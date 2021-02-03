After missing out last year, Altavista native Juan Thornhill ready to take field in Super Bowl

Juan Thornhill stood in the stands on a Sunday night in February last year. His Kansas City Chiefs had just emerged from the tunnel to play San Francisco in the Super Bowl.

Thornhill cheered. Then he fell silent. Started thinking about all he was missing after an ACL injury cut his rookie season short three games prior to the Super Bowl.

Instead of fulfilling his childhood dream, he was just one of 62,000 fans at Hard Rock Stadium.

"It just, like, hit me super hard and I shut down," Thornhill told reporters this week. "Like, mentally, I just really wanted to be there on the field. I think that's what drove me throughout this whole year. Like, 'I'm going to get back to that game.'"

It can be deflating to get so close to your dreams, only to watch them breeze past. But for some people, those introspective moments become fuel, used as motivation. So Thornhill made up his mind that nothing was going to stop him from getting back on the field, despite the injury that required a seven-month recovery and nearly a full 2020-21 season to get back to full strength.

Through it all, he never forgot the feeling of missing Super Bowl LIV.

"I had to get back," he said.