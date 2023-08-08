Robert Sorenson

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Attack

ALL-STAR STUFF: Robert Sorenson grew up going to varsity boys lacrosse games at E.C. Glass, and he remembers well when his cousin, Jimbo Moore, was an offensive standout. Fitting, then, that years later, Sorenson would become a star on the same field where Moore cut his teeth. Like Moore in 2012, Sorenson this summer became a USA Lacrosse High School All-American. He also was named the Region 4D player of the year and received a first-team all-state nod in the VHSL's Class 4 for his work on the pitch this spring. The junior scored 65 goals and dished out 53 assists for 117 points, recorded a 33.2% shooting percentage and had 76 ground balls. He was part of a high-powered offense that propelled Glass to the state semifinals and a 16-3 record. He grew up wanting to be the guy who would one day make a difference. Now he's living his dream.

To see the full all-area team, scroll to the bottom of the Q&A.

Q: It was an impressive junior year. Did it live up to your expectations?

A: I think so, yes, sir. Just because we started out slow as a team, I think we showed a lot of ability to face adversity. And I think our team came together and made the junior year live up to the expectations I had for it.

Q: What were some of your personal goals coming into the year, and did you accomplish some of them?

A: Yes, sir, obviously if we’re talking just personal stuff, I wanted to be one of the top players in the region, which I think I did accomplish fortunately with the help of my teammates. They made it easy for me, always doing their job. Obviously one of our goals was the state championship, which we fell short again to Atlee, but when we look at the season as a whole, from a better perspective, we see that maybe if we didn’t literally accomplish our goal, we still came together in a great way. And I think that is a testament to [Eddie] Ranuska’s coaching how we were able to come together.

Q: I remember a couple years ago when you were a freshman that we talked about what lacrosse was like for you growing up. You told some stories about how your dad cleared out the barn so you could shoot inside during bad weather. Can you tell us more about when you started and why you stuck with the sport?

A: Obviously, lacrosse at E.C. Glass has always been a huge thing ever since the programs were created. My cousin, Jimbo Moore (West Point), he was Class of 2012 and him and his buddies, I think they really worked with Ranuska when he first got the coaching job, just establishing the culture of our program. Just making it into the kind of powerhouse it is today. So I grew up going to all the games, watching my cousin, watching the guys. … It’s something that I’ve always been watching the games and being like, "OK, I want to be the guy. I wanna be there one day." It’s just been really cool working toward that eventual goal of being a player at Glass and now seeing it all come together. Heading into my senior year it’s all been a whirl, but it’s been really fun.

Q: You had to be a little guy when Jimbo was playing.

A: Yeah, I think I was 6 years old his senior year. And I was going to games since I was 2 or 3. So I was always around lacrosse going up. I had a T-shirt with his face on it that I would run around in. I just always loved the Hilltoppers. I remember running out onto the field with him a couple times. It’s definitely been a huge part in my life since I was young.

Q: Now that you’re a rising senior, what are a couple things that you love about the sport, now that make you want to continue your career past high school? I know you’re passionate about it.

A: Yes, sir. I think the biggest thing is just the brotherhood you get with it. Going out on the field every day — whether you’re tired or not, you’re going out there with your guys. Putting the pads on and just going out there to play kind of clears the head. I love the physicality of the sport. Even though I’m a small guy, I enjoy it. I think it’s a really good blend of elements from other sports. I think it’s really unique, and I don’t really think there’s much like it.

Q: Were you always the go-to guy growing up?

A: I tried to be. I was always a little guy growing up, but I put a lot of hard work and effort into my game. I’d go out there with my dad, my little brother John would go out and shoot, tried to every single day. I think I was able to close the gap that came with size. I’ve been fortunate to play on some really good teams with some really great players, and I think even if I’ve had some success, it’s never been without them.

Q: Do you have college plans?

A: I’m still kind of figuring everything out, seeing if I do want to play in college or just focus on school. It’s the kind of thing I’m taking a day at a time, but the clock’s tickin’.

Q: What was your favorite game this year and why?

A: I think my favorite game was either our game against North Cross or against VES — “The Battle of the Burg.” So North Cross, I’ll start with that one. I went to middle school at New Covenant, so every time we played [North Cross], whether it was basketball, soccer, lacrosse, we were always getting beat pretty bad by them. So I kind of have a history with North Cross. A lot of their guys, I’ve known them since like fifth grade. In 2021 [at Glass] we lost to them as well, in our first game of the season. So there’s a lot of history there, and I’ve always wanted to beat North Cross. We were able to go out there with a lot of energy, and we ended up beating them at home. And then against VES this year, it’s pouring down rain, the whole city’s there, just a surreal atmosphere. And they obviously had that big comeback on us, and us being able to hold them off kind of proved a lot to our team.

