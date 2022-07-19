All-Area Boys Swimmer of the Year: Brendan Whitfield, Jefferson Forest

Brendan Whitfield

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Junior

EVENTS: 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke

ALL-STAR STUFF: Whitfield began a weight-training regime when COVID shut the sports world down in 2020, and he started seeing the fruits of his labor during a breakout junior campaign with Jefferson Forest. Whitfield broke the 20-second mark in the 50 freestyle for the first time, posting a sizzling mark of 19.93 seconds to break the previous record in Class 4 and finishing runner-up in the state meet. He finished 0.02 seconds behind Western Albemarle freshman Thomas Hellman. Whitfield again showcased his speed in the 100 backstroke with an area-best mark of 48.16 seconds, and he finished 0.03 seconds behind Chancellor sophomore Kyle Peck in the Class 4 championships. Both marks were team records. Whitfield’s dominance was felt throughout the season. He won both the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly in the Region 4D championships, and he won the 50 free and the 100 back in the Seminole District championships.

To see the full all-area team, scroll to the bottom of the Q&A with Whitfield.

Q: Could you have scripted your junior season to go any better?

A: I think my freestyle is definitely the best aspect of my season this year. I think I improved on that the most I could have this year. I think there’s still a lot of room for improvement and I’ve seen that, but I think my butterfly and backstroke were on the backburners a lot this season. I think the summer and this next year I’m going to try and really focus on doing everything to optimize my college skill set.

Q: How much improvement did you see in your freestyle?

A: I think the way that my freestyle got better was mainly more endurance training and better 200 pace stuff. With that endurance training, my 50, 100 and 200 got better. I also got more into weight lifting this year. I think that helped my sprinting a lot more, too, and just overall athleticism. I wasn’t very popping off the blocks or anything. I think this year I got way better starts and turns and everything.

Q: Did seeing the gains made through weight training by Olympians influence your decision to get more into weight training?

A: I really started the weight training after the COVID year. I think the COVID year actually benefited me to a certain extent because one of my friends got me into it. I wasn’t very strong like physically and you could see that, I was pretty skinny. I think that helped me get into weight lifting and also seeing the power that some people got from it, like Caeleb Dressel, his power off the blocks is not all from weight lifting, but the weight lifting helps so much. I wanted to start doing it and I saw lots of improvement this year and hopefully I can find new exercises. There’s always something better to do, so I hope I can do this this next coming year and improve my times.

Q: Who was the friend that got you into weight lifting?

A: His name is Patrick Crowder. He was on LY and one of my good friends right now. He’s going to N.C. State right now, not to swim but just for school.

Q: How were you able to post such good times in other disciplines while putting them on the backburner?

A: It was back and fly. I worked on my breaststroke a lot this year, too. I’ve seen a lot of improvements in that. I think improving in breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly will also help me get faster in freestyle. It all comes together.

Q: Were you surprised how fast you were in the backstroke at the state meet?

A: I was a little surprised about the 100 back. I wasn’t sure I was going to go that fast. Getting second obviously hurt me, but it’s part of the sport. I’m going to take on and look forward to the next season.

Q: What’s that feeling like when you look up at the scoreboard and see that you came up hundredths of a second short of winning two state titles?

A: Obviously disappointment because the time was really good. I was happy with the time. In a state-type meet, you’re always looking forward to winning. Even though I didn’t win my individual events, I think my relay toward the end of the 4x100 relay, I was able to put my all into it and leave nothing left. I was happy with the outcome of the meet.

Q: What was the feeling like to win the 4x100 freestyle relay with those teammates?

A: It was so relieving. I’ve been with the guys on that relay for years now. I’ve known them for years, good friends, love each and every one of them. I’m really happy to see them send off high school with a good moment and me end off that meet with a really good moment. I was really disappointed at the time.

Q: Your fourth event at the state meet was the medley relay. How did you feel about that second-place showing?

A: I think our medley wasn’t as good. I think I performed pretty well, but I think we were all getting into the finals and we weren’t really all racing our best. Also, some of our depth was a little messed up, but I think overall we were happy with getting second, especially with the team we were racing. Western Albemarle is a super good team.

Q: What did you learn the most over this past year?

A: I think the main thing that I’ve learned is just to keep going, have fun. Have fun is my biggest thing. I just want to enjoy myself in the pool, not make it a job. I think if I keep having fun and learning throughout the year, I think this senior year is going to be good for me.

Q: How much has the competition from the Seminole District, and even with your teammates in practices, helped prepare you for the region and state meets?

A: Obviously me and my teammates don’t necessarily swim the same events, but I think when we do these sets in practices, I get pushed hard enough to where I want to keep going faster and I want to keep battling these guys and making sure that we’re all getting faster at the same time. I don’t want to be the only one on the pedestal. I want to see my whole team improve, I want to see everybody having fun, that’s the main thing.

Q: Do you have a favorite moment from this past season?

A: I think YMCA Nationals was one of my favorite meets to go to. It was a fun meet and I really enjoyed that. I didn’t do my best in all my events, but I really enjoyed the experience. Probably 50 free at states. Racing Thomas Heilman in that and going sub-20 was probably the biggest race of my year so far.

