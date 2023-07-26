Alex Jordan

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Alex Jordan learned valuable lessons from older runners in his first two seasons on the varsity squad. The main takeaway was ensuring he and his teammates cultivated a family atmosphere; that way each runner pushed harder so the team could succeed. As Jefferson Forest’s top runner, Jordan became a leader and helped the Cavaliers not miss a beat. He posted five top-four finishes in six races, highlighted by a runner-up finish in the Class 4 Championships. The junior won twice during the season at Runnin’ with the Wolves and the Seminole District championship. He added a fourth-place showing at the Knights Crossing, and then set a personal-best time of 15:15.00 in an eighth-place performance at the MileStat.com Invitational. Jordan added a third-place finish at the Region 4D Championships. He posted times of under 16 minutes in five of his six races.

Q: How do you feel you performed this season?

A: I think it went pretty well. We didn’t reach the end goal at states, but as a team we came together. I think it went pretty well.

Q: What allowed you to become the lead runner for this team?

A: We knew Brannon [Adams] was going to [graduate] sadly, and I think it was I knew I had to step up and lead. I think training was going well consistently, I wasn’t getting injured and I think everything paid off and worked itself out.

Q: How rigorous is your training to prepare for a cross country season?

A: There’s a lot of miles involved. The weekly mileage is a lot, but I think eventually you get used to it, especially when you have the whole team to do it with. It gets easier.

Q: How many miles do you run in a week for training?

A: The max I did was about 65 during cross country. In the middle was averaging 60.

Q: When did you know this was going to be a good season for you?

A: Summer was for everybody and myself included very rigorous and we went into it getting every week behind us consistently. I think the first race was probably either the time trial in July or Knights Crossing [and] is when I knew it was going to be a big year.

Q: Did you have a goal of wanting to post results in the 15-minute range?

A: The race at MileStat was actually a big surprise. I wasn’t expecting to run that. I was actually expected to be probably in the 15:30s, 15:20s, but going out and doing what I did at MileStat really kind of showed me that the work has paid off and stuff comes from consistency and working hard.

Q: Did you have a lighter schedule (six races) so you could be fresher at the end of the season?

A: Our goal used to be make states and we’re happy with that. Now, our goal has now become more go to states and compete for a state championship. I think Coach [Stuart] Gibbs and Coach [Trey] Gibson had a plan set out that if you over race and if you race too much, then at the end of the year if you’re at the state meet then you’re not going to perform as well.

Q: Is that what we saw with your second-place finish?

A: That was definitely a big day and a good day for JF.

Q: You said earlier “we didn’t reach the end goal at states.” Was that based on missing an individual goal or the team goal?

A: Definitely probably the team goal. JF, after winning the state title in [spring] 2021, I believe we kind of moved from just wanting to go to state to winning state every year. Everybody is determined and we want to win the state championship every year we get there. We weren’t able to pull it off this year.

Q: Were you running on that team that won the state tournament?

A: I was a freshman. I was a little kid.

Q: How much did that experience help with you leading the team this season?

A: That team was very special, especially since I was a freshman and everybody on that team was an upperclassman — junior, senior. The determination of that team, knowing what we had to do and especially since it was a weird COVID year, I definitely learned a lot that year about what it takes to be a state championship team. It’s not always putting in the work. It’s going home, recovering and everything. It’s not just when practice starts and then practice ends, you’re done. You have to do it once you get home, once you wake up, get enough sleep and everything, and just teach everybody on the team that. I definitely learned a lot from those guys that year, and I try and pass it on each and every year.

Q: What’s the biggest thing you learned from that group?

A: Everybody was really close and more of like if you’re a family, it’s easier to get through the ups and downs. We did have ups and downs that year, of course one of the ups was the best part. I think getting through that if you’re a family is easier. Running-wise, I would say just once you set a goal, set it and if things come up and down, trust your training and trust in each other. Of course consistently train, but that’s the obvious one.

