All-Area Baseball Player of the Year: Tanner Thomas, LCA

Tanner Thomas

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian Academy

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Second Base

ALL-STAR STUFF: Tanner Thomas learned the value of hustle long ago. And it seems like the Liberty Christian standout who is headed to Longwood University hustles all the time, whether it's on the basketball court, with his high school baseball team or for the various travel teams and summer leagues he's played with. His energy was infectious for LCA this season, as the Bulldogs went 23-2 and captured the Class 3 state championship in thrilling fashion. Thomas hit a team-best .479 with 34 hits, six home runs and 30 RBIs, to go with 36 runs scored and just seven strikeouts in 97 plate appearances. He also sported a 1.510 on-base-plus-slugging percentage (with a .901 slugging percentage and a .608 on-base percentage. He was so reliable this season not just because of his talent, but because of his work ethic. Take his two-strike approach, for example. In that situation, he digs in and refuses to leave the box, doing a hop in the dirt between pitches that lets an opposing pitcher know he's locked in and ready for the next pitch. Thomas was named a first-team all-state at-large selection in Class 3 and Region 3C, and was a first-team all-Seminole District honoree.

To view the All-Area team, scroll to the bottom of the interview with Thomas.

Q: It was a great season for you guys. Mind putting it into your own words?

A: We were expecting a lot this year. Everybody was expecting us to win instead of us kind of having to prove everything. So it was kind of stressful at first, because everyone was expecting us to win. Once we started winning, we got the confidence to realize we could actually do it. And once we started to hit our stride later in the season, we just took off.

Q: You would probably say this was your best year? If so, what went into your development to make that so?

A: We all put in a lot of hard work. We all work out together, we push each other every day. So just being around all my teammates every day, constantly pushing me to be better, it kind of took care of itself. Once we stopped trying to force everything and once we started to let everything take care of itself, then it just all fell into place. Once you focus on winning, the personal stuff will take care of itself. So we just all focused on how we could get better and win each day.

Q: How many years did you attend LCA?

A: This was my third year. I lived in Farmville. I was born in Powhatan, went to Powhatan until my sixth grade year, then went to a small private school called Fuqua School in Farmville until after my freshman year. So sophomore year is when I came here.

Q: You’ve been such a contributor in basketball and baseball. In basketball, you were a really good role player, the fifth guy or the first guy off the bench. What about your time with basketball did you enjoy, and were you happy with that role?

A: Me and coach [Paul] Redgate were really close. He helped me a lot personally and spiritually. We kind of clicked from Day 1 my sophomore year. And my sophomore year, I didn’t play a lot at the beginning of the year, but I kept working hard and finally found myself in the sixth-man spot. And then my junior year I set myself up to be a starter, and I figured out very early that what I did would complement [his teammates]. Instead of trying to force things, I did the things nobody else wanted to do. My dad [Chuck Thomas] has been coaching for over 30 years in basketball. And my brother [Tyler] played college basketball. So there’s always the guys, somebody has to do the dirty work if you’re gonna be good. So I just kind of prided myself in that. I’m physical, and I could go in there and get a couple bruises and scratches; but if it helps us win, I’m gonna do it.

Q: This interview is supposed to be about baseball, but I do want to address basketball one more time. This past season you were a rebounding machine, I think at 10.1 rebounds per game. And you’re 5-foot-10. How did you go about doing that?

A: I like to think of myself as somewhat athletic, so I can get up pretty high. A lot of people just try to out-jump each other, and I would use my physical build to just get into them a little bit. Make them not want to get up there as much. The rebounding thing started when I was a junior, and at practice I wasn’t trying to shoot the ball and show coach what I could do scoring-wise, it was more like I’m gonna let the other four starters do what they can do, and then I’ll clean it up and get it back to them. And honestly, that’s probably a big reason why we went so far last year in basketball, and won the region championship — because we knew how to play together and we knew each other’s roles.

Q: At the high school level, in general, knowing your role is a pretty important thing. I think some kids may not accept it, and they have trouble because of that. Finding your niche and accepting your role, how does that make you a better athlete and teammate?

