Jaidyn Johnson

SCHOOL: Heritage

YEAR: Junior

EVENTS: 55 Dash, 300 Dash

ALL-STAR STUFF: Jaidyn Johnson sprinted to the finish line in the Class 3 300-meter dash finals, running neck and neck with Maggie Walker's Adrian Chenoweth. In the flash of a final second, Johnson made his move first and won the thrilling race by a toe. It was his second state title of the day, each netting 10 points on an afternoon when Heritage won the team title by 16 points, and Johnson's 35.375 finish gave him the best time in the state in that event. The soft-spoken junior, who moved to Indiana not long after the indoor season ended, also won the 55-meter dash championship, finishing with a 6.43 mark that also stood as the best time in all of Class 3 for the season. When he started running the 300, Johnson didn't like the event. Over time, he grew to appreciate it. He left Heritage having conquered that disdain and helping bring the Pioneers boys a team championship, their first indoor celebration since 2006.

Q: Tell me about the state championships and what it was like for you to come out and win two events.

A: It was, I wouldn’t say surprising or shocking, because of the hard work I had put in, but it felt amazing, knowing that it’s a state championship and anything can happen.

Q: When did you start running track?

A: I was about 13 or 14 years old.

Q: What made you want to start?

A: Seeing my friends do it and just watching the Olympics.

Q: Was there anybody in the Olympics that you remember watching and really liking?

A: I guess it was Usain Bolt.

Q: When you got into track, did you decide you were going to dedicate yourself to the sport, or was it just something to occupy your time?

A: Yeah, I decided that, because I want to go to the next level, and watching people professionally, I know I want to be that way. And I want to influence other people.

Q: You play football here and you used to play soccer as well, as a freshman right?

A: Yeah, I was second-team all-district my freshman year. I had about 13 goals. I would love to play again, but right now track has just been really close to my heart.

Q: Talk about the 55 dash, how you prepared that day and the race itself.

A: Really, I prayed a lot. I just went through the race plan. I wanted to win, knowing that last year I came in third at the state championships. I knew I wanted to do it right because I was coming in first out of the returners. I had a lot of confidence.

Q: Did you feel like you had it won during the race?

A: At the time, I guess I was doubting myself a little, knowing that there was someone else who had run a 6.40, but I knew I had to come out and run my race and not worry about anybody else.

Q: And the 300, talk about that one.

A: At first, I really didn’t like that event. After talking to my coaches, and knowing the race is really important, I was using the 300 to help me with my 55, really, and it just went on from there. I started taking it seriously, and they got me to the point where I could win it.

Q: How did you start liking the 300?

A: At practice, we’d do a lot of 400s to prepare for the race model. And that was really important because it got me in shape to where I could run it.

Q: You’re moving to Indiana this spring. How would you describe your time at Heritage?

A: Really, I’m sad knowing that I have coaches that I’ve really grown close with and a team that I’ve been with. It really has grown my confidence. It’s hard to move from the place where you started.

Q: What else are you interested in besides football and track? Any interests outside of athletics?

A: This might sound weird, but I really love to read.

Q: Doesn’t sound weird to me. Tell me more about it.

A: Mostly, people don’t like reading. But yeah, I really love reading. This year [as of March] I’ve read like six books already.

Q: Do you have a favorite author?

A: His name is Ralph Waldo Emerson.

Q: OK, so are you into poetry, too?

A: Yes, I love poetry.

Q: Is there someone that has influenced your life?

A: My dad [Bruce Johnson, a former running backs coach at Liberty University]. I always wanted to be him growing up.

All-Area Boys Indoor Track & Field Team

Athlete of the Year

Jaidyn Johnson

Alfred Finney

SCHOOL: Staunton River

YEAR: Junior

EVENTS: 500 Dash

ALL-STAR STUFF: Advanced to the Class 3 state meet, where he was 12th with a 1:09.71, a personal best. ... Ran on Staunton River's 4x800 relay team at states as well. ... Ran a PR in the 300 at the Walker Bass Invite, posting a 37.23.

Jack Weddle

SCHOOL: Staunton River

YEAR: Junior

EVENTS: 1,000 Run

ALL-STAR STUFF: Finished ninth at the Class 3 championships by running a 2:41.19. ... Was eighth in the 1,600 at the Region 3D meet with a 4:42.19. ... Also was a key piece on Staunton River's 4x800 relay squad.

