After Further Review: 'This was family'

Nearly eight years ago, on an especially cold day in February 2015, Jeff Woody stood in the E.C. Glass Hall of Fame outside McCue Gymnasium and wore a bright smile. To let the roughly 100 people in attendance know he was their guy now, he tried on a royal blue hat. It was a perfect fit.

"We've got to establish belief," he said. Shouts and choruses of 'amen' rang out through the air throughout his 10-minute introductory speech.

Not everyone believed in the Blue & White back then. Not everyone believed Woody could right the ship that was in the midst of a long, slow sink. Football in midtown was an afterthought. Something to keep you busy until basketball season rolled around.

Eight seasons and 84 games later, no one doubts E.C. Glass anymore.

That's because Woody instilled that belief. His coaching staff bought in. So did players. Throughout his tenure as head coach, football became relevant, and then launched into overdrive as the Hilltoppers became a playoff contender.

There were no celebrations at Glass on Thursday. There was laughter, but it was the reminiscing kind. There were also tears. Jeff Woody was saying goodbye.

And there was no crowd at the school when the coach announced his resignation. Walk from the empty Hall of Fame, through McCue, where members of the basketball team were shooting around after school ended, and down two flights of stairs to the football office, and that's where you'd find Woody. Looking sure of his decision to leave the program he put back on the map, but also pensive, as if all the memories of good and bad times were flooding back.

"This was fun. This was family," he said. "It was life changing. And that's what we wanted to do. We wanted to create that bond and change lives. And I think we did that. And it resulted in changing Lynchburg. The Jug Bowl is important now. Midtown is important now."

"This was family." You'd know that was true if you'd seen players work hard together and joke around and sometimes cry together. You'd know that was true if you saw how Woody comforted them after the death of former player Dre'yon "Biggs" Browley, who was shot and killed at age 18 in 2019. And you'd know that was true if you saw how players hang out together and support other sports at the school, how many of them are devastated by Woody's departure.

"Life changing." You'd know that if you looked into the eyes of some of the teenagers on this year's team and saw how happy they were to make school history on the gridiron. How they worked collectively to raise the team's GPA from a 1.9 when Woody first arrived to 3.4 this season. How they began to carry themselves with confidence because success in the classroom breeds pride.

"Midtown is important now." You'd know how important that statement is if you've ever realized that, for many kids who live in neighborhoods around E.C. Glass, just arriving at school prepared can be a challenge. Many live in poverty and face an abundance of obstacles. They play for a way up the ladder and they play for their community. And when that community pays attention, really pays attention and turns out in droves for games, it means the world to those kids. And that, in turn, is important for Lynchburg, because a competitive and thriving local sports scene should be a point of emphasis for every city.

And that sports scene was on display Dec. 3, when Heritage and Glass both hosted state semifinal games at City Stadium. Hilltopper fans poured into the slam packed stadium for the nightcap, to watch Glass play in its first state semifinal game since 1995. The 'Toppers lost to Kettle Run, but they were a few mistakes away from advancing to the championship game. And that would've meant Lynchburg's two high school football programs playing for separate state titles on the same day.

Dec. 3 was a sign that the state of football in Lynchburg, thanks to the staffs at Heritage and E.C. Glass, is strong.

Back to that cold day in 2015. The skeptics were all around. And there were even more of them after a one-win first year under Woody.

"I've had coaches tell me, 'Get out of here, Jeff. You can't do it,'" Woody said. "I like that, though. I like the challenge. And my coaches on this staff heard the same things I heard. 'What are y'all doing? Y'all can't win there.' But we established that confidence, and we did it through hard work. We put them through hell and back — workouts and conditioning and make sure your grades are right, study halls and accountability. They answered the call, and look at the result. You get out what you put in."

It'll now be up to someone else to carry on the model set by Woody at Glass. Perhaps those involved in the hiring process (interviews will be held next month) should seek to promote from within rather than hire from outside. There may come a time when it's necessary to hire a football coach from outside the Glass family. That time is not now.

What Glass needs now is someone who can continue Woody's vision, who has been there through the rebuild, who knows what kids currently in the program and those seeking to join it need.

"There have been a lot of people here that love the game and love the kids and have gone the extra mile to make sure the kids have what they need," Woody said this week.

E.C. Glass will not find another Jeff Woody, because anyone who has spent time around the man knows he is a unique individual. But it can find someone with the same qualities. A desire to win. A desire to build people of character. To be there, through good times and bad. To serve. To keep the game fun. And to demand accountability.

At E.C. Glass, Jeff Woody was all those things.