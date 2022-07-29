All-Area Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year: Eli Wood, E.C. Glass

Eli Wood

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

POSITION: Midfield/Attack

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Eli Wood was sensational in his senior year. The E.C. Glass standout struck for a team-high 64 goals and added 29 assists to finish with 93 points. He boasted a shooting percentage above 40%, had 47 ground balls and was named an all-American late this month. His play not only excited the fanbase, it also helped carry on the tradition of strong play in Hilltopper Country. Wood, who was named the Region 4D and Class 4 player of the year, was the force that guided his team to the state tournament. Then there were the intangibles. Wood, for instance, didn't suffer from senioritis. He seemed to genuinely treasure all his final high school moments — from his final ride in football (he was named the Seminole District player of the year for his work at receiver), to taking a chance and joining the basketball team for the first time in his varsity career (that team went to the state tournament, too) and, finally, for one final go-around with his lacrosse squad, which finished with a 15-4 record. He's headed to UVa to continue his football career, but it's likely folks in midtown won't forget his lacrosse accomplishments any time soon.

To view the All-Area Boys Lacrosse Teams, scroll to the bottom of the interview with Wood.

Q: Tell me about the season. I know you wanted to win a state championship, but other than that, did it live up to your expectations?

A: Obviously we fell short with losing to Atlee in the semifinal, and disappointing for sure. But as a season, I thought we did pretty good.

Q: When did you start playing lacrosse and why?

A: I started playing when I was 6, I think. My cousins, Will and Woody Carrington, and my brothers, Sackett and Hugh, all played, so I thought I’d try it.

Q: What made you want to stick with it over the years?

A: Especially once I got to Glass, it was a family. The lacrosse team at Glass has always been like a family. We’ve also performed at a very high level. It’s competitive every day in practice, and we can compete with some of the best teams in the state of Virginia. So who wouldn’t want to join and be a part of that?

Q: Did you grow up being coached by Eddie [Ranuska, Glass' boys varsity lacrosse coach]?

A: Yes, Eddie was always on my Blue Ridge teams, little league teams, he was always around. Two of my teammates, Caleb Hill and Neo [Corsini], were always coached by him as well, so it was fun to be a part of that.

Q: To go all that way, for so many years, with a coach, and with your friends, too, what has that been like?

A: It’s like, once we got here [to E.C. Glass] we were already accustomed to how he coaches and stuff. So it was really nice to already have him as a coach prior to high school.

Q: Would you consider this year your best, or do you think your junior year was better?

A: Personally, I feel better about last season just because we made it to the state championships, and that’s something I’ve always wanted to do, even though we didn’t win it. But I’d say both years as a team we accomplished a lot. And I made a lot of great friendships with my teammates and coaches. It’s just a family. It was a great two years.

Q: After the semifinal loss, you said something to the effect of, “There’s nothing like high school sports.” Do you want to expand on that? Because you know now what it’s gonna be like at the next level, and you’ve had a lot of good experiences in high school. And I feel like you’re kind of right about that statement. There is nothing like it.

A: There are things that I’ll never do again. Football, Friday nights. There’s nothing like that. I’m very excited for the future, but I’m also sad to put a final end on my high school career. I am excited for the future though, for sure.

Q: You’ve always wanted to go to UVa. Now that that time is upon you, what are your feelings about it?

A: I’m very excited, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little bit nervous because college campus. But I’ll be able to join my brother, which is really cool.

Q: What are your favorite memories from playing lacrosse at Glass?

A: I would say I got to play with three cousins: Robert Carrington and Woody Carrington, and Walker Wood, and my brother Hugh for a little bit. So that was a great experience always having family on the team. Then last year being in the state championship team and going down, I think it was 10-3 maybe, and then coming back. Even though we fell short, that’s something I’ll always remember. And then this year just getting another region championship for Glass and Glass lacrosse. That always feels good.

Q: Are you surprised by the lacrosse accolades and attention you received, because it’s not even your best sport?

A: I just credit my teammates, because they put me in the right positions, and I wouldn’t have been able to do any of that without them. So I’m incredibly thankful to have had such good teammates all four years of football and lacrosse, and just have a family that I’ll always be able to come back to.

Q: You played basketball during the winter. When did you decide that you were gonna do that?

