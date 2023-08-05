O'Maundre Harris

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Point guard

ALL-STAR STUFF: As a sophomore, O'Maundre Harris was ineligible to play the sport he loves because of poor grades. He was forced to ride the bench and watch his team play for part of the season. In those moments, Harris made up his mind to improve in the classroom. And he did, making a remarkable turnaround. Harris, the E.C. Glass community and sports in Lynchburg are all better off now because of those changes. Harris — who averaged 25.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.0 steals per game — was electric as a senior. Because of his play, folks packed into gyms across the city. Because of his prowess, Glass advanced to its first basketball championship in 56 years. Because of his tenacity, the Hilltoppers went 25-3, won the Region 4D title and captured the hearts of basketball fans across the area. Harris was named the Seminole District and Region 4D player of the year, and the future Virginia Union player also was a first-team all-state honoree in Class 4 during the year he scored his 1,000th point. His season highlights included scoring 40 points against Heritage and averaging 32.3 points in three playoff games (32, 34 and 31 points). He scored 20 or more points on 25 occasions as a senior. He did it all with a quiet, no-nonsense approach, and with determination in his heart.

To see the full all-area team, scroll to the bottom of the Q&A.

Note to Readers: E.C. Glass basketball coach DJ Best attended this interview. His statements appear at several points during the conversation. All other answers belong to O'Maundre Harris.

Q: How would you describe the year?

A: Good, fun and exciting, for real. Only losing three games [was an accomplishment] but it really only should’ve been two, or one if we’re being honest. We should have won the state championship. Free throws killed us. And then one of the losses though — we lost to Spotswood at Spotswood (Dec.29) — we were up by 12 in the fourth quarter and turnovers killed us. We should’ve won that game. And then the Northside game (Jan. 7), I feel like we played bad most of the time.

Q: Was there a point earlier in your career, or even in your senior year, when you felt a lot of pressure to perform well? Seems like this year you were pretty cool under pressure out there.

A: Going into junior year I was the leading scorer. And then this year I felt like I had to do everything. But I didn’t really have to. Especially when teams used to face-guard me, that used to make me mad. That used to get me frustrated.

Q: You see it as a sign of disrespect?

A: Yeah, kinda. But then my teammates realized late this season that they could score without me having to score.

Q: The playoff run was really exciting. What was it like for you and your team. You averaged more than 32 points per game in the state tournament and just really stepped up your game in the playoffs. What happened?

A: I don’t really know. I was just excited to play. I feel like those were our best moments of the season. Everyone knew when the playoffs came along we had to play together, play as a team, and we just won the games.

Q: Did you come into the playoffs with more resolve?

A: I don’t really know. I just miss high school basketball now.

Q: It’s been a great career and I know people at Glass will remember you for a long time. But your career has also been odd: with the COVID season, you went through Coach DJ’s health scares with the team. Confusing times. How did you navigate all those challenges?

A: COVID year, I didn’t play as many games as everybody else did. Like, four. I was ineligible to play. Didn’t have the grades. And I realized late sophomore year that my grades actually matter to go play college basketball. So junior year, I started and played the whole year long with good grades and I finished with all A’s and B’s. Had A’s and B’s all through that year. And then this last school year I had all A’s and B’s, too. I feel like my grades were much better. I was very focused on my grades. And then junior year, while [Best] was out [in the hospital and recovering] and coach [Jeff] Jensen was coaching, I would still check up on [Best] every day. He used to call me before games. I remember the Amherst game he called me right before the game. He told me to get my teammates ready and play as a team, and we got the win.

Q: So what was it like to sit during a chunk of your sophomore year? You had to watch all your teammates play.

A: I was bored. I was bored and mad at the same time, because I couldn’t play and I couldn’t be out there with the team. I used to practice with them, though. I could make them better in practice and it would translate to the game.

Q: What changed in your head? Because I know from experience that if you’re not making the grades, it’s tough to turn everything around. How did you turn it around? Not many people go from being ineligible to making all A’s and B’s.

A: School first. That’s really what I’d get drilled in my head. School first. Student-athlete first. So school really came first for me. When I told my dad I couldn’t play part of my sophomore year, he told me that I needed to start focusing on school more instead of worrying about playing right now. I started focusing on school more and the results came.

