After Further Review: The return of Friday night football depends on us all

I’ll miss the steely eyed determination on the faces of players and coaches. The long drives out to places like Appomattox and Gretna. Watching the sun sink below the crest of the Blue Ridge Mountains as shadows lengthen at City Stadium.

I’ll miss getting to know the players — hearing how they grew up, finding out what circumstances they’ve overcome and realizing what motivates them to keep moving forward.

And I’ll miss you, dear reader, with your suggestions and feedback and angry phone calls and encouraging emails.

I know I’ll miss it all.

But I know, too, those brighter days we’re dreaming of will appear at some point. As I write, teams are practicing, slowly getting ready for clashes scheduled to take place from March to May.

Still, those plans may not materialize. Football may be deemed by the league as unsafe in the spring.

That’s why it’s so important to do your part. If you care about high school football and the teenagers playing it; if you care about your family’s health; if you care about the community in which you live; if you care about all the activities and sources of entertainment we used to enjoy without the danger of falling deathly ill — then do all you can to defeat the coronavirus.