A: I just, it was my senior year, and I didn’t want to ever regret not playing varsity basketball. So I thought I’d try out.

Q: What was that experience like?

A: We had a great coach who battled through a lot of adversity, coach DJ [Best]. That was really fun, actually. I’m so happy that I played. We made a run there, too. We lost in the state quarterfinals, but it was a great season, and I had great teammates in that sport, as well.

Q: Do you know what you’re gonna major in at UVa?

A: Something along the lines of business.

Q: What was your favorite subject in high school?

A: I’d have to say math.

Q: What’s your favorite movie?

A: "Top Gun [Maverick]."

Q: Do you have an athlete, at any level, who has inspired you the most?

A: My brother Sackett. I’d say he definitely inspired me the most. Just because I had never seen someone work so hard for something, and when you see that, it makes you want to do the same. It was fun to watch him pursue his dream (Sackett earned a walk-on position at tight end at UVa after his freshman year of college).

Q: We haven’t talked about football much, but you were a talented receiver, a first-team all-state selection and Seminole offensive player of the year. How did you learn to be the type of receiver who has such sure hands, or does that just come naturally somewhat?

A: I’d say my brother had something to do with that. We’d always throw in the back yard and stuff. And he would get mad at me when I’d drop the ball, so that definitely has something to do with it.

Q: Who is the person who has most influenced your life?

A: My parents, probably [Sackett and Alex Wood]. Everything they do, they set a great example for me, and I can always talk to them about anything. The role models they’ve been for me over the years, especially in high school, they’ve been a great influence on me and pushed me to do — whether it’s in the classroom or on the field — they always push me to achieve anything I want to.

ALL-AREA BOYS LACROSSE TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Eli Wood

POSITION: Midfield/Attack

Penn Willman

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

POSITION: Midfield

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Scored 56 goals and added 16 assists for 72 points. ... Played a major role in Glass' return to the state tournament. ... Was a first-team all-state selection in Class 4 and a first-team all-region attackman. ... Had 41 ground balls and a 31.8% shooting percentage.

Billy Koudelka

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

POSITION: Attack

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: The 6-foot-7 attackman scored a blistering 74 goals in his first season playing attack at VES (previously served as goalie at E.C. Glass). ... Was a first-team all-state selection in the Virginia Independent Athletic Association's Division II. ... Has attracted Division I attention. ... Had a shooting percentage of roughly 61%. ... Scored 10 goals twice during the season, in back-to-back games (vs. Covenant and Trinity Episcopal). ... Also had a nine-goal outing and a seven-goal game.

Robert Sorenson

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

POSITION: Attack

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: Provided clutch play for the Hilltoppers, finishing the season with 47 goals and 26 assists for 73 total points. ... Had a 41% shooting percentage and was a second-team all-state selection in Class 4 to go along with a first-team all-Region 4D honor.

Caleb Hill

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

POSITION: Attack

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Was a force all over the field for Glass, scoring 31 goals and sporting a team-best 34 assists for 65 points. ... Also stood out with his 43.7% shooting percentage. ... Added 37 ground balls and 10 caused turnovers. ... Was one of the area's most productive players.

Ryan Roth

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

POSITION: Midfield

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Widely considered one of the area's most talented players who is headed to play Division I lacrosse at Saint Mary's College of California. ... Finished the season with 29 goals and 14 assists for 43 points. ... Added 30 ground balls and was a second-team all-Region 4D selection.

Jack Lloyd

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

POSITION: Long-stick midfielder

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: One of the strongest long-stick middies in the state, as evidenced by serving as a second-team all-state performer in Class 4. .. Was also a first-team all-Region 4D selection and in July was named an academic All-American. ... Finished the season with 72 ground balls, five goals and two assists for seven points, and won 45% of faceoffs taken (18 of 40).

Camp Conner

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

POSITION: Short-stick defensive midfielder

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Provided all-around strong play for Glass by posting 22 goals and nine assists for 31 points. ... Also boasted a 52.4% shooting percentage and had 39 ground balls. ... Was a first-team all-state selection in Class 4, one of three Hilltoppers to receive such honors. ... Was also a first-team honoree in Region 4D.

