wingfield, a longtime supporter of the program, said.

And that’s understandable, too. Anyone who brings a school its first-ever football state title, then delivers three more the next four years, while also lending a hand to others and sacrificing his time in hopes the teenagers he leads will one day become people of strong character — that person is bound to reach superhero status.

But Doug Smith is human, and so he asked a question: Why?

Just three letters; but when strung together they form questions sometimes so menacing they’re impossible to tackle alone.