A: My dad and my brother have been huge to me, sports-wise. We’ve always talked about being a leader, and being a leader is not always showing your dominance. It can also be you doing things that other people want to follow. ... Just the whole figuring out who you are and what you do best kind of started back when I was at Fuqua. I played varsity [baseball] my eighth-grade year. I got pulled up three games into the season. I got placed in right field. And the shortstop at that time was Hunter Gilliam, who played at Longwood and is now taking his fifth year at Kentucky. I was a little eighth-grader. Didn’t know my path or my way. And he took me under his wing and showed me the hard work you have to do to be good. And that really set me up for success. … We went to the state championship that year and lost in the 10th inning. That definitely stung, but this year, I was the only player on our team that had played in a state championship. That kind of helped because I could keep everybody calm and use that influence that I had to keep everybody relaxed and with a level head so we could win.

Q: We should talk about that state championship game. It seemed like a wild one. What was it like for you?

A: Once you get into the championship game, everything goes out the window. The plans can change and anything can happen spontaneously. We had all different types of things going on, and we got down early. We made some bad plays and had some things didn’t go our way. But if you remember back to when we played E.C. Glass at their place, they beat us. That game right there kind of set us up for success. It didn’t seem like it at the time because we lost. But losing that game set us up for the state championship, because we learned so much from that. The pitchers were almost exactly the same: same build and they threw about the same. So it was about how can we fight? And keep fighting, keep fighting and wear them down. And we didn’t give up. That was our thing the whole year — we never gave up. Didn’t matter what the score was, we just kept playing.

Q: A lot of confidence in that last inning, that you guys were gonna pull it off?

A: Yes. Once we got it to a 3-3 game in the sixth, I was very confident we were gonna win. We were gonna end up getting the last at-bat, we were more mature than they were, we had a lot of seniors and people who had played in big games. So I knew once it got down to that last inning when nerves are real high and everyone tenses up, we were gonna be fine. And Lane [Duff] ended up getting the last hit of the game to walk it off, and I was never more confident. I knew he was gonna do it.

Q: When did you start playing baseball and why?

A: When I was probably 3 years old. My brother used to play baseball before he got into high school. He was playing travel ball and I’d always go to their games. My dad played college baseball, so baseball and basketball I was kind of born into. … I was always a bigger kid, like chunky and stocky, so I was pretty good when I was younger. I just stuck with it.

Q: What made you stick with it? Because it’s a game that, as you get older, you start to understand it in a different way. And then it becomes even more of a love affair. What about baseball has been appealing to you?

A: Just the beauty of the game, the different things that can happen throughout a game, and the emotions that are tied up with it and the friendships that you create that will last a lifetime. You’re with those guys every day of the week, and you create a brotherhood. Our team this year, we’ll never not be close. And then the game itself has always been my love. I’ve always loved it and I’ve always cherished it. You never know when it could be your last game, so you just have to play as hard as you can all the time.

Q: There was one time this season, more than halfway through, when you had only gone hitless in one game. You had 34 hits on the season. What was your mindset at the plate? Was your approach different?

A: I’ve always prided myself in my hitting. That’s something I’ve always been able to do. This year, specifically, I just started looking for the first good pitch you see. Not waiting for the perfect pitch, but the first thing you think you can handle, I was gonna attack at that. So a lot of my hits this year were actually on the first pitch. I want to say probably three or four of my six home runs were on the first pitch. And I felt like as a pitcher in high school your first pitch is probably your most important, especially throwing to a lineup where you’ve got college [recruits] in the lineup. You want to throw the first pitch over and go from there. So attacking the first pitch was definitely the biggest thing for me this year. Also, when I get in two-strike counts, I spread out and shorten up. My teammates will make fun of me for it because if I’d foul one off with two strikes I’d stay in the box and I wouldn’t get out of the box, and I’d do a little hop. … It’s kind of just to yourself and the pitcher a sign that ‘Hey, I’m locked in. Let’s keep goin’. I’m gonna win.”

Q: Trying to force the pitcher to work faster in that situation?

A: Yeah, the pitcher wants to make you feel uncomfortable, and as a hitter you have to stay calm as much as you can. When I got into two strikes, that’s what I’d do to make them feel more uncomfortable was to show them, “You don’t have the upper hand over me.” I wouldn’t say it was an intimidation-type thing. It was just a mindset, like I’m gonna win every single pitch, no matter if I’m behind or ahead.

Q: That’s a good approach. Besides the state championship game, what was your favorite game of the year?

A: It’s always fun when we play JF. We’re all pretty good friends on both sides. So those games are always fun and competitive. It’s a tense game because they’re your rival, but we all tried to have fun with it. Me and Sully Tibbs, their shortstop, are pretty good friends. You could see us joking around and hitting each other while we’re playing. It just keeps it fun. Those games are fun. … And I would say the Spotswood game in the region championship [a 13-0 win]. The whole team was contributing. We all came together that one game, and it was awesome.

