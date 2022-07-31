All-Area Boys Soccer Players of the Year: Walker Stebbings and Kyle Butcher, Jefferson Forest

Walker Stebbings and Kyle Butcher

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEARS: Seniors

POSITIONS: Forward (Stebbings); Forward/Defense (Butcher)

ALL-STAR STUFF: Individually, they put together some of the best single-season performances in program history. Kyle Butcher, who also drew on his versatility to play center back at times, broke the record for goals scored with 34 and tied the mark for total points with 76. He recorded a goal in all but four games and tallied multiple goals in nine contests, finishing with three or more goals four times. Walker Stebbings, meanwhile, became the first player in program history with at least 20 goals and 20 assists in a season (finishing with 23 goals and 22 assists). He had at least one assist in 18 games, tallying multiple assists in a game five times to go with four multi-goal outings. With 57 goals between them, the two were responsible for nearly half of JF’s scoring output. Their 30 assists together made up more than one-third of the team’s total. Their chemistry, more than individual talent, however, made most of those numbers possible. Known as the Kensington Duo thanks to the neighborhood they share, Butcher and Stebbings became known for their work as a well-oiled unit: Half of Butcher’s 34 goals came off assists from Stebbings, and five of Stebbings’ goals came off assists from Butcher. Those 22 scores alone represented about one-fifth of JF’s total output on the season, proving the two were driving forces behind the Cavaliers’ second straight trip to the state title tilt.

To see the All-Area Teams, scroll to the bottom of the Q&A with Stebbings and Butcher.

Q: You call yourselves the Kensington duo, right? How long has that been a nickname?

Kyle Butcher: A while.

Walker Stebbings: We used to play travel soccer together before he moved to Charlottesville [for travel].

Q: Who came up with it?

WS: Not us.

KB: It was Ethan Green, I think.

WS: Yeah, and he lives in the same neighborhood as us, too.

Q: But he’s not part of a Kensington trio, it’s just you guys?

KB: Yeah.

Q: Do you feel bad about that?

KB: He started it before he started playing soccer, so the Kensington duo just kind of stuck, and it wasn’t something we were changing.

Q: Who’s better between the two of you?

KB: Depends on the attribute, because he’s definitely better shooting.

WS: The thing I always envy about Kyle is his hard work. You run a lot. This kid never stops, no matter what.

Q: Do you think y’all’s chemistry played a role in the runs you put together last year and this year?

KB: 100%.

Q: Why is that?

KB: It just makes it easy to play with him, because I never have to think, “Oh, what’s he gonna do?” I already know what he’s doing before he’s doing it.

Q: One of you [Walker] said after an E.C. Glass game during the season that a trash can could’ve finished off your pass. So, [Kyle], could a trash can have finished that off?

WS: That was perfect. I think so.

KB: I don’t know. Depends on where you hit the trash can.

WS: Look, look, look. I was here (gesturing as he recalled his position in relation to Butcher), trash can redirects into the goal, because the goalie was out. I took it off the goalie.

KB: Yeah, but you’ve gotta hit that trash can in a [specific] spot.

WS: Fine, maybe a trash can couldn’t have. My grandma could’ve.

KB: OK, mine could’ve as well.

Q: Looking at your specific individual numbers, at any point during the season did you know where you were in terms of goals and assists, and did you care about hitting certain numbers?

KB: I jokingly said before the start of the season to you [Walker] and [coach] Scott [Zaring], “Yeah, I’m gonna break the single-season scoring record.” And halfway through the season, I still thought it was a joke, and then last half it had gotten [close]. … Then Scott said [after the Rustburg game], “You’re nine goals away from breaking it.”

WS: I think realistically we were like, “We can do it.” We played Liberty twice, then had [district and] first round of regions. We were just like, “Look, if you get three goals here, three goals here, three goals here and then a couple goals against Glass … “

Q: So if those numbers weren’t exactly what was motivating you, what was the motivation for you guys individually or as a team this year to get as far as you did.

WS: I think obviously we had a lot of offensive players returning, new defense, so I think the motivation this year was we were gonna have to most likely outscore teams rather than shut them down.

Q: What about the idea of having made it to the state championship last year. Did you feel like there was pressure to make it back this year, or was that part of the motivation?

KB: I mean, I was just pissed off about how we lost last year, so that was all the motivation I needed to work hard to get back. ... We didn’t win, but we took [Western Albemarle] as far as we could go.