Q: What was your favorite game this year?

A: Oh man, I’ve got a lot of those.

Q: Let’s hear ‘em.

A: You should already know the first.

Q: At Heritage? (Where he scored a career-high 40 points in a regular-season game.)

A: Yep. Then second one, let’s see, there's a lot. Probably the Tuscarora game (a 73-49 victory in the state semifinals in which he had 34 points and 11 rebounds).

Q: Why?

A: Because we won by like [24 points]. I was just going crazy that game. And another game — Western Albemarle (a 53-41 win at Glass to claim the Region 4D Championship). We had lost to them my junior year. Should’ve won that one, too.

Q: We have to talk about the state championship game. What was the feeling going into that?

A: Nervous. I was really nervous at the beginning of that game. And then maybe after like the first quarter, I started to get the feel a little bit more confident. Playing on a college court in Richmond in front of thousands of people, that’s a lot. Playing on the biggest stage. Mind you, they [Varina, the defending state champs] have been there before, so they’re probably used to it. We wasn’t really used to that, because that was our first time going that far. But after the first quarter I started to click, play how I usually play.

Q: How did you get through that game? You got beat up a little bit. You got thrown to the floor.

A: I was already hurt going into the game. I had a bruised thigh. Hurt elbow, but the elbow was all year long. My back was messed up, too.

Q: It was a long year. There were a lot of bumps and bruises. But how did you orchestrate the second-half comeback from 13 points down after you had taken a lot of hard hits?

A: It really started in the third quarter. They made that run and then we kept turning the ball over. I don’t even know what happened. I just got the ball, ran down the court, did a hop-step in the paint, made a floater, then that really started everything. Then they didn’t score, we got the rebounds, Aiden [Treacy] drives, kicks out, we scored again and that started the run.

Q: You got good contributions from some of your teammates this year. But I’ve never seen a state championship game where one guy, basically, almost wills his team to victory. Because the common understanding is that if you’re gonna win a state championship at that level you have to have two or three guys who are really, really top-notch scorers. You guys had one. What did that feel like for you?

A: I just felt like I had to do what I had to do. Wasn’t no one else doing anything, so I just had to do what I had to do.

Q: After the loss, what did Coach Best say to you? Was there a moment immediately after the game where you guys talked about what had just happened?

A: Not really. I do know the last couple seconds, I just laid on the floor, though.

Best: I think there was so much emotion. For me as the coach, it’s kind of like I’ve got to hold it all in because everybody else is gonna let off enough tears for me. Then you look around and I’ve got my son [Desir] on one side, my sons on the floor falling out, and you just have to remind them that we didn’t do all this for nothin’. And then you look at the crowd and the picture of the student section and great God, we got 200 kids to go to a state championship basketball game. These kids have gotten to play in front of 1,500 people and 1,800 people and 5,000 people all within a seven-day period. Some kids never even get to that point. So you’ve got to harp on the good out of it. You don’t really celebrate moral victories, but only two teams make it to the state championship every year. And when your school hasn’t been there in 56 years, there’s a whole lot of people who came before you that never got there. So those types of things are what I wanted them to remember. … [The season] was very draining. I felt sleep deprived and all of that, but I’d do it again. Outside of the team, I think people don’t pay attention to the community support the kids had. I couldn’t walk into Food Lion and pick up nothin’ without people being like, "Coach! Let’s go get it. Get one more!" Everyone in the area started to develop the "One More" mantra (Glass’ theme for the season).

Q: O’Maundre, did you feel that kind of community support when you’d go out?

A: Yeah, I’d usually hear it from my grandpa. My grandpa [Charles Harris] is really one of the biggest supporters for everything. If you go to a game, you can hear him every possession.

Q: The Varina coaches were really impressed with you. The crowd recognized your talent. I don’t think there was anyone who attended that game, or watched it, who didn’t think you’d given your all. Do you think you did?

A: Yes. I definitely gave me all. I got hurt that game and came back in and did my job, helped my teammates out. I felt like my teammates needed me so I came back. Well, really I had no choice but to go back in.

