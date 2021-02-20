After Further Review: The mark of a true champion

She's not talking just about the triple jump. Oakes also is currently ranked ninth nationally in the long jump (19-3.5). Her teammate and friend, senior Tya Blake, is ranked eighth in the U.S. in the triple and 18th in the long jump.

Blake set a new PR by 1 foot, 10 inches, with a 39-10 runner-up finish in the triple jump on Wednesday. The two standouts have pushed each other for years and made each other better in the process.

"Its like the best friendly competition because we both love each other to death but we both are fierce competitors," Oakes said of Blake. Both Division 1 recruits have set the serious marks despite dealing with nagging ankle injuries this winter.

But while being among the best nationally is impressive, it's not quite good enough for Oakes. She's shooting for more. And that's the sign of a true champion: grateful for her ability but always striving to reach new heights.

That much was evident in the region finals of the 300 dash on Wednesday. She finished third with a 42.94. Good enough to qualify for the state championships, but nowhere near the time she has in mind. Last indoor season, for example, she won the 300 title after being seeded second, with a 41.18.

"That's not happening again," she said out loud after the race.