After Further Review: The heart of a champion

Simpson taught herself the game of tennis while growing up in Amherst County and played with a racquet a neighbor bought her.

Decades later another girl would pick up a racquet, too. She would attend E.C. Glass, make a run at the state title as a sophomore and then finally accomplish her dream as a senior. It was an important moment, one that may inspire an up-and-coming generation of players.

Coming off the court after winning the title, Knight said she's never imagined being an inspiration to anyone. People who work hard rarely do, because they're too busy perfecting their craft and focusing on the task at hand; or they're too humble, perhaps, to think anyone would ever want to be like them.

"I guess it's proof to any girl out there that they can do it," Knight said. "I'm not tall, I'm not tanned. I have fair skin and red hair. I'm very petite. I don't look like a tennis player. But any girl that wants it, they can definitely go get it."

Not without iron will and not without putting in the work. Knight has practiced 20-some hours a week, time that included hitting with her father, Kevin, and brother, Spencer, who won the Class 4 state doubles title Friday. Countless hours under the guidance of Boonsboro Country Club pro Drew Robinson and talking with coaches, like Diane Brown, Glass' current coach.