Q: Was there a moment this year when you think the team really picked up steam and started playing well?

A: Yes, sir. So we obviously struggled losing our first game of the year, and everybody was kind of counting us out a little bit. But we kind of hit a lull after that game. We played some weaker opponents. But we went through this thing in the middle of the season that Eddie was calling "The Gauntlet." And that included games against Dominion, VES, Woodberry [Forest] and PH. I think when we went to Dominion, that’s when we realized we’ve got a good team here. We were up 5-0, playing lights-out early on. I think that’s the moment our team kind of shifted, like, "Guys, we can do this. We can make a run."

Q: Do you have a person or people who have most influenced your life?

A: My cousin, Jimbo. I always wanted to be exactly like him. And I’d say my dad [Bo Sorenson]. He was always a big sports guy. He would always go out there, no matter how tired he was after a long day of work, he’d help me practice. He helped me add more layers to my game. And I’d say my little brother John, as well. He’s just got such a love for the game. He’s someone I enjoy shooting with. Everyone should be keeping an eye on him in the future, because he’ll be coming up. And my mom [Jane]. She’s been such a road warrior, taking me to tournaments, and never complains — does it with a smile on her face. She helps our team a lot with fundraising and team meals. She’s been great. She’s been the best.

Q: What’s your favorite restaurant in town?

A: Silver Pig Barbecue, Madison Heights.

Q: How about a favorite TV show?

A: "The Office." I could watch it on a loop.

Q: How do you spend your free time, outside of lacrosse?

A: I love playing golf, hanging out with my friends. I recently started working with one of my friends doing a lot of landscaping stuff.

Q: What’s it like playing on the golf team?

A: It’s a lot of fun. Our assistant coach on the lacrosse team, Nate Brungot, he’s the head golf coach. We got a lot of guys on the lacrosse team to come out and play golf, too. So it’s always a fun dynamic on the course, and it makes for a very relaxing day on the course after a long day of school.

Q: What’s your low score?

A: Last year at an invitational I shot a 73 [at Ivy Hill].

Q: Dang!

A: I don’t know how! I’m not much of a golfer. I just had a lucky day.

Q: I don’t know, 73 is impressive. And Ivy can be tough. So how many hours a week do you normally spend practicing lacrosse?

A: Anywhere from two to three [outside of team practice]. When I was younger I would put in a lot more time, but as I’ve gotten older, I’ve started to spend more time with weight lifting and things that add different layers to my game. When I was young it was all about getting reps and getting comfortable with my stick. But now I can spend time doing other things without letting off the gas too much.

Q: Who on your team is the most interesting person?

A: I’d have to say Jack Ramey, one of our defenders. Very, very funny guy.

Q: Who is the goofiest?

A: I’d say one guy in practice who would always be goofing around in practice, laughing about something was No. 5, midfielder Camp Conner.

Q: And who is the most inspiring?

A: Probably No. 99, long-stick midfielder Jack Lloyd. He’s just got such a passion for the game. He’s got such a high IQ. Just enjoy sharing the field with him.

Q: What are you doing with lacrosse outside of high school right now?

A: I play in travel tournaments for a team called Amped. And then recently I’ve started to train some of the younger players. So I’ve been enjoying getting to know some of the younger guys and trying to grow the game a little bit.

Q: Is that something that’s expected or something you took on on your own?

A: It’s definitely not something that’s expected, but we’ve been fortunate to have a lot of older guys that enjoy it, kind of shooting around with younger guys. A guy Max Gladieux, whenever he was in town, [he] would see if I want to shoot. Sammy Hamilton loves to help as well; Wyatt Hamilton, too. So we’ve had a lot of older guys [passing down their knowledge].

Q: Were players helping you out when you were younger?

A: Yes, sir, I think I was sixth or seventh grade, somewhere around there. I went to the E.C. Glass lacrosse camp is what it was. All the Glass team was out there. It might have been right after they won the state championship. It was awesome. We had a lot of fun with it.

Q: Talk about the state of lacrosse in the area. Do you feel like the sport has grown locally since you were a kid?

A: I would say definitely. From my personal experience in my high school career, we’ve had a lot of guys come out to give it a try. And they’ve actually made a huge difference for us. One of my close friends, Luke Matthews, he had never played lacrosse before. And he came out, and he’ll be a big difference-maker for us next year. A couple of defenders, Jack Ramey and Warren Allen, they’d never touched a lacrosse stick before, and they came out and they’ve done really well for us. And then guys Aiden Treacy and Kason Bream, they were two short-stick middies for us. And they made some big differences for us. So we were fortunate to get guys who were really good athletes to play lacrosse. They were able to close the gap.

