All-Area Boys Soccer Player of the Year: Zach Hinton, Jefferson Forest

Zach Hinton
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
POSITION: Defender
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Jefferson Forest was loaded with indispensable players in the 2021 season, as evidenced by its 15-1 record and its first trip to the state championship game (Class 4) since 2011. Zach Hinton was among the most dangerous and important pieces the Cavaliers displayed, and the senior commanded his position with grace, serving as a leader on both defense and offense in JF's system. He provided pivotal play in every facet of the game, finishing with five goals and 13 assists, while giving JF solid production on defense and being spot-on with corner kicks. Selected player of the year by coaches from the eight-team Seminole District, Hinton had plenty of highlight-reel plays. He scored off a penalty kick in a 1-0 win over E.C. Glass. He scored JF's final goal in the Region 4D championship, which sealed the deal and led JF to revenge over Blacksburg into the state tournament while also atoning for a 2019 postseason loss. Then, with the season on the line in a tense state semifinal against James Wood, Hinton scored JF's third goal in penalty kicks, which helped vault the Cavaliers into the state championship game. He wrapped his stellar high school career by putting up 23 points.
ALL-AREA BOYS SOCCER TEAM
Keaton Napior
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
POSITION: Midfield
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Led the Hilltoppers in points scored, finishing with nine goals and eight assists for a total of 26 points. … Scored two goals in a three-minute span against Blacksburg in the Region 4D semifinals to set up an overtime thriller. … Scored a season-high four goals against Liberty Christian. … Also plays for Skyline Elite Soccer Club in Charlottesville. … A first team selection in the 2021 Seminole Coaches Select Team.
Kyle Butcher
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
POSITION: Forward
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Led JF in points scored with 30 and finished the season tied for most goals on the team with 12 (also added six assists). … Scored four goals against Heritage in a regular-season bout. … Was a first team selection on the Seminole Coaches Select Team. … Helped JF win the Region 4D championship when he broke a 1-1 tie with a goal that put the Cavaliers ahead for good. … Also a Skyline Elite player.
Walker Stebbings
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
POSITION: Forward
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: His 12 goals tied Butcher for most on the team. … Also added five assists for 29 points, second most for the Cavaliers. … Was a first-team selection on the Seminole Coaches Select Team.
Randy Trost
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
POSITION: Midfield
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Provided pivotal play and experience for the youthful Hilltoppers, finishing in a tie with teammate Keaton Napior for the most goals on the team (nine) and also finishing with seven assists for a total of 25 points. … A first-team selection on the Seminole Coaches Select Team.
Jacob Gong
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
POSITION: Midfielder
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: An indispensable piece in JF's set at center mid. … Scored five goals and added one assist on the season to finish with 11 points. … Was a first-team Seminole Coaches Team selection who scored one of his team's four PKs in a state semifinal thriller against James Wood.
David Anene
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
POSITION: Striker
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: The striker who moved to Lynchburg from Nigeria prior to the canceled 2020 season was a first-team all-Seminole Coaches Team selection. … Svored seven goals and added eight assists to post 22 total points, which was third on the team. … Appeared in all 12 games and scored a season-high three goals against GW-Danville.
Quinn Mackey
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
POSITION: Defender
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: A versatile defender who often ended up playing both ways in JF's system. … Is headed to Randolph-Macon after scoring one goal and three assists as a senior. … Scored on PKs against James Wood.
Tyler Garrett
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
POSITION: Defense
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Wrapped an illustrious career with all-Seminole Coaches Select Team honors while also serving as kicker/punter on Glass' football team. … Was the leader of a Glass defense that allowed just seven goals all season and posted five shutouts across 12 games. … Also got into the scoring game twice, with goals against Liberty and GW-Danville.
John Toney
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
POSITION: Defender
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Provided a durable presence by playing through a torn meniscus in his left knee all season after starting the year as questionable to play. … Scored eight goals and had six assists to finish with 22 points. … Scored one of four critical PKs in JF's state semifinal win over James Wood and finished that game with three goals. … Was a first-team selection on the Seminole Coaches Select squad.
Landon Howard
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
POSITION: Defender
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Scored four goals and had an assist for nine points to aid in JF's attack while also serving as a pivotal set piece in JF's stellar defense. … Was a first-team all-Seminole Coaches Team selection.
Chris Wiley
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
POSITION: Forward
YEAR: Sophomore
ALL-STAR STUFF: One of the most talented up-and-coming players in the Seminole District and Region 4D. … Finished his first varsity season with nine goals and six assists for 24 total points and was a first-team selection among Seminole coaches.
Will Watts
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
POSITION: Defender
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: A phenomenal part of Glass' trio of backs who appeared in all 12 games for the Hilltoppers. … Added two goals and an assist for five points on the season.
Christian Hecker
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
POSITION: Goalie
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Provided excellent coverage in goal all season for JF by allowing just seven goals across 15 games, which is the second-best mark for a goalie in JF school history. … Posted 11 shutouts and a .467 goals-against average. … Was a first-team all-Seminole Coaches selection. … Shone against James Wood in the state semifinals with six saves in regulation and overtime and then made two defining diving saves during PKs to get JF to the state title game. … Pushed away Blacksburg's scoring opportunity in the closing seconds of the Region 4D championship to preserve a 3-2 lead.
Second team
Connor Reid-Perry (E.C. Glass), Ben Lee (E.C. Glass), Jayden Williams (Jefferson Forest), Felix Lopez-Valentine (E.C. Glass), Mark Robinson (Amherst), Skyler Reynoso (Brookville), Wayne Batsel (Brookville), Owen Dunlop (E.C. Glass), Sam Yarborough (E.C. Glass), AJ Arthur (Jefferson Forest), Jackson Miller (E.C. Glass).
COACH OF THE YEAR
Scott Zaring
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
ALL-STAR STUFF: In his fourth year at the helm, Zaring led Jefferson Forest on a thrilling journey to the Class 4 state championship, where it fell at Smithfield 2-1. The Cavaliers went 14-1, posted a whopping 11 shutouts and never let down, punishing teams in the regular season and then going on a tear in the postseason by defeating Blacksburg for the region title and batting away James Wood in PKs in the Class 4 state semifinal, a game Zaring described as possibly the best matchup ever to be played at Sabre Stadium.