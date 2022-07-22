All-Area Boys Indoor Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Deuce Crawford, Heritage

Deuce Crawford

EVENTS: 55 Dash, 300 Dash

SCHOOL: Heritage

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Here's a testament to Deuce Crawford's hard work and dedication. There was a time when the Heritage standout didn't like running the 300 dash. But he eventually learned to love it and then became one of the best athletes to compete in that event in the state as a senior. The quiet, reserved speedster had quite a day on March 1 at the Class 3 indoor state championships. First, he sped to the finish line in the 55-meter dash in 6.37 seconds, besting Abingdon's Xander Brown by three-hundredths of a second. It was an event Crawford was determined to win, after finishing third his sophomore year and second his junior year. In the 300 dash, the Heritage standout was victorious in another nail-biter, running a 34.98 to Brown's 35.00. Crawford also won the 4x200 relay with teammates Jaidyn Johnson, Zach Steele and Kam Burns, capping a three-year state title run for the Pioneers in that event. The football and track standout left high school this spring with seven state track titles. He accomplished all those feats not only because of his talent, but because of his devotion to practice and desire to constantly improve. Now he's headed to sprint at Appalachian State.

Q: You had a really successful junior year, and just kept getting better as a senior. What do you consider to be the difference between your junior and senior seasons?

A: Sophomore year I got third in the 55, junior year I got second behind Davis Lane. So I made it personal this year to get first, and that’s what I did. I also got first in the 300. I didn’t really like the 300 my freshman and sophomore years, but I took it more serious senior year and was able to place first in that as well.

Q: When did it really click for you that the 300 was something you were really good at?

A: In the offseason, definitely. I was talking with [assistant coach Shawn] Webb and Don [Alexander, head track coach] and they pushed me more. Also, colleges wanted me to do other stuff. You can’t just do the 55.

Q: Those three victories, including the 4x200, was that really special for you?

A: Yeah, it was. Last indoor state meet, I wanted to finish out pretty good. I wanted to finish the relay with Zach [Steele]. Hopefully, Zach can get another one next year. But I was able to go out with three relays, 4x2 three times to add to the 55 and 300.

Q: Did you guys just have a good connection on the 4x200 relay squad?

A: Yeah, me and Zach have been on the relay since he was a freshman. That event was really special to us. And to come out on top these past three years, it really was special for us.

Q: I think the 55 dash is such an interesting event. Tactically, did your preparations change for that event as your got older?

A: Definitely. I’ve never been the best out of blocks, so when I’m in practice I make sure to spend go hard in the blocks and get extra time in the blocks. I’m not a jumper, I don’t jump at all. So while they’re jumping, I’ll still be doing short sprints and explosive workouts off the blocks.

Q: Let’s talk about your football career, too. That’s been special, too. What was your favorite season?

A: Didn’t really start out how I wanted. Freshman year I got a season-ending injury to my hip. I made sure to bounce back the next year. But I did start with track freshman year, I did come back for indoor, in January. ... I don’t think I have a favorite season, I have favorite parts from each season. But senior season was definitely special. Just being a leader on the field, a captain — leading practices, workouts, all that. Then when it came to game time, just leading by example.

Q: Is football or track your favorite sport?

A: Two years ago I would’ve told you football. But track has really taken over. I’ve had more success with track.

Q: What are you looking forward to about running at Appalachian State?

A: Of course, the college experience, but also getting better at track. And getting my degree.

Q: Do you have track goals, like times you want to set, or anything like that?

A: Of course, to lower my times, help that program build and get better.

Q: What do you want to study?

A: Computer information systems.

Q: How did that come about?

A: A computer class that I took this year, actually. I had a really good teacher.

Q: Do you have an athlete that inspires you, or that you look up to?

A: In the 400, Michael Cherry. Sprints, Fred Kerley. And of course Usain Bolt.

Q: What’s your favorite event?

A: I’m gonna say the 400. I learned to love it a little bit. My time went consistently down.

Q: How is your preparation different for that one? Because you have to learn to pace yourself in a different way.

A: I take it a bit more serious. Of course I take all my preparation serious, but the 400 is a little different. Usually it’s after the 100 and before the 200, so I’m not exactly worn out. You just have to come with the right mindset with the 400. Typically, I’m dreading it, so once I’m done with it, I’m a little bit relieved.

Q: Who has most influenced your life?

A: Definitely my parents. My dad [Kenneth] he’s always been my coach, ever since I was little. Doing hill workouts and watching him coach football at Heritage, he just really pushed me to do better in everything that I do. My mom [Gabrielle], she pushes me of course, mainly in the classroom. She really didn’t like me doing sports at first, but she grew to love it.

Brent Wesolowski

EVENT: 500 Dash

SCHOOL: Brookville

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Finished third at the Class 3 state championships with a time of 1:06.98 and was the Region 3C champion with a 1:07.95. ... His state time in the 500 established a new personal record and a new school record. ... Also competed in the 300 at the state meet, where he finished ninth after serving as the region runner-up in that event.

