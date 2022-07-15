All-Area Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year: Brannon Adams, Jefferson Forest

Brannon Adams

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Brannon Adams possesses an ability for which most serious runners strive: the synchronization of mind, body and spirit. He meditates. Envisions extreme outcomes of races before they occur. Strives to live up to the standards he's created for himself. Has lofty goals. And, in his senior year, he became a leader in order to pass on his knowledge. Before the cross country season began, Adams decided he didn't want the his final high school campaign to be about himself. He'd already accomplished so much through his cross country and track and field careers. So he made up his mind to help his teammates, and, in doing so, passed down a legacy of running he learned from former local standouts he admired. Along the way he accomplished a lot, too. Four victories and three additional Top 5 finishes, including a runner-up showing at the prestigious Great American XC Festival and a fifth-place finish at the Class 4 state championships. He matured as an athlete and gained valuable insight about his sport, which he'll take on to the next level.

Q: Were you happy with the cross country season? Did you think it went well?

A: It didn’t end how I wanted it to end, but I think I got a lot better. I learned a lot of things that I’m gonna carry with me into my collegiate career. At the start of the season the main thing I wanted to focus on was, "How do I become a better teammate?" Because I knew I wasn’t where I wanted to be athletically, but I knew I had achieved a lot of things. So I was like, "OK, what more can I get out of my high school career?" We’d already won a state championship, so this season was more about how can I get better from here? My times dropped and things like that, but that wasn’t as important to me as becoming a better leader. That was the most important thing.

Q: Interesting. How did you arrive at that decision?

A: Well, it was kind of a weird thing. I take some down time after every year. I took like five or six days off. And I was actually at the beach when I did this, so it was different, but I had a lot of free time. So I was like, "What do I want to do this year?" And it took me a couple of days to realize what I wanted to focus on. I just came up with this random thought: I want to get better, but that’s really only for me, so how can I benefit other people’s lives and careers? So that’s the next step. You’re a different athlete when you can also get others to buy in. And I think that’s where I wanted to take it. I want to be a good athlete, but I also want to influence as many people as I can. So I think that’s the goal I went in with at the beginning of the season. Obviously I wanted to win a state championship. I wanted to be a state champion again, because that feeling was great. … I got a lot better, the team got a lot better, and I really became a better leader and it was evident. Coach noticed it; the guys, we talked about it. In the future I’m gonna be gone, but I hope I impacted enough people that it’s an easy transition.

Q: That’s great. You finished second at Great American Cross Country Festival in Cary, NC. That’s a pretty big race, so talk about that one. Was that an important race in your mind?

A: It was. I’d never been to that race before. So what do I expect from it? I knew it was gonna be a fast course, I knew it was gonna be a big field. I was like, "I just want to have fun." I knew I was gonna run a fast time, so yeah, that was a really good race. I went in with the mentality that I wanted to win, and I was so, so close. But yeah, I got outlined. I think I ran a 15.35 there. I think I accomplished a lot that day: and it really propelled me for the rest of the season.

Q: When did you know that you wanted to be a distance runner?

A: That’s a good question. It started at a really young age. I went to this little local race in Bedford, it’s like the Christmas Classic race. And I would always do that. I did it since I was really young. I’d run it with my mom. I ran it with my dad a couple times. And then I always did so well. I was winning my age group. So I knew I liked running but I was always playing other sports, so I was like, I think running’s just gonna be something I do once a year and I’m gonna win my age group. But as I got older, people started to talk about me. I was beating people I wasn’t supposed to beat and I guess people were talking about it, and my parents obviously had a big impact on it. They were like, "I think this is your thing." And as you get older, other sports start to fizzle out. When I was younger I played baseball, soccer, basketball. But I started to notice I wasn’t that good at those sports. So I got down to just doing track and cross country. I started running cross country in sixth grade, which is not even supposed to be allowed. I just trained with the guys to get better with soccer. … And then in eighth grade that's when I knew, because my focus was just running. And then, when I transferred to JF [from Liberty High], I knew I was gonna be running full time — because that’s why I transferred to JF. There’s just something different about running. I like the feeling of being connected. There’s no other team like a cross country team. People kind of knock it or make fun of it. … It’s so different, and you don’t know until you have that first-hand experience. I like the relationships it builds. I don’t think other sports get that as much. It also gives you strong connections with coaches and teammates, and even runners with other schools, you get that bond. I don’t feel like you get that as much in other sports. I love to compete, and I think the love I have for just competing is why I chose running.