Q: Are you planning to play second base in college? Do you know where Longwood wants you?

A: So I’m going in as utility. I’ve talked to coach [Chad Oxendine] a lot. Me and him have a really good relationship. We’ve talked about first, we’ve talked about third, right field, maybe some second. Just anywhere I can get in and get some at-bats. Anywhere I can get in and make an impact right away.

Q: And this summer, you’ve been playing travel ball?

A: I’ve been playing in a college summer league. It’s been a very big learning curve for me. Going from high school, you’ve got guys who are still younger and not as experienced. And they will give you pitches to hit, more or less. They’ll give you a pitch or two every at-bat that you can handle. Once you get to that [college summer league] level, you’re working on their time. You might get one pitch you can handle a game and the rest you just have to manage. But it really helped me grow as a player and a person. I’ve learning so much. In high school I might have been close to a .500 hitter, but in college it’s not that easy. I think I hit .320 this summer. But it was very difficult. You’re seeing guys that throw way harder, their stuff moves way more, and you just have to compete and fight every single day.

Q: Who has most influenced your life?

A: My family. My mom’s [Melissa] a really hard worker. Me and her are really close. She’s always had my back and had my best interest and was always looking out for me. She’s set a good example as a parent of how to carry myself in my life. My dad, definitely. My mom takes care of the at-home, personal stuff; my dad takes care of the sports and things like that. We have talks all the time that last forever, it feels like, because we’re trying to figure out what I could’ve done better here or how I could’ve prepared myself more there. And then my brother’s my best friend. We’ve always been close. The way he carries himself and the big brother that he is, he never left me out or tried to big-brother me. He always included me and made sure I was taken care of. And I’d say Donnie Phillips, who was my old travel ball coach. He definitely opened my eyes to playing the right way. I’m sure you’ve seen, I sprint on the field and I sprint off the field. If I hit a little dribbler, I sprint to first base. He ingrained that into me. He let me know that no matter how bad or good you’re playing, you can always control your attitude, your hustle. That honestly was what got me college attention and college offers, just the way I would carry myself and the way I would hustle non-stop. That carried over to basketball and to school ball.

Q: It’s early, but do you have aspirations to play beyond college?

A: Yes. That’s my goal. I plan to go to Longwood for four years, graduate, and then hopefully I get drafted and I go play professional ball. When that’s all said and done, open up my own little [baseball] facility and just do what I love all the time.

ALL-AREA BASEBALL TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Mike Harpster

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Pitcher

ALL-STAR STUFF: Went 5-2 with a 0.99 ERA and 94 strikeouts across 42⅓ innings. ... Held hitters hostage with his fastball, which reaches into the 90s, and finished the season with a .137 batting average against and an outstanding .780 WHIP (walks and hits per inning pitched). ... Allowed 21 hits (15 of them singles) and 12 walks. ... Threw a five-inning perfect game against Liberty on April 28 with 12 strikeouts. It was the first perfect game in school history in at least 25 years. ... Was named the Seminole District pitcher of the year and was a first-team all-Region 4D and second-team all-state (Class 4) selection. ... Also contributed at the plate by hitting .266 with 17 hits (13 singles), two doubles, two home runs and 15 RBIs.

Peyton Smith

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Pitcher

ALL-STAR STUFF: The Region 4D player of the year had a lockdown year on the mound for JF, going 4-1 with a 1.24 ERA and a .121 batting average against in 51 innings. ... The southpaw struck out 89 batters and allowed just nine earned runs on the season. ... Hit .347 with 26 hits in 75 at-bats, including eight doubles, 11 RBIs and 27 runs scored. ... Will pitch at East Tennessee State University next season. ... Was also named second-team all-state in Class 4, first-team all-region and first-team all-Seminole District. ... Threw a five-inning no-hitter against Rustburg on April 9, striking out 13, walking one and throwing 51 of his 70 pitches for strikes.

Ben Blair

SCHOOL: LCA

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Pitcher

ALL-STAR STUFF: The 6-foot-3 righty posted gaudy numbers during LCA's quest for the Class 3 state title, going 9-0 in 51⅔ innings, with a miniscule 0.81 ERA, and an .813 WHIP. ... Recorded 84 strikeouts, allowed just six earned runs and 24 hits. ... Pitched LCA into the state championship game by throwing 4⅔ innings and yielding just two hits and no earned runs (one unearned) in a 12-1 semifinal victory over Lafayette. ... Racked up first-team honors in the Seminole District and Region 3C and was a first-team all-state selection in Class 3.