All-Area Boys Lacrosse Team

Robert Sorenson

POSITION: Attack

Billy Koudelka

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Attack

ALL-STAR STUFF: One of the area's most dynamic players, finishing the season with 65 goals and 41 assists, good for 106 points. ... Averaged 3.8 goals and 2.4 assists per game. ... Posted a .774 shooting percentage on 84 total shots. ... Was named a first-team all-state attack in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association. ... Scored nine goals in a game against New Covenant. ... Also had an eight-goal and a nine-assist performance in the spring.

Penn Willman

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Attack

ALL-STAR STUFF: Scored 60 goals and added 23 assists to power E.C. Glass back into the state tournament and was one of the driving forces for a punishing Hilltoppers offense. ... Had 83 points and a shooting percentage of 32.3%. ... Also had 41 ground balls. ... Earned second-team all-state honors in Class 4 and was a first-team all-Region 4D selection.

Brennan Olmert

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Attack

ALL-STAR STUFF: Scored 55 goals, second on the team in that category, and was a pivotal piece to the Bishops' success. ... Also second on the team with 37 assists, amassing 92 points. ... Averaged 5.4 goals and 2.2 assists per game and received a first-team all-state honor in VISAA Div. II.

Walker Wood

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Defender

ALL-STAR STUFF: Was named a USA Lacrosse Academic All-American. ... Also earned a first-team nod on the Class 4 all-state team. ... Was one of the best defenders in the area during his senior season. ... Caused 27 turnovers for a defense that held nine of 19 opponents to five goals or fewer. ... Grabbed 47 ground balls. ... Also took home first-team all-Region 4D honors.

Camp Conner

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Short-stick defensive midfielder

ALL-STAR STUFF: The multi-sport athlete took home a Class 4 all-state first-team honor after helping Glass to the state semifinals and to a 16-3 record. ... Put up 30 goals on just 56 shots, for a 53.6% shooting percentage, and also contributed 20 assists to tally 50 points. ... Finished the season with 81 ground balls. ... Caused 19 turnovers on defense.

Jackson Grant

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Midfielder

ALL-STAR STUFF: Scored 35 goals and recorded 14 assists for a total of 49 points. ... Had a shooting percentage of 38% and piled up 68 ground balls. ... Also won 54.4% of faceoffs he took (49 of 90). ... Earned a second-team all-state honor in Class 4 and was an all-Region 4D first-team selection.

Nathan Pickerd

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

YEAR: Sophomore

POSITION: Faceoff

ALL-STAR STUFF: Posted a .663 faceoff percentage at the X, winning 226 of 341 faceoffs. ... Made the difference by winning over 60% of faceoffs against E.C. Glass, allowing VES to attempt a comeback when the two teams met in the regular season. ... Also scored four times and had 10 assists.

Trent Ripley

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Defender

ALL-STAR STUFF: The team captain was one of the area's best defenders this spring for a young Cavaliers squad that went 7-8.

Jack Lloyd

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Long-stick midfielder

ALL-STAR STUFF: Was a second-team all-Region 4D selection and an important cog in the Hilltoppers' success. ... Rounded up 77 ground balls and created 25 turnovers.

Tucker Olmert

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Midfielder

ALL-STAR STUFF: Slung his way to 20 goals and 17 assists. ... Finished the season with a .417 shooting percentage. ... Also was a second-team all-state selection in VISAA Div. II.

Bryce Ledwith

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Goalie

ALL-STAR STUFF: Was pivotal to VES' run to the VISAA Division II state championship game. ... Made 254 saves on the season, posted a .596 save percentage and logged 415 minutes in the cage. .. Was responsible for holding opponents to five or fewer goals in seven of his team's 17 games.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kevin Gates

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

ALL-STAR STUFF: Gates was named coach of the year for VISAA Div. II after taking VES to a state championship game for the first time since 2018. After falling to Blue Ridge in the Blue Ridge Conference tournament semifinals, the Bishops won two state tournament games, including a 15-11 thriller over Nansemond-Suffolk, in which they outscored the Saints 11-5 in the second half for the come-from-behind victory. VES then vied for its first state title since the program won back-to-back championships in 2016 and '17, but fell to North Cross, the three-time-defending champs. Gates' squad finished 9-8, played heavyweight E.C. Glass tight in a thriller and finished with four players named to the all-state team.