Q: We have a whole set of athletes now who have grown up competing during the pandemic. I know cross country is an outdoor sport, but there’s also indoor track. Has anything about the pandemic changed the way that you prepare to run?

A: Yeah, the pandemic was a blessing for me. I had a lousy summer coming into my junior year. Didn’t really train much, wasn’t bought in, didn’t know where I was. And then the pandemic gave me some extra time, because it postponed the season until the spring. We have the Forest Running Club. I was running with some of the guys and at that point I didn’t even know if I was gonna make JF’s varsity team. I think at the time trial I was sixth or seventh, so I might’ve been on the team but not even scoring. And then, I don’t know, I just got super bought in to the mission that everybody had. Everybody wanted to win a state championship, and I did not even know what they were talking about. But they’d had this goal since before I was even there. … I started training really hard. It was like a switch: "This is what I want to do, then I’ve got to actually buy in, do was it takes, and I can’t be lousy about it." Ever since then, I just haven’t looked back. … It taught me not to take anything for granted. You never know when your last race is. I still look at it that way today. When I went up to the Virginia Beach meets in indoor season, I was like, "This is all I have. Nothing else is going on." So it gave me some time to focus on training without having to focus on school or other distractions. It was just like head down, grind, get better. I think that’s when I really clicked and knew that I wanted to take it to the next level, and I still feel that way. I think it helped me to be motivated and want to get better. And as you get better, you get motivated to keep getting better. So I think the pandemic definitely taught me a lot. Taught me the importance of close friends, people who are gonna push you to get better, because those are the only people I was around. The only people I was around were my family and teammates.

Q: What’s the most challenging course that you’ve run?

A: I don’t know. Our home course [Gravely Hill] is pretty tough. That’s a tough course. The old states course, last year’s course, Oatlands [Plantation, in Leesburg], that’s the worst course. That course has a special place, because that’s where we won the state championship, but it was grueling. It was tough.

Q: Talk about your college plans.

A: I’m gonna be at Liberty University. I’m gonna redshirt this coming year and really try to focus on training and getting better. We have a good recruiting class, we’re all redshirting. We’re all gonna be together for five years. There’s a lot of success in the making there. I think we could be a team competing for at least a spot at nationals, if not the national championship, within the next five years. People don’t really know that. They don’t know what we have. But it’s just a good place, it’s a good culture, coach Isaac [Wendland] is a great coach. It was a tough decision. I had multiple schools reaching out, multiple schools I was interested in and taking visits to, but Liberty’s just always stood out, and it’s so weird because it’s so close. Growing up I always wanted to run away, I wanted to get away, but then it just came to me that I actually wanted to be close. … I’m excited. I have big goals for college. If I told you them, you’d probably laugh. But I’m ready to compete, ready to be at the bottom of the totem pole and work my way up. I love that. That’s my favorite part. Being the top guy is tough because you have to come into work every day knowing that you have to not only push yourself but push everyone else. And if you’re having an off day or you’re not you, you have no one who’s going to drag you along. You kind of have to drag everyone else along, even on your bad days. And I think that’s what I’m most excited about for college, is having a good group of teammates that are gonna push me to get better and I can learn from again. I think that’s another thing. On my visits I really clicked with the guys a lot. And I think that’s what’s important, finding your fit. It’s more about the fit than who has the nicest facilities. Because there are a lot of schools that have nice facilities but the culture isn’t right. You kind of have to fit into the system, and I think I fit in at Liberty.

Q: Do you have a favorite post-meet meal?

A: Right after, it’s got to be a protein shake. And I have a long ride home, but usually my go-to is spaghetti or garlic bread.

Q: What are you interested in educationally?

