All-Area Boys Outdoor Track & Field Runner of the Year: Deuce Crawford, Heritage

Deuce Crawford
SCHOOL: Heritage
EVENTS: 100 Dash, 200 Dash, 4x100 Relay
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Deuce Crawford won two state titles at the Class 3 championships, held at Liberty University in June. The speedy Heritage junior, who also serves as a reliable wide receiver for the west-side school, entered the winner's circle by claiming the 100-meter dash with a swift 10.91, holding on against three tough competitors at the finish line. That was Crawford's fastest time of the season in the 100. He also ran a season-best time in the 200 dash that day, finishing in third place with a 22.17 and leading Heritage to a runner-up finish in the team standings behind champ Western Albemarle. Between the 100 and 200 dashes, Crawford made an appearance in the 4x100 relay, running the anchor leg and bringing home a state-best 42.71, helping the Pioneers win by more than 1 1/2 seconds (the team also included football standouts Jaleel Carthorne, Zach Steele and Keshaun Hubbard). Crawford earned three titles at the Region 3C outdoor championships (in the 100 dash, 200 dash and 4x100 relay) to lead HHS to second place overall. He also was on the state championship 4x200 indoor relay team and racked up nearly 130 yards off 12 catches during the football season.
ALL-AREA BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD TEAM
Addison Hilton
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Junior
EVENT: 400 Dash
ALL-STAR STUFF: In his first outdoor track season, Hilton won the Class 4 state title with a swift 49.32 after setting a new school record with a PR the previous week at the Region 4D meet (48.84, which ranks him fourth in the 400 across all six classes in the Virginia High School League). … Also anchored Forest's state runner-up finish in the 4x400. … Has been part of two indoor relay teams that have broken school records and holds four total school records (SMR indoor and 400 outdoor). … Also posted the area's best time in the 200 dash with a 22.00 (ran a 22.22 at the state meet to finish fourth). … Since schools in Bedford County did not participate in the indoor season because of coronavirus concerns, Hilton competed unattached at five meets in Virginia Beach from December through February in the 200 and 400 dash. He achieved 10 PRs in a row and advanced to the New Balance Indoor Nationals, where he placed seventh in the 200 and 400 to reach All-America status.
Benjamin Barnett
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
YEAR: Senior
EVENT: 800 Run
ALL-STAR STUFF: Posted a runner-up finish at the Region 4D championships with a season-low 1:57.63 and then finished 10th at the Class 4 state meet with a 2:02.72.
Brannon Adams
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Junior
EVENT: 1,600 Run and 3,200 Run
ALL-STAR STUFF: Broke an 11-year-old Jefferson Forest school record in the 1,600 when he won the Region 4D title with a 4:24.51 and then cruised to a sixth-place finish at the state meet with a 4:29.87. … In the 3,200 he won the region title with a 9:56.52 before placing fourth at the state championships with a 9:30.47.
Isaiah Idore
SCHOOL: Amherst
YEAR: Junior
EVENT: 110 Hurdles and 300 Hurdles
ALL-STAR STUFF: Won the Region 4D title with a 15.34 and then placed fifth at the state championships with a 15.76. Ran a season-best 15.26 in the 110 hurdles at a Seminole District meet. … In the 300 hurdles he also won the region championship with a 40.48 and served as runner-up at states with a 40.06, a season-best time.
Jaleel Carthorne, Zach Steele, Keshaun Hubbard, Deuce Crawford
SCHOOL: Heritage
YEAR: Senior, sophomore, junior, junior
EVENT: 4x100 Relay
ALL-STAR STUFF: Claimed the Class 3 state championship with a speedy 42.71, which was their best time of the season, pushing past their region-best mark of 43.54. … Won by more than 2 seconds over Skyline to claim the title and garner 10 points that helped the Pioneers finish second overall in the team standings.
Christian Seeney, Brent Wesolowski, Quintavius Harris, Caleb Christian
SCHOOL: Brookville
YEAR: Junior, junior, senior, senior
EVENT: 4x400 Relay
ALL-STAR STUFF: Celebrated the Class 3 state title with a season-best 3:30.58, enduring a rough start to that race, which featured two team disqualifications (Western Albemarle and New Kent) for out-of-lane violations. … The quartet also finished second at the Region 3C meet with a 3:36.18.
Buck Arthur, Jonah Packer, Jacob White, Alex Jordan
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Sophomore, sophomore, sophomore, freshman
EVENT: 4x800 Relay
ALL-STAR STUFF: Posted a runner-up finish at the Region 4D championships with a 8:38.31, which was a group PR.
Jaleel Carthorne
SCHOOL: Heritage
YEAR: Senior
EVENT: High Jump
ALL-STAR STUFF: Posted identical season-best marks at both postseason events, finishing fifth at the Class 3 state meet with a 6-00 and fourth at the Region 3C championships. … Also placed sixth at states in the long jump with a 20-09.50 and ran the lead leg for the Heritage's state championship 4x100 relay team. … Was a two-time region champ this spring in the 4x100 and the long jump with a 21-11 (set a season-best mark in the long jump of 22-5.25 in the regular season).
Tez Booker
SCHOOL: Appomattox
YEAR: Senior
EVENT: Long Jump
ALL-STAR STUFF: Capped an impressive high school career (also a football standout for the Raiders) by capturing the Class 2 state title with a 21-02.25 after winning the Region 2C title with a 20-09.
Jaleal Hamlett
SCHOOL: Heritage
YEAR: Senior
EVENT: Triple Jump
ALL-STAR STUFF: Won the Class 3 title in thrilling fashion, earning a walk-off victory in front of a big crowd at Liberty University, where he posted a 44-05.50 to grab the title from Manassas Park's Philip Daniel. … Also took home the region title with a 43-10.75.
Nick Moore
SCHOOL: Amherst
YEAR: Senior
EVENT: Pole Vault
ALL-STAR STUFF: Finished second at the Class 4 state championships when he vaulted to a 14-foot mark in just his second full year competing in the event. … Also was the Region 4D champion with a 13-00.
Zekeya Townes
SCHOOL: William Campbell
YEAR: Senior
EVENT: Shot Put
ALL-STAR STUFF: Took home the Region 2C championship by launching a throw of 45-foot, 11 1/2 inches. … Also was the state runner-up in Class 1 with a season-best mark of 47-07.
Markevus Graves
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
YEAR: Senior
EVENT: Discus
ALL-STAR STUFF: Became a region champion in 4D when he unleashed a throw of 130 feet, 7 inches. … Also represented the Hilltoppers at the Class 4 state championships, where he was 10th with a 114-06.
Jayllen Jones
SCHOOL: Altavista
YEAR: Senior
EVENT: All-Around
ALL-STAR STUFF: The basketball, football and track standout put together a splendid day at the Class 1 state championships in June, when he claimed the 100 dash with an 11.12. .. Also ran the anchor leg of Altavista's 4x100 relay squad, which took home the state title with a 44.35, aided by Ryan Hart, Tanner Cox and Nick Brooks. … Jones also claimed the Region 1B 100 dash title with an 11.09, and the 4x100 team won the region championship, too, with a 44.91. … Ran a season best in the 100 dash of 10.82 in the regular season.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Don Alexander
SCHOOL: Heritage
ALL-STAR STUFF: After leading Heritage to a third-place finish at the Class 3 indoor championships over the winter, Alexander's knowledge and skills helped the Pioneers contend for the team outdoor title in June. They finished in second behind Western Albemarle, but the HHS coach guided three state champions that day (Deuce Crawford, Jaleal Hamlett and the 4x100 relay team), while also getting top production out of guys like Jaleel Carthorne for plenty of points.