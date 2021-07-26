All-Area Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year: Brannon Adams, Jefferson Forest

Brannon Adams
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: During the spring track season, Brannon Adams broke an 11-year-old school record at Jefferson Forest when he clocked a 4:24.51 in the 1,600 run. It was just the latest sign the talented runner was enjoying a splendid junior year. The first sign came back in April, when he placed sixth overall at the Class 4 state cross country championship, arguably the most difficult of the Virginia High School League's six-class system for that specific sport. Adams ran a 16:39.00 in Leesburg that day and was Jefferson Forest's first finisher. He may not have known it back then, but his team was on its way to a state title. Adams also turned in the area's best time when he posted a season-best 16:05 at the ultra-competitive Pole Green Spring Championships in Mechanicsville in March, finishing 12th. The junior was an influential part of the first boys cross country state title in JF school history. Then he began making waves in the outdoor track & field season with impressive days at the region and state meets. After also wining the 3,200 regional title, he placed fourth at the Class 4 track championships in the 3,200 run and was sixth in the 1,600.
ALL-AREA BOYS CROSS COUNTRY TEAM
Timothy Krone
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Celebrated the Region 4D individual title in April when he ran a 16:53.10 in Blacksburg. ... Finished 14th at the Class 4 state meet and was JF's second-highest finisher with a 16:59. ... Ran a season-best time of 16:10.00 at The Pole Green Spring Championships in Mechanicsville.
Will Schepens
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Placed 10th at the Region 4D championships with a 17:43.40 and finished 17th at the state meet, serving as Jefferson Forest's third top finisher, with a 17:08.00.
Alex Jordan
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Freshman
ALL-STAR STUFF: Ran his best race of the season at The Pole Green Spring Championships, where he clocked a 17:01.00. ... Placed seventh at the Region 4D Championships to help Forest finish second overall. ... Was 19th at the state meet with a 17:18.00.
Jed Dudley
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Ran a 17:27.00 at the Class 4 state championships, where he finished 24th. ... Was 12th at the Region 4D meet by running a 17:43.40. ... Posted two top-5 finishes on the season.
Chasen Hunt
SCHOOL: Brookville
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Posted a 17:18.70 at the Region 3C championships and finished 10th overall. ... Set a season-best time of 17:00.70 at a Seminole District meet in Forest in March and took first in a Seminole quad at Sweet Briar.
Lance Jonzen
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Finished in 33rd place at the Class 4 state meet by running a 17:36.00. ... Won JF's first race of the season with a 19:16.21 and took first in a Seminole tri-meet with a 17:28.00.
Buck Arthur
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Ran a season-best 17:31.00 at The Pole Green Spring Championships, where he was 55th. ... Posted two top-5 finishes and an additional top-10 finish on the season. Was runner-up at a Seminole tri-meet in Forest.
Kris Schultz
SCHOOL: Altavista
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Clocked a 17:59.40 at the Class 1 state championships, finishing 23rd. ... Also posted a third-place finish at the Region 1B championships in Danville, where he ran a 17:49.09.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Colby Delbene
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
ALL-STAR STUFF: Colby Delbene brought Jefferson Forest its first boys cross country state title in school history in April. The Cavaliers held off Grafton by one point and also outworked powerhouse Loudoun Valley, which had claimed five straight boys state titles. Delbene's squad also overcame another hurdle: after losing to Blacksburg in the Region 4D meet, it sped past the Bruins on its way to the championship.