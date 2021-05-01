After Further Review: Stand by me

STUARTS DRAFT — As Appomattox players celebrated the program's fifth state title since 2015 on Saturday afternoon, the Raiders portion of the crowd broke out in chants of "Smith Strong! Smith Strong!"
They were referring to coach Doug Smith, the beloved coach unable to attend because he recently finished intense cancer treatments for multiple myeloma.
While fans chanted and players congratulated each another, the Raiders pep band struck up their version of Ben E. King's "Stand By Me."
It was an apt moment for that song.
Smith, the man who has stood by the Appomattox community since becoming head coach in 2012, and Appomattox, which is now standing by him.
Someone brought an iPad onto the field. And there was Smith on video, celebrating after coaching remotely from his home. He spoke individually to players and then "posed" in a group photo. Sophomore Vori Coleman held up the iPad with his left hand as cameras snapped all around. With his right, Coleman threw his index finger into the air as a signal to that old "Power of One" motto from 2015.
It's amazing what can happen when everyone works together. When all that matters is pulling in the same direction for a common cause. When everyone shares in the credit. That's something Smith has always preached to his players: be unified, be a brotherhood, be faithful to each other and to the task at hand.
Saturday's 48-41 triumph seemed like the pinnacle of all those lessons Smith started teaching long ago, if only because the coach hasn't been there in-person this season to lead the way.
But there were no new revelations for Tre Lawing, Bronson Williams and Keyshawn Baker as the sun began its slow decent behind the mountains Saturday afternoon. Those lessons have long been ingrained in them.
"Just to think back to when we started, who started it, who helped us get to where we are now," said Baker, who has won a state title in three of his four years. "Teams might have changed, but there was one constant. Doug Smith. He might not be here, but you cannot take Doug Smith out of Appomattox County football. He's been a mentor since we started, got us here with the help of [interim] coach [Stephen] Castello, too."
Castello, author of Appomattox's lights-out defense, wrapped a perfect season in which he took on additional duties. Stuarts Draft, he said, made the Raiders "work tooth and nail" for the title.
And in Raider Country, they worked tooth and nail this season, too, to pull off another state title, this one for the coach who fell ill and who remains optimistic, buoyed by faith.
Someone asked Castello about all the extra work and the trials of this season.
"I've got to be a little bit crazy," he said, and there were laughs all around, especially from his players — the ones who wore grins that seemed, at least in that moment, like they may never fade away.
It felt good to laugh, to be perpetually grinning and breathe a sigh of relief, to take a moment and celebrate. People have had so little to laugh and smile about and celebrate these last 13 months.
For Lawing, who became a quarterback in middle school at the behest of Smith, the feeling of winning this year's title for his coach was indescribable.
"I'm so happy for the team because we worked so hard for it," he said. "And then not having Coach Smith here, it's actually been pretty hard. Because Coach Smith, he makes an impact on a lot of us in ways people don't ever see, behind cameras, behind closed doors. He does stuff for the team that people will never realize or recognize.
"So I tell the team the only thing we have to do is give our all for him, because if he was here, he would be giving his all for us. So we just went out there and fought, and that's all I was thinking of all game: Coach Smith."
Williams, who came through in pivotal moments Saturday, wore a band on his right arm that read "Smith Strong." On his left, a band with the words "God's plan," and his on sweatband "Serve God."
Service, that's something Smith has always demanded of his players. They are regular fixtures at community events, chipping in to help when there's a need. If you serve others, Smith's thinking goes, you're likely to serve your teammates, care for your neighbor and become a person of integrity.
"There [aren't] a lot of schools that win state championships and have teammates and coaches that are there for you every moment of the day," Williams said. "I could probably call Coach Smith and he would answer the phone and start talking to me about anything. I could tell him anything. He's just there for me. Just having somebody there for you through the years has meant everything."
Sometimes, you just need someone to stand by your side.
Like when the night has come, and the land is dark. Like when you feel like the sky might tumble and fall, and the mountains crumble to the sea.
Stand by me, a desperate and hurting community once asked of Doug Smith. On Saturday, it stood by him.