Breckin Nace

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Pitcher/First Base

ALL-STAR STUFF: Enjoyed a breakout season at the plate and on the mound, with eye-popping numbers. ... The 6-foot-4 southpaw went 5-1 with a dazzling 0.22 ERA and 51 strikeouts across 32 innings pitched. ... Allowed just one earned run all season, had two saves and walked just six batters. ... Threw a gem in Class 4 state quarterfinals, entering in the first inning for injured starter Peyton Smith and threw 6⅓ innings, allowing six hits, no runs and finishing with eight strikeouts in an 8-0 victory over Millbrook. ... At the plate, he hit .457 (32 of 70) with 32 hits, 21 RBIs, 26 runs scored and a .604 on-base percentage. ... Earned a first-team all-state honor in Class 4 as a first baseman and was also first team in Region 4D and the Seminole District as a first baseman; named a second-team all-region pitcher.

Logan Duff

SCHOOL: LCA

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Catcher

ALL-STAR STUFF: Hit a red-hot .524 in the playoffs, with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and 12 RBIs in those six games. ... Hit .429 on the season with a 1.288 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, a .798 slugging percentage and a .490 on-base percentage. ... Finished the season with 36 hits (17 singles, 11 doubles, three triples, four home runs), 32 RBIs and 11 runs scored. ... Hit two homers against Rustburg in the region semifinals and went 3 for 4 with two doubles and five home runs in the state semifinals before adding two more hits in the state championship game. ... Was named first-team all-state catcher in Class 3 to go along with first-team all-Region 3C and all-Seminole honors. ... Is headed to play at Randolph-Macon.

Hunter Garrett

SCHOOL: Appomattox

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: First Base/Pitcher

ALL-STAR STUFF: The lefty was a major piece to Appomattox capturing the Class 2 state championship. ... On the mound, he went 5-1 with a 1.69 ERA, 50 strikeouts and two saves across 41⅓ innings pitched (six starts, 10 appearances). ... Held opponents to a .204 batting average and posted a 1.04 WHIP while allowing just 10 earned runs all season. ... Also hit .388 with 26 hits (22 singles, four doubles), 25 RBIs and 11 runs scored. ... Put the ball in play reliably, striking out just three times. ... Threw a complete-game shutout in the state semifinal game, allowing just four hits and striking out eight in a masterful performance against Stuarts Draft. ... Also went 1 for 3 with an RBI in the state championship game, a 4-2 win over John Battle. ... Sported a .980 fielding percentage. ... Named a first-team all-state at-large selection and was a first-team all-Region 2C honoree.

Tanner Thomas

POSITION: Second Base

Andrew Burns

SCHOOL: LCA

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Third Base

ALL-STAR STUFF: The 6-foot-1 senior commanded the hot corner with grace and hit .333 with a .961 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, a .507 slugging percentage and a .453 on-base percentage. ... Finished season with 23 hits (15 singles, six doubles, two homers), 22 RBIs and 18 runs scored. ... Struck out just four times. ... Went 2 for 3 with five RBIs in the opening game of the playoffs, a win against Monticello in the Region 3C quarterfinals. ... Was named the Seminole first-team all-district third baseman and earned the same honor in Region 3C. ... Is headed to play at Liberty University.

John Simmons

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Shortstop

ALL-STAR STUFF: LCA's reliable leadoff hitter sported a blazing .449 batting average and a 1.288 on-base-plus-slugging percentage (.798 slugging and .600 on-base percentages). ... Scored a team-high 41 runs and drew a team-high 27 walks. ... Tied for second on the team with five home runs had 31 hits (also 14 singles, seven doubles and a team-high five triples). ... Was named the Seminole's second-team all-district shortstop and a was second-team all-Region 3C at-large selection.

Alex Caruso

SCHOOL: Appomattox

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Outfield/Pitcher

ALL-STAR STUFF: The Class 2 state player of the year enjoyed an off-the-charts junior season that culminated in him pitching a complete game in the Class 2 state championship, a 4-2 win against John Battle (also went 1 for 3 with an RBI in that game). ... On the mound, the righty went a dominant 9-0 with a 1.76 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 39⅔ innings. ... Posted a .189 batted against average, made five starts and nine relief appearances, earned a save in his only attempt and allowed just 10 earned runs all season. ... Also hit a scorching .416 with a 1.125 on-base-plus-slugging percentage (a .636 slugging and .489 on-base percentages), 32 hits (21 singles, seven doubles, two triples and two home runs) and 32 RBIs. ... Scored 23 runs and stole seven bases in nine attempts. ... In addition to his state honor, also was named the Region 2C player of the year.

