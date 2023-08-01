Brendan Whitfield

EVENTS: 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: By Brendan Whitfield’s standards, his last moments as a JF swimmer were “good,” or “really good” if you include what his teammates also contributed in relays. An outsider might more accurately describe his final showings with the Cavaliers as great. Whitfield was named the Seminole District boys swimmer of the year in his senior season and later claimed three Class 4 state titles (in the 100 free and two relays). He came up .04 seconds shy of a fourth in the 50 free. He (and teammates) set both Class 4 championship meet and VHSL records with each of the three victories. He won the 100 by more than three seconds with a 42.77, and relay wins in the 200 free and 400 free were equally dominant. Whitfield racked up nine postseason event wins (including relays), after Seminole titles in the 200 free and two relays and three Region 4D relay championships. In April, Whitfield tallied four wins (in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free and 100 fly) at the YMCA short-course nationals, posting times in the 50 and 100 free that improved on his Virginia high school state record times. And, before heading off to Virginia Tech, Whitfield notched Olympic Trials qualifying times in the 50 and 100 free during a USA national championships event.

Q: Did the state meet go as you expected and as you hoped?

A: It went OK. I think our relays were really good this year and everybody really stepped up in those, and my 100 free was good. I went a best time in that at the time. My 50 free, I just was a little too anxious and over-excited for it, and it didn’t go as planned, but things happen. Meet still went well, so I’m happy with it for what it was.

Q: Tell me about being anxious for the 50. Is that because of how it had gone previously (finishing second at states in 2022 by just .02 seconds)?

A: Yeah, probably. Just the emotions of it and how I felt at the time. I don’t know. It just kind of all builds up at once.

Q: What would you have done differently in that race?

A: Just relax. Just take in the moment. Don’t think about it too much. I kind of overthought what I was doing, and I think that led to my race not being as good as it could’ve been.

Q: Tell me about the 100 free. You talked about that being a good race for you.

A: The 100 free was really good. I was more relaxed, less stressed about that one. I knew I had pretty easy competition for that compared to what I’m used to, so I think that helped me get in a good mindset and get ready for the race.

Q: Do you think the mental part of swimming is what makes it interesting and challenging and fun?

A: Yeah, it’s always different. Every race is different, every meet is gonna be different, so the higher you get the more anxious you’re supposed to get, but you’ve gotta learn how to use that and not let it affect you. You know you’ve done the work, so your races should work out with how you’ve been training.

Q: Tell me about the relay races at states. What was your role in those and how you feel like your teams performed?

A: My role, I was just there to get us home, and they were there to keep us close with everybody else. If I anchored, I would have a pretty good shot at catching up or catching somebody if they were ahead of us. I think my teammates did a really good job of keeping us in the race and keeping us ahead on certain races. I knew when I jumped in I could win.

Q: Which relay did you like swimming best?

A: I probably had a better 200 free relay. My time was really good in that. We weren’t sure if we were gonna win that one, but all of us had pretty good races, so it worked out for us.

Q: When you guys won those relays and saw the times you went, what was the reaction like in the moment?

A: Oh everybody was excited. We definitely were more excited about the 200 free relay, just because we weren’t sure if we were gonna win that one. I think the 400 free relay we had more confidence going into it, especially because we won it last year and we had some way faster splits this year for all the legs. So it felt good to win both of those.

Q: Before the state meet, were there other high points for the season for you?

A: Before, I had a couple good meets. In December I dropped a lot of time in the 50, 100 free, 200 free. But before, no, not really. I think after that is when I had my really good meet for the year, for short course.

Q: What meet was that?

A: It was YMCA [short course] nationals. That’s definitely the best put-together meet I’ve ever had, with time drops and making sure I’m able to swim my best throughout the entire meet.

Q: There was another meet you competed at recently, too, right?

A: Yeah, it was [USA Swimming] nationals. … That went really well, too. I got my Olympic Trials cuts for next year (in the 50 and 100 free), which was the goal for that.

Q: Do you think that goal is to be able to make the Olympics pretty soon?

A: I’m not saying it’s not a possibility [next] year, but definitely would be more of a long shot than in four more years or so. But you never know what can happen in a year, what can happen with different training. I’m not gonna say it’s not [going to happen], because I want to be optimistic.

Q: Are you more optimistic about what you’re able to do at the NCAA level?

A: Yeah. Right now, my times are pretty close to [NCAA] A standards. To get an A standard, it’s an automatic qualifying time. … And then I [already] have B standards for 50 free, 100 free, 200 free and 100 fly. And that’s just a chance to get qualified for it; it just depends on what the times of other people are. But I’m pretty confident I can make [the NCAA] meet in those.

Q: So then for college is the goal to be able to win an NCAA championship, or are you thinking smaller and shorter term right now?

A: Right now, smaller, shorter-term. I want to make sure my training’s good going into the season and getting acclimated to the new training style and all that. But in the future, you never know. Maybe two months from now I’m looking ahead to NCAAs and ACCs and thinking I can win ACCs maybe or get top-eight at NCAAs, maybe. But one step at a time right now.

Q: Tell me about choosing Virginia Tech. I imagine there were plenty of other options, but what about Tech made you make that decision?

A: There’s a couple reasons. The team was really welcoming to me, and it seems more like home, friendly, a good environment. They’re on the rise, too. … It’s also very close to where I live in Lynchburg. It’s easier for me to be able to live here and not worry about having to fly back home or anything like that. For me it was the best option, and it’s a good education.

Q: Do you have any career paths in mind?

