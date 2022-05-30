After Further Review: Saying goodbye to a legend

RUSTBURG — Eden Bigham shed tears with her teammates Monday afternoon. They hugged and experienced the full weight of a loss that felt like it had come too early.

A few minutes later, Bigham was the only Rustburg player left in the dugout. There she was, one of the greatest pitchers in Virginia High School League history, momentarily alone.

Taking in the finality of her high school career with her trademark red eye-black strewn across her face. Packing her things, having given her all.

Sometimes, you have to linger in a place. Even if only for a few minutes. Even if the burden of disappointment is only just starting to weigh on your shoulders.

The place was Rustburg's softball complex. Where Eden made her home debut as a freshman in 2019 by striking out 16 batters. Where she threw her first career no-hitter two weeks later, striking out a head-shaking 21. Where she tossed a perfect game as part of a splendid junior year. Where she gave gutsy performances during a trying senior season.

This community knew Eden Bigham before the outside softball world knew Eden Bigham. Before a state championship, before she started reeling off no-hitters like daily duties meant to be checked off a to-do list, before the smile she wore outside diamond lines turned into a glare and then into a menacing scowl in the circle. They knew she was capable of great things.

And eventually, any fan of local softball — or any batter who ever stood in the box against her — found out, too. Track her career and you'll see a freshman who often blew opponents away, but who was sometimes unsure of herself. You'll see that a different pitcher emerged two years later (her sophomore season was lost to the pandemic) and suddenly had complete control of her game: she had become a warrior in the circle, armed with a refined and stylish delivery and a calm, focused demeanor. And you'll see a senior often putting her team on her back, willing them to tough victories.

Her legacy is not in doubt. It's cemented into VHSL history, it will reverberate throughout the Seminole District for years, it will remain in the minds of people in Campbell County for decades.

When Rustburg won the Class 3 state championship last season, Eden couldn't be touched. She threw five perfect games, nine no-hitters and 15 shutouts in 17 games. She struck out 256 batters in 107 innings. Batters simply didn't stand a chance, hitting a pitiful 0.045 against her. Her ERA was otherworldly, at 0.07.

That kind of season by itself would make just about any pitcher envious. But Eden wasn't simply defined by one great year.

She leaves high school with a 51-9 record. She threw 17 no-hitters and six perfect games and passed her mother, Katie, for the most strikeouts in Rustburg history, a number that will stand now at 852.

She averaged 15.7 strikeouts per seven innings, allowed just 31 runs and posted a career ERA of 0.57.

She was perhaps the last of a long line of elite pitchers produced by this area in recent years. Like Brookville's Jordan Dail, Jefferson Forest's Emma Lemley and Meagan O'Neil, Liberty's Millie Thompson and current Appomattox star Courtney Layne. There isn't another elite pitcher on the horizon at the moment.

"It's great to come in and be known with that group of pitchers, but I know there's gonna be a lot more," Bigham said, name-dropping as a pitcher of the future her own little sister, Laila. "But I think it gives people, pitchers, things to look forward to, beating our records like I did my mom's."

She is, quite simply, one of the best to ever pitch in this state. Her numbers are so good that they will rest near the top of the VHSL's book of records in at least seven categories, such as career and single-season ERA, strikeouts per game, strikeouts in a single season, no-hitters in a single season and consecutive shutouts.

That dream junior season gave way to the stresses of a senior year. Rustburg graduated key pieces of its 2021 state championship squad, including catcher Carly Hudnall. In came Amanda Lawhorn, but Eden and Hudnall had developed a strong bond long ago, and the new duo didn't quite have the same magic.

More of the old magic was missing this season, too — those timely hits. There were times Rustburg just couldn't string them together. And other times when careless mistakes loomed large. It often felt as if success rested on the shoulders of Eden Bigham.

Finally, it all came to an end at home. On a blazing hot day during which she appeared bothered by a blister on the index finger of her throwing hand and still managed 18 strikeouts, Brookville finally broke through. Rustburg rallied, but couldn't find that old magic and lost 3-2.

And so Eden packed up her things one last time. She exited the dugout and climbed the stairs up the hill to an area where parents and players mingled.

Waiting was UVa coach Joanna Hardin. Eden hadn't expected her to be there.

Hardin congratulated her future pitcher on a job well done.

And, she added, "well done doesn't always mean winning."

Home is where they believe in you. It's also the place where they tell you the truth: that sometimes you can be great and still lose.

Few have done either with such grace.

Emily Brown contributed.