Q: Was that the first time you went sub-20 in the 50 freestyle?

A: Yeah. I haven’t been sub-20 since, but I was pretty close to it at Y [Nationals]. I think this next season is going to be pretty good for that, too.

Q: Any particular goals you’re setting for your senior season?

A: What I like to do is I don’t set specific goals. I like to kind of shoot to where I want to be. I don’t want to limit myself to where a certain time I get and then be done with it. I want to just keep improving all the way through. I would love to drop time in that, though.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: Right now, I am verbally committed to swim at Virginia Tech. In either the summer of 2023 or fall of 2023 I’ll be over there training. I’m super excited to train under a new coaching staff in general and have that college training. It’s going to be a lot different. A super different world.

Q: Don’t you have some familiarity with their home facility at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center?

A: They use that pool as their training facility and meet facility. … I’ve been there quite a bit. My brother [Morgan] went to Virginia Tech. I’m pretty familiar with the campus and the place, and it’s close to home so I don’t have to go super far. I’m super excited to go there after my senior year and hopefully have a good college career.

All-Area Boys Swimming Team

Brendan Whitfield

EVENTS: 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke

JC Gordon

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Sophomore

EVENTS: 200 and 500 freestyles

ALL-STAR STUFF: Gordon enjoyed a second stellar season in the pool for the Bulldogs. … Was the runner-up in both the 200 and 500 freestyles at the Class 3 championships. He swam a 1:40.50 in the 200, and posted a mark of 4:31.04 in the 500. … Swept the Region 3C and Seminole District titles in both events.

Ethan Mayfield

SCHOOL: Brookville

YEAR: Senior

EVENT: 1-meter diving

ALL-STAR STUFF: Mayfield won the Class 3 championship in diving with a score of 359.10 points. ... Also won the diving title at the Seminole District championship. … Placed seventh in the 100 butterfly at the Region 3C championship.

Kris Schultz

SCHOOL: Altavista

YEAR: Senior

EVENT: 200 IM

ALL-STAR STUFF: Schultz posted a time of 1:57.59 to finish second in 200 IM at the Class 2 championship. … Won the Region 1B/2B championship in both the 200 IM and the 500 freestyle.

Jack Mills

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Sophomore

EVENT: 100 butterfly

ALL-STAR STUFF: Mills posted a pair of times under 51 seconds in the 100 butterfly during the season. ... Entered the Class 4 championship with a team-record mark of 50.35 and finished third at the meet with a time of 50.59. ... Won the event at the Seminole District championship. … Set a team record in the 200 freestyle.

Evan Schonfelder

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

EVENT: 100 freestyle

ALL-STAR STUFF: Schonfelder finished 16th in the Class 4 championship. ... Posted an area-best mark of 50.87 seconds. … Finished fifth in the event at the Region 4D championship.

Max Schonfelder

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Freshman

EVENT: 100 breaststroke

ALL-STAR STUFF: The younger Schonfelder and teammate Ben Hiss were neck-and-neck in the event throughout the season. Schonfelder finished 13th in the Class 4 championship with a mark of 1:01.85, while Hiss finished 16th. Hiss edged Schonfelder in the Region 4D championship, while Schonfelder won the Seminole District championship.

Whitfield, Ben Hiss, Max Schonfelder, Mills

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEARS: Junior, senior, freshman, sophomore

EVENT: 200 medley relay

ALL-STAR STUFF: The quartet posted a season-best and team-record time of 1:35.54 in finishing second to Western Albemarle in the Class 4 championship. Hiss swam in the state meet, while Ryan Frasier was the anchor leg of the team that finished second in the Region 4D championship and won the Seminole District title.

Ryan Frasier, Evan Schonfelder, Hiss, Max Schonfelder

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEARS: Sophomore, senior, senior, freshman

EVENT: 200 freestyle relay

ALL-STAR STUFF: The group finished seventh in the Class 4 championship with a season-best time of 1:31.38. Jackson Hunt was on the relay that finished third in the Region 4D championship, while Jack Mills helped the team win the Seminole District title.

Evan Shopbell, Evan Schonfelder, Mills, Whitfield

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEARS: Senior, senior, sophomore, junior

EVENT: 400 freestyle relay

ALL-STAR STUFF: The quartet, in a battle with Western Albemarle, got a boost from Mills’ third leg to get back into contention, and Whitfield finished off the victory with a dominating final leg as the Cavaliers won the Class 4 title with a season-best mark of 3:11.05. Mills and Schonfelder swapped orders in the Region 4D championship as JF finished second. Shopbell, Schonfelder, Ben Hiss and Whitfield won the Seminole District title.

Coach of the Year

Sandra Lotz

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

ALL-STAR STUFF: The Cavaliers, under Lotz’s guidance, continued their stellar swimming tradition by going head-to-head with heavyweights Western Albemarle and Blacksburg. JF finished third behind the state powers in the Class 4 championships, while the Cavaliers were second to Western Albemarle in the Region 4D championships. JF won the Seminole District championship by 94.5 points over Brookville. Two swimmers (Brendan Whitfield and Jack Mills) set two team records apiece, and the 200 medley relay team set a team record.