Q: After the state championship, was there a point at which you guys did realize that even though we didn’t win, we did do something special for two years in a row?

KB: Even though we didn’t win, even before that state championship game, I knew that this was a special season. We had record-breaking years. We were on fire. Once we hit that state final, it just added another checkmark to that list of accomplishments. It was like, “OK, this year is really special no matter what happens in the game.”

Q: Even though you had a new defense, your goalie [Wilson Hetrick] was reliable. How important was he to your success?

WS: I texted him I think it was after it was the state quarters or state semis and I was like, “I hope you know that you’re the reason we’re here. Me and Kyle, sure, whatever, but you’re the reason we’re here.”

KB: We may have won the games, but he kept us in them.

WS: I’ll never forget the first Glass game — especially with a new back line, three sophomores that really hadn’t played in a Glass game that’s really intense and stuff — first half, I think he probably had seven saves, and they were like ridiculous saves. I thought they were all gonna go in, so I think he’s the reason we did what we did. … Even in the state final he made some incredible saves. It was ridiculous.

Q: Kyle, if you had to narrow it down, what’s Walker’s best attribute, and vice versa?

KB: Shooting.

WS: I would say finishing, not shooting.

Q: What is your range, [Walker], for putting one on frame?

KB: Forty [yards].

WS: Scott pulled me aside and he was like, “Walker, you’re a finisher, not a shooter. There’s a difference. You’re basically passing the ball in the back of the net; you’re not shooting it as hard as you can.”

Q: Do you think that that changed your approach at all?

WS: Yeah. My Great Bridge goal in the [state] semifinals, I didn’t hit it hard at all, I just put it in. … I think it definitely changes your mindset.

Q: Is Kyle’s best attribute that he works hard or that he’s versatile?

WS: I think those two go hand in hand, because you can just run. At center back, you’ll run and work hard, and then you can come and play offense with us.

Q: Do you agree with that, Kyle, or do you think there’s something you’re better at?

KB: I’d say that’s pretty accurate.

WS: That’s your top of the top is how hard you work.

Q: Where does that work ethic come from?

KB: I’m a people pleaser, and my dad used to get really upset after practice if I would just mess around, because he used to be my coach. … He expects a lot out of all his children; that’s to be expected as a parent. … I just work hard whenever I’m on the soccer field because I know that’s a guaranteed way I can make him proud.

Q: At what point growing up did you start focusing more on soccer? Did you play other sports, and at what point did you know that soccer was the one you liked or could be good at?

WS: So my dad grew up in England and played soccer, but he also enjoyed basketball. He played at Brookville when he was an exchange student. Called him “Slamming Stebbings” back then. … Then he went to Hampden-Sydney after that. He was going to Hampden-Sydney to play basketball, and I’m pretty good at basketball, too. But something about soccer, man, I don’t know.

Q: How long did you play basketball for?

WS: Still play [for fun].

Q: Did you ever play for school?

WS: No, because I didn’t want to get hurt for soccer. Unlike him [Kyle], I didn’t really take soccer seriously for a very long time. … This year [I did]. I think it was after last year I started, once I realized how good we were and how good I could be, it was kind of a switch.

Q: Do you regret at all not taking it seriously earlier?

WS: Yeah, I think a little bit of me will always regret that. (Addressing Kyle): I always thought you were crazy, but look at you now.

KB: It was worth it.

WS: We were so young, I was like, “Why drive up to Charlottesville [for travel]?”

Q: Kyle, did you play other sports?

KB: I played hockey.

WS: Oh yeah, he did play hockey!

Q: When did you play hockey?

KB: It was like sixth and seventh grade. It was just the LaHaye Ice Center [at Liberty]. I don’t even remember how that started. I just remember my mom saying one day, “OK, you’re gonna go try something new.” It was like first-year hockey for kids.

Q: Did you like it?

KB: I really enjoyed it. I played keeper for them. My mom hated that, because she was like, ‘What if you get hit by the puck?” I was like, “That’s the point.”

Q: But hockey wasn’t going to stick for you?

KB: No, hockey’s not really big around here.

Q: So it sounds like you took soccer seriously way earlier. At what point did you start taking it so seriously?

KB: That jump to [Charlottesville] was probably when I really started taking it seriously. We were 11. … That was the point where I was like, “OK, if I work hard at it and excel with this team, I can actually do something with soccer.” But I kinda always took it probably more seriously than everyone, because I wanted to make my dad proud.