A: I really like finance stuff, so math and statistics. That’s what I’m going to studying the next five years, as well. I’ve already got two years done at CVCC so I’m gonna be working on my master’s [at Liberty]. I’m in a dual enrollment college program, so I graduate high school with an associate's degree. Which is another good thing for training; it gives me time to really focus on my training and also get a lot of stuff academically done to get ahead.

Q: Talk about your training.

A: I double three times a week, sometimes four times a week to get my miles in, because I’m a high mileage guy. I got up to 80 miles a week last summer, so how do you get that in? You can’t get that in with just one run a day. So usually three times, sometimes four times a week. We work out once a week at Gravely Hill, which is our course, and usually once a week, usually at 5:30 a.m., we’re out at the track for track & field workout. Fridays are definitely the toughest days; 5:30 is early … but those workouts are so fun. You’re tired, but it helps you stay motivated.

Q: Any runners that you idolized growing up?

A: Definitely, right here in Lynchburg. I always looked up to Theo Woods [an E.C Glass grad and four-time state champ, now at Georgetown]. Luke Richards [a Heritage grad now at Radford]. We always got along really well when I was at Liberty, because JF was the powerhouse and E.C. Glass was the powerhouse and we were two kids from schools that weren’t. He still kinda helps me through the whole process. Jed Dudley’s another guy from JF [now at University of Lynchburg]. He’s what brought me to JF. Definitely a big part of my success as well. When I first started out, I knew I wanted to look for someone right here in Lynchburg to motivate me. Those guys are great. They’re not just great runners, they’re great people. I still talk to a lot of them. … I wanted to be just like those guys. Well, if you want to get there, you have to realize how much work they’re putting in. I have a personal quote: work harder than the hardest worker. So those guys, I thought they were so hard working, but I was like I want to be like them but I want to be a step above.

Q: I’ve always thought this was an interesting running community. You’ve got one big race in the fall here in town and several running clubs. Have you found yourself being part of a bigger running community?

A: I think that’s one special thing about running: there’s competition, but there’s a lot of friendly competition going on. We talk about our training. … As far as a running community, we want to put on a show for everyone. We want to represent Virginia well, we want to represent our counties well, we want to represent our schools well, our region well. We don’t want to be good for ourselves; we want to be good for everyone who has an interest in running. How do we motivate everyone else? The running community is definitely special. It goes beyond just Lynchburg. I think it’s really been through a lot of growth just since I’ve been here. When I see other runners, I feel what they’re feeling. It doesn’t matter if they’re 80 years old. We understand what everyone else is going through.

Q: Any other interests besides things we’ve already talked about?

A: I really like to mediate before big races. It’s weird, but before I go to sleep I imagine the race happening how I want it to happen and I also imagine it happening the absolute worst way. If you mentally prepare — people think I’m weird for this but I’ve been talking to a lot of people about this, and it’s interesting because some people knock it, some people like it — it’s one thing to mentally prepare, it’s another thing to prepare for every possibility. So if I prepare my mind for it, it’s almost already happened. So I’ll imagine winning a race, I’ll imagine going at this pace and thinking, "OK I’ve got to hit this on a lap and this on a lap, finish this mile at this pace." OK, you’ve got a mile left and you’re hurting like heck, what are you gonna do? So I like to meditate. … I used to be nervous about a lot of races, but now the only thing I’m nervous about is how well I can do. I think if you look at it like that, it’s a lot easier. I used to be nervous about how bad it could be, and dreading it. But now I go into every race so excited because every time I step up to that line is a chance for me to do something I’ve never done before.

Q: When you’ve done that kind of preparation, then will you make decisions in the moment, if things aren't going well, to make changes mid-race?

A: Definitely. Running is a big mental thing. People just think it’s go run. And I made this mistake at states, which is probably why I didn’t end up winning the state championship. It was a really windy day and I prepared for it, just wasn’t being smart. It was really windy and over time you’re taking so much headwind, and I think if I could go back and run that race again, that’s what I’d do. I was the favorite coming into the race, so they were just like, “Well, we’ll sit behind Brannon. He’ll take all the wind and we’ll get him in the end.” And that’s what happened. So it’s unfortunate, but yes, you constantly have to make decisions in your head. That’s another thing people don’t think about, but it’s really important: making these decisions while you’re running. When do I pass this guy? It’s even more important in track, I think. Do I go here or do I wait a little longer? That’s something I’ve been focusing on. Also, pain tolerance is something you’ve got to prepare for. … I’m still learning, obviously. I feel like I’m still young to the game. I’ve been running a long time, but not seriously until the past year and a half. That’s why I know I have a lot of growth left, and that’s why I’m excited to get better. I feel like I’m still a young running age.