Luke Gaylor

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

EVENTS: 1,600 Run

ALL-STAR STUFF: Ran a personal best of 4:34.10 in the 1,600 at the Virginia Showcase and placed fifth at the Region 4D meet with a 4:40.43. ... Clocked a PR of 2:44.26 at the Liberty Premier Invitational and was seventh (2:48.79) in that event at regions. ... Also competed in the 3,200 at times and posted a PR of 9:58.70 at the Bulldog Invitational.

Liam Hunt

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Junior

EVENTS: 3,200 Run

ALL-STAR STUFF: Was the Seminole District 3,200 champion at the Invitational with a time of 10:27.64 (a PR) and placed ninth at the Region 4D championships with a 10:44.63. ... Also won the Seminole's 1,600 title at 5:05.02. .... Ran his 1,600 PR at the Bulldog Invitational, a 4:59.60.

Sam O'Regan, Will Palmer, Nathaniel Tyree, Jeb Moon

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Senior, senior, senior, sophomore

EVENT: 4x200 Relay

ALL-STAR STUFF: Celebrated the Class 3 state title with a speedy personal best of 1:31.95, earning the fastest time in all of Class 3 for the indoor season. ... Also won the Region 3C championship with a 1:39.95.

Sam O'Regan, Landon Hoy, JD Murphy, Jeb Moon

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Senior, senior, sophomore, sophomore

EVENTS: 4x400 Relay

ALL-STAR STUFF: Earned a fourth-place finish at the Class 3 meet, running a 3:33.78. .. Ran their best time of the year at the Bulldog Invitational, a 3:31.04.

Sam Weddle, CJ Lockliear, Alfred Finney, Jack Weddle

SCHOOL: Staunton River

YEAR: Senior, freshman, junior, junior

EVENTS: 4x800 Relay

ALL-STAR STUFF: Placed seventh at the Class 3 championships with an 8:25.23. ... Claimed the Region 3D championship at 8:42.74.

Markus White

SCHOOL: Heritage

YEAR: Senior

EVENTS: Long Jump and Triple Jump

ALL-STAR STUFF: In the triple jump, owned the state's best mark in Class 3, a 45-05.50 set at the Heritage Invitational. ... Finished second in the triple jump at the state championships with a leap of 44-00.50. ... Also placed second at states in the long jump with a 22-08.50, which set a personal best. ... Posted runner-up finishes at the Region 3C meet in the long and triple jump.

Marquis White

SCHOOL: Heritage

YEAR: Junior

EVENTS: 55 Hurdles

ALL-STAR STUFF: Won the Class 3 state title with a personal-best 8.19 after finishing third in the event at the region meet. ... Also placed third in the long jump state title with a 22-02.25.

Mobu Nwakor

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Junior

EVENTS: High Jump

ALL-STAR STUFF: Had the No. 1 jump in the state in Class 4 with a 6-foot, 4-inch leap at the Liberty Flames High School Invitational. ... Also was the Region 4D champion with a 6-02 jump.

Eric West

SCHOOL: Amherst

YEAR: Senior

EVENTS: Pole Vault

ALL-STAR STUFF: Posted a vault of 12 feet, 6 inches at the Class 4 state championships to place sixth and set a PR. ... Won the Seminole District Invitational title at 12 feet. ... Won the 300 dash title at the Region 4D championships (36.37). ... Set two PRs at Adidas Track Nationals: a 22.59 in the 200 dash and a 50.53 in the 400 dash.

Ladanion Hudson

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

EVENTS: Shot Put

ALL-STAR STUFF: Won the Seminole District Invitational title with a throw of 43 feet, 8 inches before moving on to place fifth at the Region 4D championships (43-09.50). ... Also placed eighth at the Class 4 state championships by throwing a 46-04, which set a new PR.

Jamar Smith

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Sophomore

EVENTS: All-Around

ALL-STAR STUFF: Set the state's top mark in the long jump in Class 4, a 23-6.50, at a Seminole District meet. ... Also held the state's top time for Class 4 in the 55 hurdles, a 7.56, to win the state title. ... Set a PR in the 55 dash at the state championships (6.52), finishing third, and also placed third in the state long jump field with a 21-04.50, while taking fourth in the triple jump (44-07). ... At the region meet, won titles in the 55 hurdles and long jump.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Don Alexander

SCHOOL: Heritage

ALL-STAR STUFF: The Heritage head coach guided his boys and girls to a sweep of the state championship team titles at Liberty University in February. It was the first time the Pioneers had won both sides at an indoor championships. And it was the first time Heritage had swept the titles since 2003, when they did it at the state outdoor meet. Alexander got the most out of both programs at the indoor championships this season.