Q: Were you naturally good, or have you had to work at it?

KB: I’ve been naturally good with my right foot, I would say. I have to work so much on my left. All of my drills that I do, … it’s two or three left and one right.

Q: What was your favorite game this season?

KB: Second Glass game.

WS: At City Stadium? Oh that was fun, wasn’t it?

KB: Either that or the state final. I was having a blast during the state final.

WS: I was having a blast during Great Bridge, state semis. I loved that game, because that’s the game to get to the state finals. I always love that game; like James Wood last year, I loved that. After we beat Tuscarora [this year] in the state quarterfinals, I was like, “We’re 80 minutes away from the state final.” It ended up being 90, but I think state semis. I got his assist (an assist on Walker’s goal) — I loved that assist — and I [scored] a goal. It was perfect. But also beating Glass four times.

Q: What was it like to play Glass and beat them as many times as you did this year?

KB: We talked about this. We thought we were gonna lose at least one of them. We wanted to either lose the second game against Glass or the district final.

WS: We were like, “There’s no way we beat Glass four times in the same year” (and didn’t want to lose in the region to them).

Q: Is there anything, looking back, that you regret or that you would change about your careers?

WS: No, I wouldn’t. I am perfectly fine with losing two state championships. Actually, the only thing I would change is that Smithfield game [last year’s state championship], I would want to play on turf. [That field] was terrible. Nobody should be allowed to play on that field. Holes, mud, no grass.

KB: It was rough.

WS: Think about if they had said Region D will host the state final, then we would’ve played at JF (because state tournament games were moved to home sites in response to the pandemic last year). Who knows what would’ve happened. I think that’ll be a big “what if” in my head.

KB: I would change either the field or the refs. This year, I don’t know. Probably the posts on the goal. My PK that I missed in the final, I’d hit that at that exact point the past five times in practice. Before the state semi game, I was talking to our keeper about it, he goes, “These posts are weird, man.” It had ridges. So I guess I just didn’t hit the right ridge for it to go in, so I wish the post would’ve been different, and it probably would’ve gone in at that point and we would’ve won on PKs.

Q: What are some of your best overall memories?

WS: I think greatest memory for me is last year’s James Wood state semi game.

KB: Oh, celebrating with [goalkeeper] Christian [Hecker]?

WS: The whole night. … Going out, winning in PKs, celebrating with Christian.

KB: Getting swarmed.

WS: And then I’m like, “Oh my God, we’re going to a state final.”

Q: How about good memories for you, Kyle?

WS: Yeah, Kyle, say some of your good memories. … What is your favorite memory, Kyle? Come on, let’s hear it.

KB: Favorite memory? Um, probably that PK to tie it against Glass, because I was so confident.

WS: I could tell.

KB: That was the district final. I was just so confident, and hearing all the Glass guys chirping in your ear … and just knowing my mindset taking that PK was, “This is going in the back of the net, and I’m going to celebrate with my team.”

WS: I walked up to you and you thought I was gonna try to take the PK.

KB: I was like, “I got it.”

WS: I was like, “Just put it on frame.”

KB: [Jacob] Gong had just come up to me and was like, “Are you sure you wanna take it? Can I take it?” I was like, “No, I’m taking it.”

Q: Who's your favorite soccer player?

KB: Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

WS: I’d go with Kevin De Bruyne.

Q: Do you have a favorite TV show or movie?

KB: TV show, “The Office.”

WS: “All-American.” I love that show. Love me some “All-American.”

Q: Favorite book?

KB: The “Percy Jackson” series.

WS: I don’t know the name of it. I’m reading one right now.

KB: Walker!

Q: If you had all the money in the world and could support a cause or a charity or something like that, what would you support?

WS: Mine’s cancer. My mom’s best friend died of breast cancer. Cassidy [Richardson] that goes to our school suffers from cancer.

KB: Mine would be the Mercy Care Centre [Foundation].

Q: Tell me about that.

KB: My family started this foundation, well my grandma did, and it funds this school called the [New] Mercy Care Centre [Academy], and it’s in the slums of Nairobi, Kenya. The whole purpose of the school is to educate younger children and push them to go through eighth grade [which is] where their “high school” kind of ends, and then they go to secondary school and college. Their whole goal is to try to push the children through secondary school and college. We run that foundation and take trips every two years. [My family is] actually there right now (at the time of the interview in late June).

