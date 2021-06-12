After Further Review: The heart of a champion

For years, Megan Knight dreamed of the moment that came true Saturday in Newport News.
She practiced for it, grinding away the hours and missing all sorts of hangouts with friends, extracurricular activities and church functions because she was focused on becoming a better tennis player.
All the while, she was "obsessed" with Hanover's Raine Weis, who defeated Knight for the 2019 state singles title. So when the two squared off Saturday for the rematch, it was about revenge and Knight proving to herself she could become a state champion.
It was also about history. And the future.
Knight became the only female from Lynchburg and its surrounding counties to ever win a state singles title, regardless of classification, when she defeated Weis 6-1, 7-6 (7-4).
Not even at Glass, which boasts an impressive tennis history, had anyone ever accomplished the feat since the Virginia High School League began crowning female champions in 1971.
It was, perhaps, the moment Francis Simpson had dreamed of.
Simpson, who died last July, earned 418 wins in 31 years as Hilltoppers coach, a mark that was once the best in the state. She led the girls team to two of its three team state titles in1984 and 1985 (the other was in 2012), and coached all three of Glass' doubles state champion squads.
Simpson taught herself the game of tennis while growing up in Amherst County and played with a racquet a neighbor bought her.
Decades later another girl would pick up a racquet, too. She would attend E.C. Glass, make a run at the state title as a sophomore and then finally accomplish her dream as a senior. It was an important moment, one that may inspire an up-and-coming generation of players.
Coming off the court after winning the title, Knight said she's never imagined being an inspiration to anyone. People who work hard rarely do, because they're too busy perfecting their craft and focusing on the task at hand; or they're too humble, perhaps, to think anyone would ever want to be like them.
"I guess it's proof to any girl out there that they can do it," Knight said. "I'm not tall, I'm not tanned. I have fair skin and red hair. I'm very petite. I don't look like a tennis player. But any girl that wants it, they can definitely go get it."
Not without iron will and not without putting in the work. Knight has practiced 20-some hours a week, time that included hitting with her father, Kevin, and brother, Spencer, who won the Class 4 state doubles title Friday. Countless hours under the guidance of Boonsboro Country Club pro Drew Robinson and talking with coaches, like Diane Brown, Glass' current coach.
"My motivation to win this just overshadowed everything else," Knight said. "I don't know if that's healthy. But it overshadowed me wanting to go to football games or getting together with friends. ... I missed so many things."
Missed so much for this one moment. To become a champ. To defeat Weis, who in the second set staved off defeat momentarily by putting away shot after shot and forcing Knight to bear down.
But Knight had the heart of a champion. She was confident, stayed calm by talking to herself between points, stayed cool by remembering all the trying times that led her to this one, especially that state match two years ago.
"She was the mountain in my head that I had to overcome, so it's a little bit surreal," Knight said of Weis after claiming the title. "Every practice and every match I've played [since 2019] I've imagined it was her.
"I was so prepared that it all came together beautifully."
Beautifully, indeed. There's nothing like the end of a drought. This one lasted 50 years and broke on the determined shots from a player focused on righting old wrongs.
Who made history with each heartfelt forehand.
Who swung away the past in poetic style, guided by an unshakable resolve demanding that enough was enough.
The title is mine, Megan Knight said Saturday, and she meant it.
Maybe today, or years from now, another area girl will pick up a racquet and say the same thing.