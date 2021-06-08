Alaysia Oakes records four victories as Heritage girls win Region 3C Championships; HHS boys second

In Palmyra, Heritage junior phenom Alaysia Oakes won the 100 dash, 400 dash, long jump and triple jump and accounted for 46 points on her own as the Heritage girls claimed the Region 3C title over Western Albemarle 104-90 at Fluvanna County High School on Tuesday.
Oakes ran the 100 in 12.38 seconds and a 59.25 in the 400. In field events, the highly sought-after Division I recruit leaped 18 feet, 10 inches in the long jump (teammate Tya Blake finished second) and a 37-07.50 in the triple jump. She also finished third in the 200 with a 25.47.
Oakes was named region athlete of the year for her performances, while HHS head coach Don Alexander earned coach of the year.
Heritage also received a first-place showing from Jalasia Jones, who won the shot put with a 33-05.25. Her teammate, Graysen Arnold, was second in that event with a 33-04.00.
Rustburg (third place with 78 points) ran away with the 4x100 relay behind Emily Coates, NaKayla Foster, Parker Goldstein and Iyana Sherard, posting a speedy 49.04 and defeating runner-up Charlottesville by nearly three seconds.
Foster took the 200 dash title with a 25.38, followed by Coates with a 25.39. Liberty Christian's Emory Pafford won the pole vault with a leap of 11-06.
It was Heritage's second straight region title. The Pioneers also won in 2019 (the 2020 outdoor season was canceled). They will attempt to defend their Class 3 state crown from '19 at Liberty University on June 18.
On the boys side, Heritage's Deuce Crawford won two events, the 100 dash (11.07) and 200 dash (22.64), and also ran the anchor leg of the Pioneers' championship 4x100 relay squad to help HHS finish second in the team standings (92 points) behind Western Albemarle (106 points).
Heritage's 4x100 team (Jaleel Carthorne, Zach Steele, Keshaun Hubbard and Crawford) posted a 43.54 to edge Brookville's 43.82 (with Jaylyn Marshall, Ethan Robey, Caleb Christian and Jahee Blake), setting the stage for what should be a tight rematch at the state meet.
Brookville's Christian claimed the 400 dash with a 50.41, and Heritage's Jaleal Hamlett posted a 43-10.75 to win the triple jump. Hamlett goes for his second straight state triple jump title at LU. Jaleal Carthorne posted a 21-11 to win the long jump.