ALL-AREA BOYS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Kyle Butcher

POSITION: Forward/Defense

Walker Stebbings

POSITION: Forward

Chris Wiley

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Forward/Midfield

ALL-STAR STUFF: In playing up top with Kyle Butcher and Walker Stebbings most of the time, tallied 12 goals and 10 assists, behind only the two for most goals on the team and behind only Stebbings for total assists. … Helped JF (20-3-1) win a Seminole District tournament title and reach the state title game for the second straight year, something the program had never before done. … Earned first-team honors in the district and Region 4D as a midfielder.

Felix Lopez-Valentine

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Forward

ALL-STAR STUFF: Finished the season as Glass’ leading goal-scorer by a wide margin with 25 (also good for the third-highest total in the area), scoring multiple goals in a game seven times (including two games with hat tricks). … Also tallied three assists. … Helped Glass reach the Region 4D semifinals and post a 14-6 record (its only losses to teams that reached the Class 4 state tournament). … Named to the first team in the Seminole and region.

Matt Campbell

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Forward

ALL-STAR STUFF: Powered LCA to a 13-4 record, which included a win over Jefferson Forest and a trip to the Region 3C semifinals. … Tallied a team-high 31 goals despite missing four games as a result of concussions, recording hat tricks in three games. … Went 7 for 7 on penalty kicks. … Also posted a team-leading 17 assists. … Garnered first-team accolades in the Seminole and region.

Corey Williams

SCHOOL: Appomattox

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Forward/Midfield

ALL-STAR STUFF: Helped Appomattox to a 12-2-1 record that included just one regular-season loss, to Class 3 LCA. … Also powered the Raiders to nine straight wins during the regular season and a trip to the Region 2C quarterfinals. … Tallied a team-high 12 goals to go with seven assists, helping Appomattox finish with a plus-52 goal differential over opponents. … Earned first-team honors in Region 2C and the Dogwood District.

Keaton Napior

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Midfield

ALL-STAR STUFF: Finished second among Glass players with 12 assists. … Was third on the team with 10 goals, scoring multiple goals in a game twice. … Picked up first-team honors in both Region 4D and the Seminole District.

Jonah Towles

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Midfield

ALL-STAR STUFF: Finished fourth on the team in assists with seven to go with three goals, his final score of the season going down as the game-winner in JF’s victory over Tuscarora in the Class 4 state quarterfinals. … Earned first-team honors in the Seminole and second-team honors in Region 4D.

Sam Yarbrough

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Sophomore

POSITION: Midfield

ALL-STAR STUFF: In complementing the play of Keaton Napior, recorded three goals to go with the second-highest assist total on the team (11). … Received first-team recognition in the Seminole District and was named to the Region 4D second team.

Allen Hobeika

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Defense

ALL-STAR STUFF: Was considered by coaches to be one of the best defenders in the Seminole. … Helped Glass post six shutouts and hold eight other opponents to just one goal. … Also contributed a goal and an assist. … Earned a spot on the first team in both the district and Region 4D.

Drew Thomas

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Defense

ALL-STAR STUFF: Was a force playing stopper on an LCA back line and defense that tallied five shutouts. … Also contributed six goals and 11 assists. … Garnered first-team accolades in the Seminole and Region 3C.

Christian Kavana

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Sophomore

POSITION: Defense

ALL-STAR STUFF: Served as a mainstay on the back line for JF, which recorded 13 shutouts and gave up more than one goal in just three of 24 games. … Also tallied a goal and two assists on the offensive end. … Earned second-team honors in the Seminole and a Region 4D honorable mention.

Aiden Gries

SCHOOL: Amherst

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Defense

ALL-STAR STUFF: After serving as Amherst’s best defender, earned first-team honors in the Seminole and an honorable mention in Region 4D.

Wilson Hetrick

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Goalkeeper

ALL-STAR STUFF: Became one of the primary factors in JF’s wins down the stretch, making game-saving stops on multiple occasions and helping the Cavaliers to three OT victories (two over Glass and one in the state semifinals). … Made two saves in penalty kicks in the state title tilt. … Recorded 78 of JF’s 82 total saves and a 0.67 goals-against average. …. Tallied 13 shutouts and allowed multiple goals in just three games. … Was named the first-team goalkeeper in the Seminole and Region 4D and was the all-state first-team keeper in Class 4.