Q: How did your teammates stand out during this past season?

A: We have a very, very good team, especially coming up next year. There weren’t many people graduating, which I think was kind of like a bittersweet at the end of states just to know that most of our team is coming back. I mean, Macon Smith, insane freshman. Andrew Johnson, Luke Gaylor, the whole team. I can’t really knock out one person. It’s that we have a high returning class, unlike when we won states. Almost our entire top five was dismantled because everybody graduated.

Q: Who outside of your team pushed you the most during the season?

A: We definitely do a good job of knowing what teams are around us and everything. I’d probably say Blacksburg motivating us every time they would race and see what they would do. It would motivate the guys to know we have to step up our game or we’re right where we’re supposed to be.

Q: Have you and your teammates begun to set goals for next season?

A: We haven’t sat down and talked, but I’m hoping and thinking that we all have the same goal in mind. You’ll see us training in the streets this summer. It’s definitely going to be a big year.

Q: Have you thought about whether you want to be a cross country runner in college?

A: During cross country I didn’t really think of that as much because cross country is definitely more team-based and you’re with the team and everything. Then once cross country ended, I definitely know I want to run in college and more going on that path now.

All-Area Boys Cross Country Team

Sam Weddle

SCHOOL: Staunton River

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Enjoyed a breakout campaign in which he won twice and added three other top-three finishes. … Won the Blue Ridge District Championships and a meet against Liberty Christian on Oct. 19. … Placed second at the Bengal Clash at the River. … Had third-place showings in the Vikings Invitational and Alleghany Invitational (with a season-best time of 16:24.68). … Placed sixth in the Region 3D Championships. … He and his brother, Jack, were the only two area runners to compete in the Class 3 Championships. Sam finished 15th and Jack was 46th.

Shane Stevens

SCHOOL: Altavista

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: Immediately took over as the Colonels’ top runner following Kris Schultz’s graduation. … Stevens set a personal-best time of 17:03.57 in finishing seventh in the Class 1 Championships. … Was the Region 1B runner-up with a mark of 17:32.1. … Won the Turtle Invitational and a Dogwood District meet. … Placed 16th in the Blue Ridge Invitational.

Luke Gaylor

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Posted a season-best time of 16:07.00 in the MileStat.com Invitational. … Recorded three top-10 finishes. … Second at the Seminole District Championships, sixth at Runnin’ with the Wolves and seventh at the Region 4D Championships. … Finished 24th in the Class 4 Championships. … Had a time of 16:08.4 in the Knights Crossing.

Macon Smith

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Freshman

ALL-STAR STUFF: Shined during his freshman campaign and posted a season-best time early in the season with a 16:32.5 at the Knights Crossing. … Had Top-10 finishes at the Seminole District Championships (third) and Runnin’ with the Wolves (10th). … Posted a 16:35.00 at the MileStat.com Invitational. … Placed 13th at the Region 4D Championships. … Finished 22nd at the Class 4 Championships.

Andrew Johnson

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: Finished fourth at the Seminole District Championships. … Posted a season-best time of 16:22.00 at the MileStat.com Invitational. … Finished 17th at the Region 4D Championships. … Placed 27th at the Class 4 Championships.

Liam Hunt

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Won Seminole District meets on Sept. 21 at Sweet Briar and Oct. 12 at Humankind. … Finished 72nd in the Class 4 Championships. … Had a 14th-place showing in the Region 4D Championship and a 16th-place finish at Runnin’ with the Wolves.

Coach of the Year

Stuart Gibbs

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Second

ALL-STAR STUFF: Gibbs’ squad was dominant during the regular season by winning the two Seminole District meets and then sweeping the top five spots at the district championship meet. The Cavaliers continued that trend in postseason competition with a third-place showing at the Region 4D meet and a fifth-place finish at the Class 4 Championships. JF also had a runner-up showing at the Runnin’ with the Wolves.