Will Palmer

SCHOOL: LCA

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Outfield

ALL-STAR STUFF: The first-team all-state outfielder in Class 3 hit .375 with a 1.16 on-base-plus-slugging percentage (.539 on-base and .625 slugging percentages), with 24 hits — including 13 singles, three doubles and one homer — and 23 RBIs. ... Scored 28 runs and had a good eye at the plate, drawing 22 walks, which tied for second-most on the team. ... Also named a first-team all-Seminole and all-Region 3C outfielder. ... Scored the game-winning run in the state championship game, as LCA defeated Abingdon 6-5 in walk-off fashion.

Lane Duff

SCHOOL: LCA

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Outfield

ALL-STAR STUFF: Provided a walk-off single that brought the Class 3 state championship to LCA and went 2 for 4 with two RBIs that day. ... Enjoyed a stellar junior season by hitting .405 with a .969 OPS (.969 slugging and .482 OBP). ... Provided clutch contact at the plate with 30 hits, 25 of which were singles (also four doubles and one triple) and finished the season with 17 RBIs and 25 runs scored.

Trey Shrock

SCHOOL: Appomattox

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Designated Hitter

ALL-STAR STUFF: The Raiders catcher and leadoff hitter was lights out in every major category and was named the first-team all-state catcher in Class 2 for his efforts. ... Hit a searing .467 with a 1.27 OPS (.707 slugging and .562 OBP percentages) while pounding out 35 hits (22 singles, nine doubles, three triples and one home run) and recording 16 RBIs and 25 runs scored. ... Also proved to have a careful approach at the plate, drawing 16 walks and striking out just nine times. ... Was nearly automatic on the base paths, stealing 16 bases in 17 attempts. ... Posted a .991 fielding percentage while logging 156 innings behind the plate. ... Allowed just one passed ball and threw out 11 of 20 runners on the season. ... Also a Region 2C first-team selection. ... Had five hits in his final 10 at-bats in the playoffs, with two doubles, a triple, four runs scored and two stolen bases.

Kyle Fields

SCHOOL: Rustburg

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: At-Large

ALL-STAR STUFF: Put together a storybook senior season in Red Devils country, earning Seminole District and Region 3C player of the year honors. ... Hit a white-hot .508 (31 of 61) with six home runs, 26 RBIs and eight additional extra-base hits. ... On the mound, went 7-1 with a 1.46 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 43 innings pitched (1.67 per inning) and showcased a fastball that can reach approximately 90 mph. ... Threw a five-inning no-hitter in April against Heritage and led Rustburg (14-8) to a regional semifinal appearance. ... Put together a miraculous performance in the first round of the playoffs at Broadway on May 30 when he was hit in the head by a pitch in the first inning and stayed in the game, throwing a complete-game one-hitter (with one unearned run) and firing off 101 pitches in an 11-1 win (and going 1 for 2 with an RBI at the plate). ... Was also named first team in Region 3C twice, at pitcher and shortstop.

SECOND TEAM

Dalton Wentz (Amherst, Soph., Pitcher): The talented 6-foot-2 standout who verbally committed to South Carolina went 5-2 with a 3.05 ERA and 80 strikeouts in just 39 innings (2.05 per inning) and posted a .182 batting average against. ... Was a first-team all-Region 4D at-large selection and a second-team all-Seminole selection at pitcher and honorable mention at shortstop. ... Hit .316 (19 of 60) with five homers and 24 RBIs.

Jed Howard (Virginia Episcopal, Jr., Pitcher): The southpaw went 3-2 in seven starts and posted a 2.17 ERA across 29 innings (with 33 strikeouts). ... Was a force at the plate, hitting a blistering .561 with 37 hits (six doubles, five triples and six homers) and 23 RBIs. ... Was a first-team all-state performer in the Virginia Independent Athletic Association's Division II. ... Went 2 for 3 with a grand slam and seven RBIs in a 17-1 victory over E.C. Glass on April 22. ... Is a Davidson commit.