Chasen Hunt

EVENT: 1,000 Run

SCHOOL: Brookville

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Set a new PR and school record when he ran a 2:39.90 at the Class 3 state meet, where he finished sixth overall. ... Was the Region 3C champion with a 2:43.85. ... Also won the Region 3C 1,600-meter championship with a 4:40.29.

Brannon Adams

EVENTS: 1,600 Run and 3,200 Run

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: In the 1,600, Adams finished sixth at the Class 4 state championships with a 4:19.29 after serving as the Region 4D runner-up (4:20.34). ... In the 3,200, he was seventh at the state meet (9:37.30) and third at the region championships (9:48.25). ... Also won the Seminole District title in the 1,000 with a 2:44.50.

Jaidyn Johnson, Zach Steele, Kam Burns, Deuce Crawford

EVENT: 4x200 Relay

SCHOOL: Heritage

YEARS: Sophomore, junior, senior, senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Claimed the Class 3 state championships by more than a second over runner-up Lafayette with a 1:31.45 to win the Pioneers' third 4x200 state title in three years. ... Johnson ran the first leg in 21 seconds flat, the lowest individual time in a crowded 18-team field. ... Won the Region 3C title with a 1:31.75 and claimed the Seminole championship with a 1:37.38.

Jaylyn Johnson, Christian Seeney, Chasen Hunt, Brent Wesolowski

EVENT: 4x400 Relay

SCHOOL: Brookville

YEARS: Seniors

ALL-STAR STUFF: The group was runner-up at the Class 3 state meet to Phoebus with a 3:32.14. ... Won the Region 3C title (with alternate Yuet Lai in the No. 2 spot) with a 3:35.94.

Spencer Kearns, Sam Weddle, Jack Weddle, Kayden Ryder

EVENT: 4x800 Relay

SCHOOL: Staunton River

YEARS: Senior, junior, sophomore, senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: The quartet finished fourth at the Class 3 state meet with an 8:26.03 after finishing as runner-up to eventual state champ Abingdon in the Region 3D championships with an 8:42.13).

Ja'mar Smith

EVENT: 55 Hurdles

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Freshman

ALL-STAR STUFF: In his first varsity season, Smith was runner-up in the 55 hurdles at the Class 4 state championships with a 7.84, a marked improvement over his 8.40 at the Region 4D championships, where he was third. ... Was runner-up to Amherst's Isaiah Idore in the Seminole District championships. ... Also was fourth in the long jump at states with a 21-04¼.

Trey Lloyd

EVENT: High Jump

SCHOOL: Brookville

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Defended his indoor state title from his junior year by posting a leap of 6 feet, 2 inches at the Class 3 championships. ... Also finished seventh at the state meet in the long jump (20-08¾). ... Won the Region 3C high jump with a mark of 6-00 and was second in the region in the long jump with 20-10¼.

Lawrence Brown

EVENT: Long Jump

SCHOOL: Amherst

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Was Class 4 state champion in the long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 1 inch. ... Was the only individual in that field to clear the 22-foot barrier. ... Won at the state meet after posting a runner-up performance at the region championships. ... Also was Seminole District champ with a 22-04¾.

Darius Brown

EVENT: Triple Jump

SCHOOL: Heritage

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: After winning the Region 3C title with a leap of 42 feet, 11½ inches, Brown was runner up at the Class 3 state meet with a 44-07. ... He also won the Seminole championships with a 45-01¾. ... Is headed to run at Bluefield State College along with HHS teammate McKinley Pennix.

Kai Moore

EVENT: Pole Vault

SCHOOL: LCA

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Returned from a leg injury that required surgery to place third at the Class 3 state championships with a vault of 11 feet, 9 inches. ... Also won the Seminole District pole vault title with a leap of 12 feet. ... Finished fourth at the state championships in the 55 hurdles with a time of 8.25, second at the Region 3C championships (8.43) and third at the Seminole District championships (8.55).

Malachi Perkins

EVENT: Shot Put

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Was the runner-up in the shot put at the Region 4D championships with a best throw of 44 feet, 8 inches. ... Then advanced to the Class 4 state meet where he placed eighth (44-06). ... Won the Seminole District title with a 46-06½.

Addison Hilton

EVENT: All-Around

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Won the 300 dash state title in Class 4 with a 35.12, was second at states in the 500 dash (1:07.09) and anchored Forest's 4x400 relay squad, which finished eighth at the state meet. ... Won the Region 4D championship in the 500 and anchored JF's region championship 4x400 relay squad.

Coach of the Year

Don Alexander

SCHOOL: Heritage

ALL-STAR STUFF: The Heritage head coach led the boys squad to a second-place finish at the Class 3 state indoor championships on the same day the girls squad won what was, at the time, their fourth state title since 2019. Both the boys and girls teams also took first overall at the Region 3C indoor championships.