Q: Tell me about your decision to attend Virginia Union.

A: I chose Virginia Union because I get to go for free. You wouldn’t want to pay for school. The free part, that’s good. I really chose it because I felt like it was a better school out of all the options that I had and it’s a good team and I like the coach there.

Q: What are you looking forward to about playing there? You obviously want to compete for a spot.

A: Some of my teammates said [coach Jay Butler] doesn't play freshmen. And if he doesn’t, that’s fine. I can work on my grades. School first.

Q: How did you time at Glass and with Coach Best prepare you for college?

A: I feel like he put me in positions that I felt uncomfortable in. So if Coach Butler at Union puts me in a position I’m not familiar with, I’ll be prepared for it, because I’ve been there.

Q: You and DJ developed a relationship early on. When …

Best: He lost our No. 0 jersey at Amherst as a freshman.

Harris: Stop saying that, man!

Best: That was the first time that we had lost a jersey at Glass. Never turned back up. My man smoked a layup and lost a jersey all on the same day.

Harris: OK, OK. I missed the layup against Salem. That was at Glass.

Best: That’s amazing. You have a crazy story, dude. You got to play in playoff games as a freshman. And then you fast-forward to your senior year and you’re in talks of being state player of the year. Like, wow.

Harris: [Nods] Hmm. That is cool.

Q: So back to the question. When did you and DJ really start to click in your relationship, and did it get stronger this year?

A: Got way stronger. It started to click freshman offseason going into sophomore year. But we couldn’t really do much because of COVID. So I would say it really got stronger and better after sophomore season going into junior year offseason workouts.

Q: How did your bond develop this year?

A: I was basically his go-to guy, y’know? [Laughter in the room]. It’s true. We’d always talk about the game plan before the game.

Best: I was just always taught that if you want to really thrive as a coach, you’ve got to get player input. And you’ve got to get input from players that people respect. Because there’ll be some times when we might sit down and talk about a game plan and then right before tipoff I’m like, "How do you feel about doing this?" And he’ll be like, "Uh-uh, nah, we’re not doing that. That’s not gonna be a good start." And then we hit the floor and we don’t do that. And then in the middle of the game, if we create enough separation, then I’ll sprinkle that plan in there. And if it don’t work, you’ll see him walk down the floor and say, "See? I told you we shouldn’t have started in that." Same way, if it works. Then I’ll be like, "See? If we’d started with that plan, we’d probably be up by more now.’"It’s just that competitiveness in both of us, to push the other to continue to be better. You get to see the mark he left on Glass. For the guards who come behind, there are some big shoes to fill. I tell him, "O’Maundre Harris isn’t gonna walk through these halls and play high school basketball again. You have to go out and be yourself now." He was the best in his school and now [at Union] you’re gonna be the bottom. How fast you move up is all about how hard you want to work.

Q: O’Maundre, you talked about how much you miss high school basketball already. What do you want your legacy to be at Glass?

A: I think about it a lot. I was just watching one of the old games earlier today. All the playoff games. I don’t watch the regular-season games. They’re boring. I do watch the Heritage game, though! (His 40-point performance.)

Q: What do you want people at Glass to remember about you?

A: Not the 1,000 points. That doesn’t really matter. I mean, it matters, but, I don’t really know. Maybe just being a good teammate.

Q: How about as a hard worker?

A: It depends on what you mean. The classroom or the court? I’d rather choose the classroom. That’s more important.

Q: We’ve hopped and skipped around this whole interview. But is there anything you want to add? Maybe something we haven’t touched on or something you haven’t shared in interviews before?

A: [Points to Best] He’s gonna win coach of the year again.

ALL-AREA BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

O'Maundre Harris

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

Stuart Hunt

SCHOOL: Altavista

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Forward

ALL-STAR STUFF: Leaves the program having scored 1,392 career points and garnering all-Region 1B and all-Dogwood District first-team honors all four years. ... Averaged 14.3 points, 4.4 assists, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals and roughly one block per game to help the Colonels reach the Class 1 state semifinals. ... Was named Dogwood District player of the year and was runner-up in voting for Region 1B POY (was a first-team selection). ... Was also honored as a member of the Class 1 all-state first team.

