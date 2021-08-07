All-Area Baseball Player of the Year: Christian Martin, Amherst

Christian Martin
YEAR: Senior
POSITION: Shortstop/Pitcher
ALL-STAR STUFF: The Virginia Tech signee did a bit of everything in his final season sporting the Lancers’ grey and maroon, and he did all of it at the highest level in the area. Martin, the Seminole District player of the year, was electric at the plate and nearly unhittable when he took the mound. He hit a blistering .563 and sported a .729 on-base percentage with 16 runs scored and eight RBIs. Martin was fearless on the base paths and never passed on an opportunity to move into scoring position for one of his teammates. He swiped a whopping 12 stolen bases, often willing to sacrifice his body to ensure the Lancers had every opportunity to score if he got on base. When he was handed the ball, victories usually followed. Martin posted a 2-1 record, with his only loss coming in the Region 4D semifinals against Jefferson Forest, during which he allowed his lone earned run of the season. He recorded four saves and finished the season allowing eight runs (one earned) on four hits, and he walked 12 and struck out 18 in 13 2/3 innings. Opposing batters hit .095 against the right-hander.
ALL-AREA BASEBALL TEAM
Logan Duff
SCHOOL: Liberty Christian
YEAR: Junior
POSITION: Catcher
ALL-STAR STUFF: Duff was a first-team all-Seminole District selection at catcher. … Posted a .393 batting average. … Had an RBI double in the Bulldogs’ Class 3 semifinal matchup against Abingdon.
Tanner Thomas
SCHOOL: Liberty Christian
YEAR: Junior
POSITION: Infield
ALL-STAR STUFF: Thomas finished second in voting for Seminole District player of the year behind Martin. … Batted .509 with two home runs, eight doubles and 16 RBIs. … Struck out only three times in 51 at-bats.
Sully Tibbs
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Junior
POSITION: Infield
ALL-STAR STUFF: Tibbs was a first-team all-Seminole District infielder. … Batted third in the Cavaliers’ lineup and finished with a .357 batting average and 15 RBIs. … Scored 12 runs and added a triple.
Blake French
SCHOOL: Liberty
YEAR: Senior
POSITION: Infield
ALL-STAR STUFF: French was a first-team all-Seminole District infielder. … Batted .382 with three doubles, three triples, 10 runs scored and a 1.109 OPS.
Charlie Elwell
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
YEAR: Senior
POSITION: Infield
ALL-STAR STUFF: Elwell, a second-team all-Seminole District selection, batted .361 with eight extra-base hits (three doubles, three triples and two home runs). … Drove in 12 runs, scored 15 runs and only struck out six times.
Dalton Mann
SCHOOL: Liberty Christian
YEAR: Senior
POSITION: Outfield
ALL-STAR STUFF: Mann was a first-team all-Seminole District selection. … Finished the season with a .378 batting average. … Hit at a .455 clip during the regular season.
Nick Dawson
SCHOOL: Amherst
YEAR: Sophomore
POSITION: Outfield
ALL-STAR STUFF: Dawson was a first-team all-Seminole District selection. … Hit .300 with six runs scored and nine RBIs. … Did not record an error and posted nine putouts during the season.
Grey Clary
SCHOOL: Staunton River
YEAR: Senior
POSITION: Outfield
ALL-STAR STUFF: Clary was a second-team selection on the Blue Ridge District and Region 3D teams. … Hit .425 with two triples, nine RBIs and 10 runs scored.
Kyle Fields
SCHOOL: Rustburg
YEAR: Junior
POSITION: Pitcher
ALL-STAR STUFF: The Seminole District co-pitcher of the year sported a 4-1 record with 2.00 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings. … Played shortstop when he wasn’t pitching and earned a first-team all-district selection in the infield. ... Finished the season with a .543 batting average and slugged 1.257. ... Clubbed six home runs, added five doubles and a triple, and drove in 21 runs.
Brock Duff
SCHOOL: Liberty Christian
YEAR: Senior
POSITION: Pitcher
ALL-STAR STUFF: Duff also was named the Seminole District co-pitcher of the year with a 6-0 record and 0.35 ERA. … He struck out 56 batters in 39 2/3 innings.
Dalton Wentz
SCHOOL: Amherst
YEAR: Freshman
POSITION: Pitcher
ALL-STAR STUFF: Wentz was named a first-team all-Seminole District selection at pitcher. … Went 1-1 with a 0.83 ERA. … Recorded 32 strikeouts and allowed a .149 opposing batting average in 25 1/3 innings.
Connor Maggi
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Senior
POSITION: Pitcher
ALL-STAR STUFF: The Gardner-Webb signee was a first-team all-Seminole District selection. … He sported a 2-4 record with a 2.58 ERA and struck out 62 in 38 innings. … Picked up the victory over Salem in the Region 4D quarterfinals and suffered the loss in the Cavaliers’ 1-0 setback to Halifax County in the regional championship game.
Alex Caruso
SCHOOL: Appomattox
YEAR: Sophomore
POSITION: Pitcher
ALL-STAR STUFF: Caruso posted a 6-1 record and 2.69 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched. … Struck out 53 and added a complete-game shutout. … Batted .324 with 12 runs scored and eight RBIs.
Will Kese
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Junior
POSITION: Designated hitter
ALL-STAR STUFF: Kese was named a first-team all-Seminole District selection at designated hitter. … Batted .280 with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Peyton Smith
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Junior
POSITION: Utility
ALL-STAR STUFF: Smith was named a first-team all-Seminole District selection as an outfielder. … Served as the Cavaliers’ leadoff hitter and batted .360 with two doubles, four RBIs and nine runs scored. … Also sported a 3-1 record, a 0.91 ERA and .152 batting average against in 23 innings pitched. … Recorded his only save in the Region 4D semifinals against Amherst.
Tyler Mason
SCHOOL: William Campbell
YEAR: Sophomore
POSITION: Utility
ALL-STAR STUFF: Mason served as the Generals’ ace with a 5-1 record and 1.27 ERA. ... Struck out 58 batters and allowed eight earned runs in 44 innings. … Served as the leadoff hitter when he pitched and played shortstop. ... Batted .381 with two doubles, a triple, nine runs scored and nine stolen bases.
Coach of the Year
Randy Tomlin
SCHOOL: Liberty Christian
ALL-STAR STUFF: The Bulldogs have made four state tournament appearances since joining the Virginia High School League prior to the 2015-16 athletic season, and the 2021 campaign was arguably the toughest road for Tomlin to navigate, with only the region champions advancing to the state tournament. LCA was the No. 2 seed in the Region 3C tournament and claimed the regional title on the road with a decisive 6-0 victory at Broadway. That marked the Bulldogs’ sixth shutout in the condensed season. The campaign came to an end in the Class 3 semifinals as LCA’s rally from a four-run deficit came up one run short. Tomlin has led the Bulldogs to the VHSL state tournament in 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2021.