After relay glory, Appomattox girls finish second overall as Glenvar makes last-second comeback

A quartet of Appomattox girls gathered after crossing the finish line Thursday and celebrated. They hugged, shed tears of relief and wore wide smiles.

The Raiders 4x200 relay team — consisting of Nadiyah Abdussalaam, Amyah Bolar, Kelsey Hackett and Harmony Troxler — had just won a state title, becoming the first female relay squad in school history to win an indoor state title.

Appomattox and Poquoson were in a dead heat when Abdussalaam, a soft-spoken junior, took the final handoff. But within the first 25 meters, Abdussalaam already had broken away from the opposition. The Raiders won by nearly two seconds.

"I knew that for my team I had to keep pushing, keep going," Abdussalaam said shortly after the race concluded. "I don't know where my speed came from on that one, but it was really good."

It was the most joyful moment of the day for Appomattox at Thursday's combined Class 1/2 state championships, held at Liberty University's Indoor Track Complex.

The Raiders were favored to win the team title, which would have been a first in school history for the girls program. And the Raiders did hold the lead the majority of the day. But Glenvar swooped in at the last moment to win by one point, 61 to 60.

Glenvar pulled to within three points near the day's end with a 300-meter dash victory that netted the Highlanders 10 points. Appomattox then picked up six additional points when freshman Madison Martin turned in a masterful final lap in the 3,200 run to finish third, putting Glenvar back down by nine.

It all came down to the day's final event, the 4x400 relay. Appomattox didn't have a team in the field. Glenvar needed to win the event to overtake the Raiders. And that's just what the Salem-based school did. Its relay squad won by more than four seconds to take the overall team title.

It wasn't the first time a track and field team at Appomattox faced grueling defeat. In 2006, the Heritage boys edged the Raiders 53.50 to 53.0 for the state team title in the old Group AA classification.

Had this year's Appomattox team performed as it was slated to on paper, it would have earned the title without a threat.

Abdussalaam bolstered her team when she became the first female in school history to win a state triple jump title (34 feet, 5½ inches). She earned that title while competing in the pole vault. At one point, she ran from her vaulting duties for the triple finals, where she quickly cranked out her best jump of the day in almost effortless fashion.

"My coach told me not even to worry about it, and I was like, 'I know I can do this. I know I can get first. I know that I've put everything into this.' And I know how hard I've practiced. So I knew I could go on and do it," she said.

Abdussalaam became just the third female in Appomattox history to win an individual state indoor title and the first in 17 years. Randi Lawson won indoor pole vault titles in 2003 and '04, and Tabitha Schwartz did the same in 2000 and '01.

Combining indoor and outdoor seasons, the title is the first for a girl from Appomattox since Melody Burke won the outdoor long jump in 2015.

The Raiders also won girls 4x200 outdoor relay titles in 2010 and '12, and a 4x400 in 2009 and '10. But Thursday was the first time the program had celebrated a relay indoor title, according to the Virginia High School League's record book.

Bolar, a senior, was still wiping away tears as she answered questions after the race.

"It was a good start," she said of her leadoff lap. "I tried to catch [the rest of the field] on the curve, but she did have a little speed on me. I just tried to push my hardest to catch up to her."

Bolar handed off to Hackett, who brought the Raiders from fourth place to first.

"I know my job is to just pick it up and try to get us a good lead," Hackett said. "The only thing going through my head was 'catch them.' So I did that to help our girls out a little."

Hackett handed off to Troxler, who fell back into second but then fought back to force what looked like a tie when she handed off to Abdussalaam.

"I'm just a sophomore, so this whole indoor thing is all new to me," Troxler said. This was her first indoor season, even though she's taken part in track since sixth grade. "And it's crazy how good we are. It really hit me, like fast."

Hackett, a softball star headed to UVa, decided to give track a whirl this season. "I've been on a lot of teams in my life," she said. "This one is definitely so, so, so special. We have clicked so fast, you would probably think that we've known each other since we were itty bitty. The relationships that we all have, I feel like that helped us out there running today, because we had faith in each other. We knew that if one of us fell behind, the other one would pick it up."

Abdussalaam also placed third in the pole vault. Martin, grinding out the demanding 3,200 meters, took third by two-hundredths of a second. Bolar was fourth in the long jump.

On the boys side, Raiders junior Vori Coleman was runner-up in the triple jump and third in the long jump to help his team finish sixth overall. Teammate Blake Fulcher was third in the pole vault.

Altavista's 4x200 relay team of Ken Cyrus, Jordan Pippin, Tyson Davis and Makel Stone took fourth. That relay team was missing Ryan Hart, a basketball standout who is out with an injury. The Colonels boys finished in a tie for 13th place in the team standings.

