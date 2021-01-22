After Further Review: Two old friends dive into a new gig

It was the height of summer, sometime in the early 1990s, and college-bound Lee Lewis posed for a photo beside a talented kid named Greg Hofmann at Rainbow Forest Pool. They held a trophy.

The two friends had just been named most valuable swimmers at Rainbow, their summer home every year. Lewis was about to embark on a career at Mary Washington, where he would set team and pool records in five categories. Hofmann, still years away from beginning high school, eventually would swim at Old Dominion.

Their friendship began, like countless others, on days like that one — the months when school is out and kids of all ages flock to pools throughout the area to beat the heat and swim for teams in the Lynchburg Aquatic League. For Lewis and Hofmann, the friendship never died; it only deepened.

Years later, each returned to the LAL as coaches for opposite teams. And both faced off at the high school level, Hofmann at Heritage and Lewis at Brookville. Now they're joining forces as their friendship continues to evolve.

On Friday, Randolph College announced it had hired Lewis and Hofmann to serve as co-head coaches of its swimming program, a move that coincides with the Rivermont Avenue institution's decision to beef up its program with facility upgrades in an attempt to win over a new generation of recruits.