All-Area Boys Outdoor Track & Field Runner of the Year: Deuce Crawford, Heritage

Deuce Crawford

ALL-STAR STUFF: Deuce Crawford won two state titles at the Class 3 championships, held at Liberty University in June. The speedy Heritage junior, who also serves as a reliable wide receiver for the west-side school, entered the winner's circle by claiming the 100-meter dash with a swift 10.91, holding on against three tough competitors at the finish line. That was Crawford's fastest time of the season in the 100. He also ran a season-best time in the 200 dash that day, finishing in third place with a 22.17 and leading Heritage to a runner-up finish in the team standings behind champ Western Albemarle. Between the 100 and 200 dashes, Crawford made an appearance in the 4x100 relay, running the anchor leg and bringing home a state-best 42.71, helping the Pioneers win by more than 1 1/2 seconds (the team also included football standouts Jaleel Carthorne, Zach Steele and Keshaun Hubbard). Crawford earned three titles at the Region 3C outdoor championships (in the 100 dash, 200 dash and 4x100 relay) to lead HHS to second place overall. He also was on the state championship 4x200 indoor relay team and racked up nearly 130 yards off 12 catches during the football season.