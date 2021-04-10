After Further Review: Three teams flex their way into second round

"There were only two plays [Brookville scores] where there were kind of missed tackles and things like that," LCA coach Frank Rocco said. "To keep 16-year-olds focused for 48 minutes when you're up like this is really hard. They let down. That takes away from maybe a perfectly executed game. All in all, it was great."

What's perhaps most interesting about this pandemic-shortened campaign is that teams are still forging their identities. LCA and Heritage, buoyed by blowouts, now have a better sense of self worth. Appomattox found that out, too. "We didn't know about ourselves," interim coach Stephen Castello said Friday. By the time the scoreboard at Bragg Stadium showed a 41-12 win over Radford, the Raiders' journey to selfhood had taken a big leap.

Do they realize yet how good they can be? Hard to tell. That confidence may come with time. It's important for young athletes not to rely on the past or try to live up to state-championship expectations, especially when that history is so recent. But in all four titles since 2015, the Raiders have grown up throughout the playoffs and forged their own path. Watch for this group to do the same.