Alaysia Oakes records four victories as Heritage girls win Region 3C Championships; HHS boys second

In Palmyra, Heritage junior phenom Alaysia Oakes won the 100 dash, 400 dash, long jump and triple jump and accounted for 46 points on her own as the Heritage girls claimed the Region 3C title over Western Albemarle 104-90 at Fluvanna County High School on Tuesday.

Oakes ran the 100 in 12.38 seconds and a 59.25 in the 400. In field events, the highly sought-after Division I recruit leaped 18 feet, 10 inches in the long jump (teammate Tya Blake finished second) and a 37-07.50 in the triple jump. She also finished third in the 200 with a 25.47.

Oakes was named region athlete of the year for her performances, while HHS head coach Don Alexander earned coach of the year.

Heritage also received a first-place showing from Jalasia Jones, who won the shot put with a 33-05.25. Her teammate, Graysen Arnold, was second in that event with a 33-04.00.

Rustburg (third place with 78 points) ran away with the 4x100 relay behind Emily Coates, NaKayla Foster, Parker Goldstein and Iyana Sherard, posting a speedy 49.04 and defeating runner-up Charlottesville by nearly three seconds.

Foster took the 200 dash title with a 25.38, followed by Coates with a 25.39. Liberty Christian's Emory Pafford won the pole vault with a leap of 11-06.