SECOND TEAM

Tony Mineo (Liberty, Sr., Forward): Helped the Minutemen to an 8-10 record and an appearance in the Region 3C tournament’s first round. … Was responsible for the majority of LHS’ scoring, tallying 13 goals and 14 assists for one of the highest season point totals (40) in the last decade of the program. … Earned first-team all-district honors and second-team all-Region 3C honors.

Luke Palys (E.C. Glass, Sr., Forward): Was Glass’ leader in assists with 13. … Also recorded four goals as part of a Glass offense that averaged 4.25 goals per game. … Was awarded second-team honors in the Seminole and earned an honorable mention in Region 4D.

Mac Webb (E.C. Glass, Jr., Forward): Finished second on the team in goals (11) behind only Felix Lopez-Valentine. … Also tallied the fourth-most assists (seven) among Glass players and was third on the Hilltoppers in total points (29). … Earned a second-team all-Seminole nod.

Skyler Reynoso (Brookville, Sr., Midfield): Served as one of Brookville’s driving forces offensively. … Picked up a first-team all-district award.

AJ Arthur (Jefferson Forest, Jr., Midfield): Tallied six assists to go with three goals, including the go-ahead score in JF’s overtime victory over Glass for the Seminole District tournament title. … For his work as an important piece of the potent JF offense that averaged nearly five goals per game, was awarded a spot on the second team in both the Seminole and Region 4D.

Bryson Joyner (Liberty Christian, Jr., Midfield): Finished in a tie for second on the team (with Drew Thomas) in assists (11) and goals (six). … After controlling play in the middle of the field for LCA, was honored as a member of the second team in both the Seminole and Region 3C.

Wayne Batsel (Brookville, Sr., Midfield): Served as captain and one of three players (with Skyler Reynoso and Devan Stickle) that kept the Bees moving forward, never missing any time in 16 games. … Earned first-team all-district honors.

Jacob Gong (Jefferson Forest, Sr., Midfield): Tallied three assists to go with five goals, including the game-winner in overtime of the Cavaliers’ Region 4D win over Glass that sealed a spot in the Class 4 state tournament. … Despite battling an injury, earned spots on the second team in the Seminole and region.

Will Watts (E.C. Glass, Sr., Defense): Complemented the play of Allen Hobeika on the back line and helped Glass allow just over one goal per game, on average. … Earned second-team honors in the Seminole and Region 4D.

Devan Stickle (Brookville, Soph., Defense): Played in multiple spots on the field, including some minutes at goalkeeper against some of the best teams in the area. … Garnered a second-team all-district nod.

Jacob Williams (Appomattox, Sr., Defense): Anchored an Appomattox defense that posted eight shutouts, including five straight in Dogwood District play. … Helped the Raiders allow less than one goal per game, on average, and hold opponents to one or fewer goals in 11 of 15 games. … Finished his high school career as a two-sport standout (also was an all-state center on the football team) as a first-team selection in the Dogwood for soccer and second-team all-Region 2C selection.

Austin Stephens (Liberty Christian, Sr., Goalkeeper): Allowed 30 total goals on the season for a goals-against average of less than two, and made saves at crucial times to help the Bulldogs to third place in the district. … Was named the second-team goalkeeper in the Seminole and Region 3C.

HONORABLE MENTION

Michael Srougi (Liberty Christian), George Clark (Amherst), Billy O’Neill (Appomattox), Owen Dunlop (E.C. Glass), Nolan Hill (Jefferson Forest), Finn Plattus (Liberty), James Shelton (Liberty Christian), Markus White (Heritage), Karson Adcock (Heritage), Wyatt Muller (Nelson), Trey Torrence (Appomattox).

COACH OF THE YEAR

Scott Zaring

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

ALL-STAR STUFF: Zaring helped a veteran group build on the successes it saw last season, coaching the Cavaliers to the Class 4 state championship game for the second straight year. No other team in program history had accomplished the feat. Along the way, Zaring and the Cavs went 20-3-1 and captured a Seminole District tournament championship (they outlasted Glass in overtime for the second time, and earned the third of four wins on the season over the Hilltoppers in that game). JF also recorded win streaks of 11 and eight games, losing only once in Seminole District play. Zaring, who was named the Seminole coach of the year, saw his team give up one or fewer goals in 21 games and outscore opponents 118-16 (nine of those 16 goals allowed came in the postseason).