Max Morcom

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

POSITION: Faceoff

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Won 218 of 331 faceoff attempts for a 66% faceoff rate. ... Posted a team-high 149 ground balls. ... Also contributed on the offensive side with four goals and eight assists for 12 points. ... Was a first-team all-Region 4D honoree.

Neo Corsini

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

POSITION: Defender

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: The football standout who was a leader on Glass' offensive and defensive lines, and who is headed to play rugby at the University of Georgia, was also a top-notch lacrosse defender, earning second-team all-state honors in Class 4 and serving as a first-team all-Region 4D honoree.

Floyd Wells

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

POSITION: Defender/long-stick midfielder

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Gave Jefferson Forest plenty of extra offensive possessions by scooping up 87 ground balls (4.8 ground balls per game) and only committed two turnovers. ... Won 12 of 38 faceoffs on the season and scored on five of his 11 shots on goal, for a 45.5% shooting percentage. ... Was a first-team all-Region 4D selection who will suit up to play at Virginia Wesleyan next spring.

Matt Ebert

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

POSITION: Goalie

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: In his first season as Glass' varsity goalie, Ebert made 133 saves and finished with a save rate of 53.8%. ... Allowed 114 goals and served as the last line of defense on a Hilltoppers squad that allowed just 6.36 goals per game. ... Was the Region 4D's top goalie with a first-team honor.

SECOND TEAM

Jake Wowk (JF, Jr., Attack): Led the Cavaliers with 43 goals on the season and added six assists for 49 points. ... Connected on 45% of his shots and added 36 ground balls (2.3 per game) with only one turnover. ... Was honored as a first-team all-Region 4D attack and was one of two JF players to receive first-team all-region accolades.

Walker Wood (Glass, Jr., Defender): A key piece to the E.C. Glass defense, which held its Region 4D opponents to a miniscule 3.2 points per game. ... Received a first-team all-Region 4D honor for his efforts.

Tucker Olmert (VES, Jr., Midfielder): Second on the Bishops with 25 goals and was one of its assist leaders with 13. ... Added 40 ground balls. ... Was named a first-team all-state midfielder in VISAA Division II after helping VES to a 7-8 record and a trip to the state semifinals.

Jackson Grant (Glass, Soph., Midfielder): Scored 18 goals and added 10 assists for 28 total points. ... Posted a 40.9% shooting percentage and won 61.9% of faceoff attempts (26 of 42). ... Was a second-team all-Region 3D selection.

Easton Tanner (JF, Soph., Faceoff/Midfielder): Led his team with a whopping 102 ground balls and also contributed on offense with five goals and two assists. ... Only took eight shots on goal for an 83.3% shooting percentage.

Luke Meadows (VES, Sr., Long-stick midfielder/defender): Earned a first-team all-state honor in VISAA Div. II as a long-stick middie after finishing the season with a team-high 76 ground balls and adding 11 goals and eight assists. ... Is headed to play at Lynchburg College.

Elijah Noble (VES, Sr., Midfielder): Served as the Bishops' assist leader with 16 and added seven goals for 23 total points, recording a 41.2% shooting percentage along the way. ... Added 31 ground balls (2.1 per game). ... Is headed to play at Haverford College outside Philadelphia.

Aidan Cherry (JF, Sr., Midfielder): Was third on the team in goals scored with 25. ... Also added 15 assists for 40 total points, which also was good for third on the team. ... Scooped up 46 ground balls (2.7 per game) and committed just one turnover. ... Was a second-team all-Region 4D selection.

Nat Boling (VES, Sr., Defender): A pivotal piece to the Bishops defense that held opponents to five points or less five times during the season. ... Was named a first-team all VISAA Div. II all-state defender and plans to walk on at Gettysburg College.

Bryce Ledwith (VES, Jr., Goalie): Made 173 saves on the season and posted a save rate of .538. ... Allowed 142 goals and received a second-team all-state honor in VISAA Division II.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Eddie Ranuska

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

ALL-STAR STUFF: In his 12th year at the helm, Ranuska led Glass to the state tournament for the seventh straight season, this time into the semifinal round. He celebrated the region title with his Hilltoppers in the spring for the fifth year in a row and was named region coach of the year once again — for the fifth straight time. His work in midtown over the years has been impressive, taking Glass from an uncertain rebuild to state powerhouse.