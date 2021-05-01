After Further Review: Stand by me

Saturday's 48-41 triumph seemed like the pinnacle of all those lessons Smith started teaching long ago, if only because the coach hasn't been there in-person this season to lead the way.

But there were no new revelations for Tre Lawing, Bronson Williams and Keyshawn Baker as the sun began its slow decent behind the mountains Saturday afternoon. Those lessons have long been ingrained in them.

"Just to think back to when we started, who started it, who helped us get to where we are now," said Baker, who has won a state title in three of his four years. "Teams might have changed, but there was one constant. Doug Smith. He might not be here, but you cannot take Doug Smith out of Appomattox County football. He's been a mentor since we started, got us here with the help of [interim] coach [Stephen] Castello, too."

Castello, author of Appomattox's lights-out defense, wrapped a perfect season in which he took on additional duties. Stuarts Draft, he said, made the Raiders "work tooth and nail" for the title.

And in Raider Country, they worked tooth and nail this season, too, to pull off another state title, this one for the coach who fell ill and who remains optimistic, buoyed by faith.

Someone asked Castello about all the extra work and the trials of this season.