Evan Mace (JF, Sr., Catcher): The second-team all-state catcher provided strong play for the Cavaliers, hitting .408 (29 of 71) with 29 hits (including four doubles and three homers) and 31 RBIs and drew 19 walks. ... Is headed to play at the University of Lynchburg. ... Also received first-team all-Region 4D honors and was a first-team honoree in the Seminole District.

Dillon Stowers (LCA, Sr., First Base): Hit .358 and blasted five home runs, posting a 1.224 OPS (.687 slugging and .538 OBP) to go with 24 hits, including seven doubles, and 28 RBIs. ... Also scored 28 runs and did not give up an earned run in 12 innings, striking out 27 (2.25 per inning). ... Was a first-team all-Region 3C first baseman, second team all-Seminole.

Nate Dillon (Appomattox, Jr., Second Base): Recorded the final out for the Raiders in the Class 2 state title game and was a first-team all-state selection. ... Batted .385 with a .955 OPS and pounded out 30 hits (24 singles, four doubles and two triples) and had 20 RBIs and 30 runs scored. ... Stole 15 of 17 bases on the season for 88.2% success rate. ... Also posted a .938 fielding percentage.

Dakota Maberry (Amherst, Sr., Third Base): Batted .354 with an .822 OPS for the Lancers, serving as a dependable contact bat. ... Had 23 hits, three doubles and 10 runs batted in. ... Also swiped 10 bases and was a second-team all-Region 4D and Seminole District selection.

Sully Tibbs (Jefferson Forest, Sr., Shortstop): The sure-handed defender who is headed to play at Radford University next spring hit .346 in his senior season (27 of 78), with six doubles, a home run, 14 RBIs and 26 runs scored. ... Was a terror for the opposition on the base paths, swiping 12 bases and helping JF go 21-5 and reach the Class 4 state semifinals. ... Was named the Region 3C's top shortstop and was a Seminole District honorable mention.

Ethan Walton (Appomattox, Sr., Outfield): Hit .354 and commanded center field for the Raiders. ... Made an over-the-shoulder leaping grab on a fly ball that saved a potentially breakout inning by John Battle in the state title game. ... Had 28 hits (22 singles, six doubles) and also drove in 22 runs, while scoring 20 himself. ... Stole 11 bases in 15 attempts.

Wyatt Sisk (Appomattox, Jr., First Base/Outfield/Pitcher): Third on the team in batting average, hitting .400 with a 1.00 OPS (a .525 slugging percentage and a .478 OBP). ... Contributed 16 hits (12 singles, three doubles and one triple) and scored 12 runs. ... Also went 2-0 on the mound with a 2.68 ERA in 31⅓ innings. ... Earned two saves in two opportunities.

Carter Jones (E.C. Glass, Sr., Utility): Led the Hilltoppers with a .362 batting average, pounding out 21 hits (13 singles, five doubles, two triples and one home run). ... Also threw 20 innings, went 1-1 and posted a 1.80 ERA with 32 strikeouts.

Christian Harris (Amherst, Jr., Designated Hitter): The Lancers catcher hit .365 and posted a 1.083 OPS while delivering 23 hits, with five doubles, three homers and 16 RBIs. ... Also stole 11 bases. ... Was named a Seminole District honorable mention catcher.

Luke Gouldthorpe (Jefferson Forest, Jr., At-Large): With his 6-4 frame and a fastball that hits 90 mph, was reliable in relief roles, going 5-1 on the season with one save and a 2.31 ERA. ... Opponents hit just .108 against him. ... Was a member of the Region 4D second team and threw 27⅓ innings with 51 strikeouts, nine earned runs and 10 hits allowed.

HONOROABLE MENTION

Trevor Justice (Rustburg), Collin Slagle (Appomattox), Kevin Breimann (E.C. Glass), Landon Owen (LCA), Blake Mays (Amherst), Landon Mitchell (JF), Nick Dawson (Amherst), Ben Blondino (LCA), George Best (E.C. Glass), Parker Holdren (Liberty), Jonah Cunningham (Amherst), Sam Bell (Jefferson Forest).

Coach of the Year

Joe Caruso

SCHOOL: Appomattox

ALL-STAR STUFF: Caruso, who has spent years at the helm in Raiders Country, put together a strong, talented team for a dream campaign this spring. The Raiders went 23-1 and won the Region 2C title, and then the Class 2 state title, claiming the first baseball championship in school history. The group became known for never quitting, winning numerous games in their final at-bat or in the late innings. Caruso was there the entire way, instructing, encouraging, celebrating his team's triumphs and guiding Appomattox to the type of success people in the area will remember for years to come.