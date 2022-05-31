After Further Review: Tough as nails

The Rustburg baseball team needed ace Kyle Fields on the mound for its Monday night game playoff game at Broadway. He was their best hope of advancing past the Region 3C quarterfinals.

But before he could throw a single pitch, Fields found himself writhing in the dirt, in excruciating pain.

He ended up there, when, facing an 0-2 count, he eyed what he thought was a curveball from Broadway's Ryan Martin. Instead, it was a fastball, and it zoomed his way high and tight around 85 miles per hour. By the time the ball left Martin's hand, Fields had less than half a second to react. By the time he realized the ball was speeding toward his head, it was too late. He dodged, and the ball hit him squarely in the cheek, just to the right of his nose. He fell into the dirt like a brick.

He laid there for a solid five minutes. Both completely numb and in agony. Blood poured from his nose. Rustburg coaches Chris Carr and David Brown came to Fields' aid, all three waiting for an athletic trainer to show up.

"At that point, I was looking for teeth on the ground," Brown said. "I was like, 'This could be catastrophic.'"

What followed, Brown recalled as "one of the most courageous, epic feats I've ever seen in high school baseball."

***

When it happens, it amounts to one of the most horrendous moments in all of sports. A train wreck difficult to look away from. A shocking moment that makes one cringe, even from the couch or stands. So imagine standing in the batter's box and seeing a fastball barreling straight at your head. And realizing there's nowhere to hide.

After taking a fastball to the face in 1995, the Brewers' Kevin Seitzer described it this way: "It was like my face was crushed by a bowling ball, a bowling ball going 95 mph."

Fields' nose began bleeding instantly. He laid for what seemed like forever around the right side of the batter's box.

Eventually a trainer showed up. The Rustburg senior was evaluated for concussion symptoms.

And Fields had a message for the trainer and anyone else within earshot.

"I knew I was staying in the game the whole time," he recalled Tuesday. "I told them I was staying in the game. I told the trainer, 'You ain't takin' me out of this game. This could be my last game.'"

He said those words with swollen lips, one of them, as Brown recalled, "fully five times its normal size."

***

And then there he was, out on the mound, after at least five terrible and uncertain minutes in the dirt, after a trainer decided he wasn't showing signs of having suffered a concussion.

Let that sink in. After being hit in the face by a fastball, Kyle Fields went out on the mound and threw six strong innings, allowing just four hits, one unearned run and leading Rustburg to the semifinal round with an 11-1 victory.

It was an astonishing feat. He threw 101 pitches, 67 of them for strikes, and fanned seven.

"It was hard to breathe with two plugs up my nose to keep me from bleeding," he said, then added about his performance: "I was feeling everything. All my pitches were working. My fastball, I was hitting spots with it. Then my curveball was keeping them off balance."

It's hard to keep a good man down. Fields was named the Seminole District player of the year for a reason, primarily because the 6-foot-1 pitcher and shortstop hit .509 in the regular season, blasted six home runs, drove in 25 runs and slapped an additional eight extra-base hits, while also going 6-1 on the mound with a 1.70 ERA.

But Monday, he became the stuff of legends.

"I've never seen anything like it in all my 45 years around baseball," said Brown, who played at Rustburg in the mid-1970s and has been around the game ever since graduating. He and Carr monitored Fields the entire game, looking for any signs out of the ordinary. Fields also received an additional evaluation from Rustburg's trainer Tuesday.

"He could've said, 'I can't go. I can't play.' But he manned up," Brown added. "I think he really understood the gravity of the situation. We had to have this win to move on."

The win vaulted Rustburg to Wednesday's semifinal, where it will play LCA. Luck of the draw could spell the end of the season for the Red Devils, who fell twice to the Bulldogs in the regular season, once 10-0 and again 9-2. But these are the playoffs, anything could happen, and a group of talented players might just be inspired by the indominable will of their teammate, who showed no quit Monday.

Some players just always want to be around the game. No matter what. For Fields, the love started before T-ball, when he recalls an aunt throwing him whiffle ball, the little kid holding an oversized plastic bat.

"I figured out that I was pretty good at it," Fields said, "and that it's what I like to do. I knew I wanted to be out there someday with people watching me play."

Loves the game so much he's betting on a future in it past high school, even if it's a cloudy one right now.

"I don't even know what I want to do if this doesn't work out," he said. "I don't have a Plan B right now."

He's looking at junior colleges: like Patrick Henry, Louisburg College, Gulf Coast State College and Richard Bland.

On Tuesday, Brown called all four institutions to tell them the story of the guy who got hit in the face in his first at-bat, then went out and fired off six lockdown innings. Rustburg's guy.

"I think he wants to do JUCO and play a year or two and then go DI or get drafted," Brown said. "But he's our guy, and he's been our guy for four years. He's there everyday. He comes to practice and he works hard."

In other words, tough as nails.

