After Further Review: Three teams flex their way into second round

It wasn't shocking that Heritage and Liberty Christian both won first-round playoff games Friday night. What was shocking, though, was how each team won.
In Lexington, the Pioneers ruled Rockbridge County, treating the Wildcats like a first-round warmup opponent rather than the Region 3C's No. 1 seed. At Stinger Stadium, LCA put up colossal 507 yards of total offense against a Brookville starting defense that had allowed, on average, around five points per game in the regular season.
Dominating performances by both squads who now will square off for the region championship.
What wasn't a surprise, but no less impressive, was Appomattox's victory over Radford. The Raiders have torched first-round opponents every year since 2015, scoring an average of 51.5 points per game in those contests and winning by an average of 37.8 points. Now they face Glenvar, a team they bounced from the playoffs the last three seasons.
Friday began with seven area teams in the playoffs; it ended with Altavista, William Campbell, Amherst and Brookville all losing. Now there are just three left playing for region titles. It should be said that there's no shame in falling out in the first round, especially during this pandemic year that began with doubts of whether a season could be staged at all. William Campbell and Altavista are both in rebuilding mode; Amherst showed marked signs of improvement and hung in there against perennial giant Salem; Brookville just ran into a buzzsaw.
No shame, but there were tears. At Brookville, they flowed after LCA's 42-14 shellacking, and that was understandable. These Bees were invested and locked in all season, preparing with a sense of urgency, bruising opponents while rarely getting bruised themselves. The dream of a perfect season came to an end and it hurt. A non-socially distant LCA student section, smelling blood from the outset, taunted the Bees all night — long after the Bulldogs had the game in hand.
There was little Brookville could do except keep fighting.
"My style's never moral victory or keep it close," coach Jon Meeks said. "I coach to win. So I put my teams, consistently throughout the years, in some really bad spots because I'm not gonna punt, I'm gonna go for it, I'm gonna on-side it. And I put them in bad spots. I don't play the whole 'We kept it close and barely won or lost.'"
Meanwhile, LCA looked unbeatable, which should make remaining Class 3 teams uneasy. Should the Bulldogs continue to play like they did Friday, they'll be awfully tough to beat. The same goes for Heritage, which posted nearly 500 yards of total offense in the 48-10 blowout.
The Bulldogs showcased so many weapons at Stinger. They ran the ball with a ferocity not seen in their other 2021 performances. Receivers were in abundance. The passing game, led by Division I recruit Davis Lane, was spot on. The lines stood stout.
"There were only two plays [Brookville scores] where there were kind of missed tackles and things like that," LCA coach Frank Rocco said. "To keep 16-year-olds focused for 48 minutes when you're up like this is really hard. They let down. That takes away from maybe a perfectly executed game. All in all, it was great."
What's perhaps most interesting about this pandemic-shortened campaign is that teams are still forging their identities. LCA and Heritage, buoyed by blowouts, now have a better sense of self worth. Appomattox found that out, too. "We didn't know about ourselves," interim coach Stephen Castello said Friday. By the time the scoreboard at Bragg Stadium showed a 41-12 win over Radford, the Raiders' journey to selfhood had taken a big leap.
Do they realize yet how good they can be? Hard to tell. That confidence may come with time. It's important for young athletes not to rely on the past or try to live up to state-championship expectations, especially when that history is so recent. But in all four titles since 2015, the Raiders have grown up throughout the playoffs and forged their own path. Watch for this group to do the same.
Back in Lynchburg, Friday's Heritage vs. LCA game has all the makings of a classic. LCA has never advanced past the second round of the playoffs. In 2019, the last time the VHSL staged a postseason, Heritage bounced the Bulldogs in the second round. The Pioneers lead the all-time series 4-0.
Other than residing in the same district and town, the two have little in common.
One team performs in the shadow of the massive "LU" monogram, where, to the outside world at least, few distinctions exist between the K-12 school and the burgeoning conservative university surrounding it. The other team can see that massive mountain scar every time it practices at its Timberlake public-school campus, where they still adhere to a separation between church and state.
Expect emotions to run high Friday. This game is not just between Pioneers and Bulldogs. It's about what each of those teams represents and how each is perceived by the other. Contrasting styles, yes, but also a battle between dueling ideologies.
They didn't meet in this regular season, but maybe they were always on a collision course. Is it destiny or fate? The answer depends on which camp you're in.