All-Area Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year: Brannon Adams, Jefferson Forest

Brannon Adams

ALL-STAR STUFF: During the spring track season, Brannon Adams broke an 11-year-old school record at Jefferson Forest when he clocked a 4:24.51 in the 1,600 run. It was just the latest sign the talented runner was enjoying a splendid junior year. The first sign came back in April, when he placed sixth overall at the Class 4 state cross country championship, arguably the most difficult of the Virginia High School League's six-class system for that specific sport. Adams ran a 16:39.00 in Leesburg that day and was Jefferson Forest's first finisher. He may not have known it back then, but his team was on its way to a state title. Adams also turned in the area's best time when he posted a season-best 16:05 at the ultra-competitive Pole Green Spring Championships in Mechanicsville in March, finishing 12th. The junior was an influential part of the first boys cross country state title in JF school history. Then he began making waves in the outdoor track & field season with impressive days at the region and state meets. After also wining the 3,200 regional title, he placed fourth at the Class 4 track championships in the 3,200 run and was sixth in the 1,600.