Jayden Boyd

SCHOOL: Altavista

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Guard

ALL-STAR STUFF: Averaged 21 points per game to serve as the Colonels' leading scorer and received a second-team all-state nod in Class 1 for his efforts. ... Scored a career-high 39 points against Gretna in January. ... Also claimed first-team all-Dogwood and all-Region 1B honors.

Elijah Sherard

SCHOOL: Rustburg

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Guard

ALL-STAR STUFF: Led the Red Devils in scoring at 16.3 points per game and also finished with 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game. ... Shot 57% on 2-point baskets and 42.5% from 3-point range. ... Was a first-team all-Region 3C and all-Seminole member.

Ryan Hart

SCHOOL: Altavista

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Point guard

ALL-STAR STUFF: Was the engine for Altavista's 21-5 season. ... Averaged 13 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.5 steals per game while also providing lights-out defenses and taking nearly 20 charges. ... Was a first-team selection in the Dogwood District, helping the Colonels finish district play with a 12-0 record, and a first-team Region 1B honoree.

Terrell Washington

SCHOOL: Heritage

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Forward/Center

ALL-STAR STUFF: Stepped up to become the Pioneers' leader after teammate Simieon McMillian went out with an injury, and garnered first-team all-Seminole District and all-Region 3C awards. ... Averaged 17 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

Aidan Treacy

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Guard

ALL-STAR STUFF: Averaged 11.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game to aid Glass on the way to its state championship appearance. ... Was a second-team all-Seminole selection and was Glass' second-leading scorer.

Second team

Tayvon Vassal-Crider (Rustburg, Guard): Scored in double figures for the Red Devils. ... Was honored as a first-team all-Seminole and second-team all-Region 3C member.

Landon Etzel (Liberty Christian, Guard): Received a first-team all-Seminole and second-team all-Region 3C nods and averaged 17 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Anthony Clay (Altavista, Guard/Forward): Shot 41% from 3-point range and hit a team-leading 45 3s on the season while averaging 10 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game. ... A Region 1B honorable mention. ... Drained five 3s to help Altavista torch Middlesex in the Class 1 state quarterfinals.

Jason Knox (E.C. Glass, Forward): Averaged 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game across 28 contests. ... Was a first-team all-Seminole and all-Region 4D selection and picked up a second-team all-state nod. ... Was an effective piece in Glass' defensive game, as well.

Kelka Alwal (Jefferson Forest, Guard): One of the most athletic players in the Seminole who regularly scored in double figures for the Cavaliers. ... Was named to the Seminole's all-district first team and to the Region 4D second team.

AJ Jordan (Amherst, Guard): Led the Lancers by averaging 14.6 points per game, hauled down five rebounds per contest and had 2.5 steals per game. ... Was a second-team all-Region 4D and Seminole honoree.

Justin Burns (Amherst, Guard): Was a second-team all-Region 4D and first-team all-Seminole selection and second on the Lancers in scoring, at 13.3 points per game. .. Also averaged 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest.

Rayshaun Logan (Gretna, Guard/Forward): The 6-3 freshman impressed in his first varsity season, regularly scoring in double figures and often leading the Hawks in the scoring column, and helped Gretna to a successful campaign — a runner-up finish in the Dogwood District.

Douglas Powell (New Covenant, Forward): The 6-foot-5 junior averaged a double-double (13 points and 10 rebounds per game) and led New Covenant to its first VISAA state semifinal round in school history (in Division IV).

COACH OF THE YEAR

DJ Best

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

ALL-STAR STUFF: In his fifth year as head coach, Best led the Hilltoppers to unprecedented heights. Glass advanced to its first state basketball championship game since 1967, won the Seminole District's regular-season title by going undefeated in the league and captured the Region 4D championship. Best and his players created a thrilling run that captured the area's attention. The group's "One More" mantra became known throughout Lynchburg's midtown, and crowds packed into McCue Gymnasium. Best also was named Seminole and Region 4D coach of the year. Best has led Glass into the state tournament in two consecutive years.