Q: Who is the person who has most influenced your life?

A: I would definitely not be here without my parents, especially my mom. She’s almost the coach who knows nothing about running, but knows everything about life. She’s always been there — preparing meals. My diet has improved so much and I think that’s another reason I’m running so well. So we’ll meal prep and she knows what I need to be eating. If you have a mom do that for you, that’s the best thing, because not even I can do that. That’s something out of my control. She’s always been there for that. And then my dad, when I first starting running, he knew nothing about it. And now he’s always right there with his stopwatch. He knows what I need to be hitting. He yells at me all the time during races, talks with me all the time about my training and how it’s going. And neither of my parents are really athletes; they just really care about me and they know running is so important to me. So they’re constantly giving me feedback about what I can do better. Mom’s always on me about sleep, which is another thing. Coach [Colby] DelBene definitely, too. He’s almost like a second family. Even now that he took the job at Virginia Wesleyan, he still makes plans for me even though he’s not my coach anymore. The first thing he told me is, "If you come run for me, you’re gonna be a state champion." And that came to fruition. He’s been there every step of the way. … He taught me how to be a better runner, but also how to be a better man.

Q: Anything else you'd like to add?

A: Get into running. It seems silly, but it teaches you so many things for life. Even if you’re not super competitive with it, which I am now. I’ve seen it from both sides and it’s fun either way. The memories are what’s going to stick with you. Not how many medals did or get or races did you win. It’s really about those memories. And I really try to focus in on those and enjoy them.

All-Area Boys Cross Country Team

Alex Jordan

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: Placed eighth at the Class 4 state championships with a 16.02... Was third at the Region 4D meet with a season-best 15:56.40 and runner-up at the Seminole District championships with a 16:52.20. ... Finished ninth at the Knights Crossing Invite in Salem with a 16:01.10. ... Advanced to the Eastbay Cross Country Championships South Regional, where he ran a 16:05.13.

Colin Walsh

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Claimed the Virginia Independent Schools Division II state championship by running a 16:07.6, his best mark of the year. ... Also claimed the Virginia Independent Conference title with a 16:40.60. ... Ran the same time at the Pole Green Invite in Mechanicsville, where he was eighth.

Keegan Venable

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Was ninth at the Region 4D championships with a 16:48.60 after placing third in the Seminole District championship with a 17:30.30. ... Ran a 16:15.40 and finished 23rd at the Great American XC Festival in Cary, North Carolina. ... Placed 41st in the state meet (16:59).

Kris Schultz

SCHOOL: Altavista

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Wrapped his cross country career by finishing 12th at the Class 1 state championships with a 17:33.80... Was also runner-up at the Region 1B championships with a 17:01.40.

Liam Hunt

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: Placed first out of 47 runners at an early-season Seminole District meet with an 18:38. ... Celebrated another Top 5 finish at a district meet at Sweet Briar. ... Served as Glass' lone male representative at the Class 4 state championships, where he ran a 17:42. ... Turned in a 17:21 at the Great American XC Festival in Cary, North Carolina, and ran a 17:09 in the Region 4D championships.

Sam Weddle

SCHOOL: Staunton River

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Was the only male athlete from this newspaper's coverage area to advance to the Class 3 state championships, where he was 42nd with a 17:35. ... Was 14th at the Region 3D championships in Bristol with a 17:27 after finishing fifth at the Blue Ridge District Championships.

Coach of the Year

Stuart Gibbs

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: First

ALL-STAR STUFF: After serving as an assistant under Colby DelBene when JF won the state title during the pandemic-altered spring season of 2021, Gibbs took over the reins in the fall and led the Cavaliers to a second-placed showing at the Region 4D championships. JF was then seventh at the Class 4 state meet.