All-Area Boys Soccer Player of the Year: Zach Hinton, Jefferson Forest

ALL-STAR STUFF: Jefferson Forest was loaded with indispensable players in the 2021 season, as evidenced by its 15-1 record and its first trip to the state championship game (Class 4) since 2011. Zach Hinton was among the most dangerous and important pieces the Cavaliers displayed, and the senior commanded his position with grace, serving as a leader on both defense and offense in JF's system. He provided pivotal play in every facet of the game, finishing with five goals and 13 assists, while giving JF solid production on defense and being spot-on with corner kicks. Selected player of the year by coaches from the eight-team Seminole District, Hinton had plenty of highlight-reel plays. He scored off a penalty kick in a 1-0 win over E.C. Glass. He scored JF's final goal in the Region 4D championship, which sealed the deal and led JF to revenge over Blacksburg into the state tournament while also atoning for a 2019 postseason loss. Then, with the season on the line in a tense state semifinal against James Wood, Hinton scored JF's third goal in penalty kicks, which helped vault the Cavaliers into the state championship game. He wrapped his stellar high school career by putting up 23 points.