All-Area Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year: Woody Carrington, E.C. Glass

WOODY CARRINGTON
POSITION: Midfield
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: There was no slowing down Woody Carrington this season. He was integral to the Hilltoppers’ offense both in his ability to distribute the ball and create his own shots. He’d transition to play defense when the ball reached the other half of the field. And he stepped to the X where he’d enter another battle as he took the overwhelming majority of faceoffs for Glass. Carrington willed the ’Toppers to yet another run to the Class 4 state championship, the team’s fourth straight. Carrington, who earned All-American honors from USA Lacrosse and was named the Region 4D player of the year, and Glass finished as runner-up. The team’s passionate leader barely came off the field on that sweltering day and had to be kept cool with bags of ice on his neck and chest in the fleeting moments he was on the sideline, because he wasn’t about to go down without giving everything he could. Carrington scored three goals that game to wrap up the season with a team-leading 45 on 49.3% shooting. He had 29 assists on the year, giving him per-game figures of 6.2 points and 3.8 goals. He also tallied 100 ground balls on the year and 12 caused turnovers.
ALL-AREA BOYS LACROSSE TEAM
Robert Sorenson
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
POSITION: Attack
YEAR: Freshman
ALL-STAR STUFF: As an immediate contributor in his first varsity season, racked up 38 goals and eight assists, good for 3.8 points per game and 3.2 goals per game. … Scored four goals on five shots in the Class 4 state championship game vs. Dominion, with three goals and an assist coming during a pivotal rally. … Finished with a .613 shooting percentage. … Earned a first-team all-Region 4D nod.
Ryan Paul
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
POSITION: Attack
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Helped the Cavaliers advance to the Region 4D championship game and an 8-3 record and carried the team offensively in the postseason with six goals and nine assists. … Tallied 1.7 goals per game, 2.7 assists per game and 3.1 ground balls per game. … Named to the Region 4D first team.
Sammy Hamilton
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
POSITION: Attack
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: One of two senior leaders for Glass who tallied 15 goals and 15 assists. … Finished the year with a .433 shooting percentage. … Picked up Region 4D first-team honors. … Earned USA Lacrosse’s Bob Scott award, given to all-around contributors on their team, in their schools and in their communities.
Ryan Roth
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
POSITION: Attack
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Recorded nine goals and two assists during JF’s postseason run. … Was one of two Cavaliers players to tally 2.3 goals per game. … Finished the season shooting .500. … Garnered Region 4D first-team recognition.
Eli Wood
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
POSITION: Midfield
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: One of Glass’ most important athletes who played both ways. … Finished third among Hilltoppers players in goals with 30 and added 15 assists. … Earned a spot on the Region 4D first team. … Also garnered all-academic honors from USA Lacrosse.
Jack Rockhill
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
POSITION: Midfield
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Virginia Wesleyan commit who averaged 1.8 goals per game. … Notched five goals in the postseason. … Picked up a Region 4D first-team nod.
Dan Campbell
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
POSITION: Midfield/Attack
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Was one of two athletes for JF to average 2.3 goals per game. … In the postseason, recorded three goals and an assist. … Earned Region 4D first-team honors.
Tremain Parker
SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal
POSITION: Midfield/Attack
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Led the Bishops with 11 goals and had a shooting percentage of .440, also adding two assists on the year. … Tallied a hat trick and shot .500 in one game and contributed a team-high four goals in the Bishops’ lone victory of the year in the finale of the shortened season.
Billy Koudelka
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
POSITION: Goalie
YEAR: Sophomore
ALL-STAR STUFF: In his first season starting in goal, kept the Hilltoppers in games with impressive saves in big moments, tallying 60% save percentage of the season. … Recorded 140 total saves, 60 of which came during four postseason games. On average, had 11.2 saves per game and 15 saves per contest in the postseason … Racked up 18 saves in Glass’ loss in the Class 4 title game to Dominion and 20 against Jefferson Forest in the Region 4D title game. … Named to the Region 4D first team.
Jack Lloyd
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
POSITION: Defense
YEAR: Sophomore
ALL-STAR STUFF: Called an “all-around” player in terms of ability and athleticism by Glass coach Eddie Ranuska, was a stalwart defensively for a team that shut down opponents in the regular season. … Recorded 15 total caused turnovers on the year. … Earned first-team honors in Region 4D.
Floyd Wells
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
POSITION: Defense
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Was a stalwart for JF defensively and caused 2.5 turnovers per game. … Also picked up 3.8 ground balls per game. … Recognized as a member of the Region 4D first team.
Neo Corsini
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
POSITION: Defense
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: A physical defender that set the tone in front of the goal, he finished with seven caused turnovers. … Picked up second-team honors in Region 4D.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Eddie Ranuska
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
ALL-STAR STUFF: This year wasn’t supposed to be the year for Glass. With a significantly smaller roster than in years past, and having lost many of the team’s top playmakers to graduation ahead of this season, the Hilltoppers weren’t supposed to make the type of run they’d become accustomed to in the past few campaigns. That was according to those outside the program, though. Under Ranuska, Glass proved doubters wrong and made yet another trip to the state championship game, a fourth straight. Ranuska, who was named the Region 4D coach of the year and USA Lacrosse coach of the year for the West Central Section of Virginia , helped Glass continue to show fans why Glass is one of Virginia’s best. He and the Hilltoppers lost once to a private school North Cross to open the season, then won 10 straight before falling by a goal in the state championship game. Against Dominion in that contest, however, Ranuska kept his team in the game emotionally, and players authored an improbable comeback after once trailing by six goals. Ranuska helped develop all-around contributor Woody Carrington, who led the area in goals scored and points, and a litany of other big contributors. Ranuska’s group shows plenty of promise, too, given the amount of talent underclassmen like Robert Sorenson showed this year.