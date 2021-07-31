All-Area Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year: Woody Carrington, E.C. Glass

ALL-STAR STUFF: There was no slowing down Woody Carrington this season. He was integral to the Hilltoppers’ offense both in his ability to distribute the ball and create his own shots. He’d transition to play defense when the ball reached the other half of the field. And he stepped to the X where he’d enter another battle as he took the overwhelming majority of faceoffs for Glass. Carrington willed the ’Toppers to yet another run to the Class 4 state championship, the team’s fourth straight. Carrington, who earned All-American honors from USA Lacrosse and was named the Region 4D player of the year, and Glass finished as runner-up. The team’s passionate leader barely came off the field on that sweltering day and had to be kept cool with bags of ice on his neck and chest in the fleeting moments he was on the sideline, because he wasn’t about to go down without giving everything he could. Carrington scored three goals that game to wrap up the season with a team-leading 45 on 49.3% shooting. He had 29 assists on the year, giving him per-game figures of 6.2 points and 3.8 goals. He also tallied 100 ground balls on the year and 12 caused turnovers.