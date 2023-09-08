Jamey Chadwell wasn't in Lynchburg for last November's train wreck of a game against New Mexico State. He's seen footage, though. And as Liberty recently began preparing for the Aggies' return to Williams Stadium, the new head coach didn't feel the need to address last year with players too much.

New year, new team. That appears to be the mantra.

"They know they got embarrassed," Chadwell said this week when asked about how much time he spent speaking with returning players about the 49-14 bludgeoning. "And for whatever reason, it happened; there's no reason for us to bring it up. Our focus is this group and this team and what we have to control, and we know they're really good."

Last year's setback to New Mexico State, on Nov. 26, occurred as part of a four-game losing streak to end the season (including the Flames' bowl game versus Toledo). That morning, hours prior to kickoff, players found out, from breaking media reports, that head coach Hugh Freeze was leaving the program.

The result was a dismal performance, the most lopsided affair in Flames Country in four seasons.

Then the Freeze era came to a close. Now the program is being rebranded, with a new coaching staff and new players. Last year is so, well, last year.

Doesn't mean there aren't strong emotions surrounding Saturday's 6 p.m. contest, though.

"I can't speak for everybody else," Flames cornerback Kobe Singleton said this week, "but I can speak for myself. I think it's personal. I think I didn't have the best game last year so, I mean, I can speak for myself. I definitely think it's more personal for me, and I want to be able to prove myself this upcoming game."

Proving themselves means defeating an Aggies team (1-1) that suffered a 41-30 loss to UMass to open the season before torching Western Illinois 58-21 last Saturday. The offense is capable of putting up a ton of yards; last week, for instance, New Mexico State compiled 650 yards of total offense, with seven different players scoring touchdowns.

And proving themselves also means a strong defensive performance that can limit the output of quarterback Diego Pavia. The 6-foot, 200-pound junior threw for 1,450 yards and 13 passing touchdowns (21 total) last season. Pavia accounted for six touchdowns at Williams Stadium last November, completing 16 of 21 passes for 214 yards and rushing for an additional 125.

Pavia has piled up 565 passing yards in two 2023 games.

“One, he is really good," Chadwell said this week. "He’s very good at handling the ball, handling the things they do. He throws and makes plays. He can get them out of trouble with his legs. They’ve got some skill guys that can go. I think what they do a good job of in their run game, they do some similar stuff to what we do. They get you outnumbered and then they get the ball in some speed guys' hands and go. But he is the catalyst. He’s really good. He takes care of it.

"He’s like a magician, he gets out of some things that are amazing. We are going to have to be really detailed and disciplined with this one in our assignments, and then we have to get him down, because that’s where he really hurts you.”

Liberty's defense accounted for five interceptions in last week's 34-24 home victory over Bowling Green, opening Chadwell's coaching career with the Flames on a strong note. While Chadwell was pleased with that stat, he also addressed the Flames' run defense. Liberty got out to a 24-0 lead before Bowling Green scored 17 unanswered points and eventually put up 328 yards of total offense.

"Obviously I was disappointed in the overall rushing of our defense," Chadwell said. "When you get five turnovers, obviously you are excited about that, but we can’t give up the yardage we did in the run game like that. Our guys know that. It’s guys doing our job and not trying to do too much. We had too many guys trying to be the player of the week instead of just doing our job.”

Saturday's game marks Liberty's first against a Conference USA opponent. New Mexico State is a new member, too, and, like Liberty, gave up its independent football status to join the nine-school conference. That's another reason Chadwell's squad wants a victory Saturday, as the coach made it known that he's zeroing in on a conference championship.

But a major storyline Saturday will focus on whether the Flames can shake off memories of last year's humbling loss to the Aggies.

"You know, based off last year, they’re not coming in here being intimidated. They are not going to care," Chadwell said. "They came in here and smacked us. So I think the only think you take from it is that you know you’re playing a team that came in here and beat us, beat us handily. That’s basically all I said about it."

Notes: Expect New Mexico State's defense to bring everything it has directly at Liberty. "They do a lot of different things and bring a lot of different blitzes from everywhere," Chadwell said. "To make sure you are in a good play or a play that’s not going to put you at a lot of risk is the challenge versus them. That’s where they’ve done a good job and they’ve been able to play pretty good defense.” ... Liberty received a strong rushing performance in Week 1, with 246 yards gained on the ground from four different ball carriers, including quarterback Kaidon Salter, who had a team-high 82. Quinton Cooley, Vaughn Blue and Billy Lucas all got in on the act. Expect the Flames to continue to get more running backs involved as the season continues. Chadwell said this week he wants to get redshirt freshmen Victor Venn and James Jointer into the mix as well. "We will be a committee," the coach said. "We will obviously be smart on who we want to get the majority of the touches, but I think it’s important to keep those guys fresh, but also they all have different skills.”