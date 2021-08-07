All-Area Baseball Player of the Year: Christian Martin, Amherst

ALL-STAR STUFF: The Virginia Tech signee did a bit of everything in his final season sporting the Lancers’ grey and maroon, and he did all of it at the highest level in the area. Martin, the Seminole District player of the year, was electric at the plate and nearly unhittable when he took the mound. He hit a blistering .563 and sported a .729 on-base percentage with 16 runs scored and eight RBIs. Martin was fearless on the base paths and never passed on an opportunity to move into scoring position for one of his teammates. He swiped a whopping 12 stolen bases, often willing to sacrifice his body to ensure the Lancers had every opportunity to score if he got on base. When he was handed the ball, victories usually followed. Martin posted a 2-1 record, with his only loss coming in the Region 4D semifinals against Jefferson Forest, during which he allowed his lone earned run of the season. He recorded four saves and finished the season allowing eight runs (one earned) on four hits, and he walked 12 and struck out 18 in 13 2/3 innings. Opposing batters hit .095 against the right-hander.