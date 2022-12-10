After Further Review: Staying the course

Down 34-0 entering halftime, the dream of a state title already ripped away after just 24 minutes of action, Heritage's football team could have slumped off to the locker room Saturday to fight about who was to blame or argue about why things weren't going according to plan.

Instead, the Pioneers sprinted. Their coach, Brad Bradley, led the way, running with his head held high, and his players followed suit. It was as if they'd just wrapped a dominating first half rather than enduring a thrashing.

It was such a Heritage moment.

Bradley always demands excellence. Often his players respond, but not every year. But this 2022 team, they were the epitome of class. They deferred individual praise. Talked about the unit and about playing for the greater good. Rarely complained about having to practice. Logged an untold number of hours watching film and studying scouting reports. Laughed together. Cried some, too.

And yes, ran with their heads high in defiance of defeat almost certain.

So in the postgame press conference, after the Pioneers had endured grueling 48-7 loss, Bradley didn't make excuses. Didn't point out individual flaws. Didn't look off into the distance and dream of what might have been.

He told his players how proud he was of them.

"No matter what the outcome was today, this is one of my favorite teams I've ever coached, because these guys put it all on the line," Bradley said, his voice crackling with emotion as he sat with seniors Hov Bateman, Rajan Booker and Terrell Washington. "They put it on the line, and at the end of the day, we got a lot done together. I feel bad because I didn't do my job to get them over the hump, but these guys, man, they carried us all year long. This program, it's built on their backs, and I'm very, very proud of them."

Not every coach can say that, at least not honestly. What Heritage accomplished in 2022 was unexpected. Some people, Bradley noted, picked Heritage to finish in the middle of the Seminole District. Instead the Pioneers won a share of the district title. They knocked off E.C. Glass to win the Jug Bowl, ripped back the Region 3C crown from Liberty Christian in convincing fashion and advanced to Saturday's state championship game for the fourth time under the coach who wrapped his 11th season in Big Orange Country on Saturday.

Not bad for a group that hadn't gotten past the second round since 2019.

They endured a pandemic-altered 2020 season and then rattled off nine wins the next campaign, only to bow out early once more. And then the started preparing for this season, hoping their work would make it a special one, hoisting weights in January and rarely taking a day off since.

All the while, they heard this message from their coach: Stay the course.

"These guys came to practice when we couldn't use a ball. These guys came to practice when we couldn't have any contact. These guys came to practice when you couldn't have anything to do with football," Bradley said. "And they stayed the course and they stayed the course and they stayed the course. You talk about dedication and commitment, that's what it's all about. This is a bunch of kids who decided they were gonna be really, really good and they did, and they worked themselves into it."

If you want to be good at football, you have to know X's and O's. You have to spend time practicing and working out and studying. But if you want the entire experience, the more meaningful one, you need passion for the game, or reliable teammates who are like brothers, or a mentor you can trust. You need to create a bond that nothing — not even a state championship loss on a gloomy December afternoon — can break.

So Booker huddled with his teammates and then wandered on the turf alone Saturday afternoon. He wanted to soak in the moment, feel the wide range of emotions, plant the glory of being in a state title in his brain.

"Before the game, my track coach, coach [Shawn] Webb told me, 'When you get on the field, take it all in before and after the game,'" Booker said. "So I was taking it all in, realizing this was my last game."

The senior thought back to when he was a kid, playing in a jamboree at City Stadium late at night. He pointed to Bateman and Washington.

"I remember playing against both these guys," Booker said. "[Now] us being here as seniors, playing in our 15th game — win, lose or draw I'm proud of where we are. Back in January we didn't know we were gonna be here. So is simply being here in our senior year is special."

He thought about his four years in the Pioneers program. And further back than that, too: about how he'd attend Heritage games as a kid and dream about wearing those jerseys.

"This program means everything to me," Booker said. "It's more than just a football team. It's a family. We can hit each other up for different stuff — I need a ride for school, I need this, I need that. And we're there for each other. So this program has fueled more than just us playing football. It's fueled our lives in general."

Yes, Saturday was mostly about football. In particular, it was about Phoebus playing excellent football and Heritage being stymied at every turn. As Bateman said, the Pioneers made costly mistakes and could never bounce back.

But there also was room for more than football to shine through. Things like love and pride and thankfulness.

Booker talked about his coach, about Bradley's intensity and about the bond they've created.

"He's not the easiest guy to play for," Brooker said. "Seeing Coach Bradley when I was younger — seeing him on the field, screaming, veins coming out his head, I'm like, 'What's wrong with this guy?' I get on the field my ninth grade year and he's doing the exact same thing. The consistency he's brought to this program is the reason we still play, is the reason we go hard in practice, the reason we did what we did in the offseason for us to be in our 15th game as seniors. So having Coach Bradley as coach, I've said it before, he's like a second father to me. ... It definitely feels special. You can't replace that."

And Washington, lamenting that he couldn't deliver on his promise to bring home state rings for his teammates, talked about how the Pioneers never gave up Saturday, how they even got fired up during the third quarter.

And Bradley talked about choices, the kind made under pressure.

"You can either come out and keep slugging or you can put your hands in a corner and take the hits," he said. "We came out, we slugged, we did everything we could."

He challenged them after running to the locker room at halftime. That run and that talk, neither turned the tide. The deficit was too great. What was important was the message behind both. Keep your head up, keep fighting, stay committed to each other. Even in defeat.

"These guys right here, along with the other seniors in the locker room, they've got nothing to be ashamed of," Bradley said. "What they've done, what they've accomplished, the bar they've set — I just love them to death, man."