A: My major’s called CMDA (computer modeling and data analytics). It’s basically a mathematics and computer science degree. Right now I’m taking classes to get ready for that, too.

Q: Have you started training with Tech yet?

A: Yeah. I’ve been here for [a few] weeks so far training with them. It’s been really good so far. It’s a little bit different from what I’m used to. It’s gonna take some time to adjust to the practice times and the practice schedule. But right now I like it a lot. It’s been really good so far.

Q: Going back to high school, career wise, do you feel like the state meet was a good way to cap it off, or were there other moments from this season or past seasons that you’ll remember?

A: I think states was a really good time. I always love that meet, and it’s always gonna be fun. It’s more of a fun meet than going fast. But I think Y Nats, YMCA Nationals, was my favorite part. The way we do that, we travel [as a team], I get to be with my club team, and I get to interact with everybody for the last time that I’ve been swimming with for a while. It was a really good environment. I always swam better at finals, [went] 100% best times. So I can’t really complain about having that meet as my very last meet as a senior.

Q: From your high school career, is there anything you regret or would change if you could?

A: I don’t think so. I think everything went as it should’ve and was supposed to and helped me no matter what, even if I added time in certain events. States didn’t go as well as I wanted to, but I think it helped me in the end and helped me to be better overall.

Q: Do you have a dream vacation?

A: I want to go to Tokyo one day. I love the culture of Tokyo. I would love to see it one day.

Q: Favorite TV show or movie?

A: Oh, that’s hard. I’m trying to think. I don’t really have one I don’t think. … I watch “The Office.” “The Office” is good.

Q: How about the last thing you read?

A: Do textbooks count?

Q: If you could have dinner with anyone, who would it be?

A: Dead or alive? I guess Michael Phelps.

Q: Why is that?

A: Just to get some insight. It was really cool how he went from retiring in 2012 to coming back and still winning gold medals.

Q: If you had a piece of advice for young swimmers or athletes or students, what would it be?

A: Keep doing what you love. If you love doing that thing and keep working at it consistently, you should be good one day, as long as you really love what you’re doing.

ALL-AREA BOYS SWIM TEAM

Brendan Whitfield

EVENTS: 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle

JC Gordon

EVENTS: 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Claimed his second and third career state championships, winning both the 200 free and 500 free at the Class 3 state championships two years after securing the 100 free title in Class 3. … Won the 200 by 2.89 seconds with a time of 1:39.69 and the 500 by more than 14 seconds with a time of 4:32.31. … Also anchored two top-six relays (including a third-place 200 freestyle relay) at states. … Won both the 200 and 500 free Region 3C titles and contributed to two top-four relays at that meet. … At YMCA short-course nationals in April, posted three top-eight finishes (two relays and an eighth-place finish in the 1650 free). ... Put together impressive showings in freestyle events at the YMCA long-course nationals in July, winning a pair of championships in the 400 and 1500, placing second in the 800 and seventh in the 200, and capturing fifth place in the 800 free relay along with Jack Mills, Max Schonfelder and Carter Rice.

Jack Mills

EVENT: 100 butterfly

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Finished second in the event at the Class 4 state championships with a 48.84 (a 0.68-second improvement on his seed time), helping JF place third as a team. … Also was second in the 200 free at states with a 1:39.48, shaving 1.17 seconds off his seed time and posting the area’s best time in the event during meets among VHSL schools. … Also won the 200 IM at Seminole District championships. … At YMCA short-course nationals in April, recorded four top-eight finishes, including two relays and his best showing at the meet with a third place in the 200 fly. ... At YMCA long-course nationals in July, recorded three top-six finishes in butterfly events, highlighted by a win in the 200 (along with second in the 100 and sixth in the 50), and recorded two more top-eight showings at the championships in the 200 IM (eighth) and the 800 free relay (along with JC Gordon, Max Schonfelder and Carter Rice).

Max Schonfelder

EVENT: 200 IM

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: Finished fifth in the event at the Class 4 state championship meet with a 1:56.02, good for a 0.85-second improvement on his seed time. … Also won the 100 breaststroke at Seminole District championships and was fourth in the event at states. ... Teamed up with JC Gordon, Jack Mills and Carter Rice to finish fifth in the 800 free relay at YMCA long-course nationals in July.

Thomas Fenton

EVENT: 100 breaststroke

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Posted the area’s best finish at a state meet in the event, swimming a time of 58.21 in the VISAA Division II championships for seventh place. … Also swam in three other events at states, earning points in two of them to help VES finish second in the team standings. ... Took the podium for the 200 breaststroke at YMCA long-course nationals in July, finishing third.

Matthew Muller

EVENT: 100 backstroke

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: Won the event at the Seminole District meet by more than four seconds. … Placed fourth in the event at the Region 3C championship meet with a 58.96, cutting more than one second off his seed time, and then was eighth at Class 3 state championships with a 58.69.

Jackson Bauer

EVENT: At-large

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Swam in four events at the VISAA Division II state championship meet, posting one eighth-place individual finish and qualifying for the B final in multiple other events to help VES finish as team runner-up.

Andrew Mayfield

EVENT: 1 meter diving

SCHOOL: Brookville

YEAR: Freshman

ALL-STAR STUFF: Swept the titles in 1 meter diving in the Seminole District, Region 3C and Class 3, contributing 20 of Brookville’s 80 points that gave the Bees a 12th-place finish as a team at the state championship meet.

Jack Mills, Max Schonfelder, Ryan Frasier, Brendan Whitfield

EVENT: 200 freestyle relay

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEARS: Junior, sophomore, junior, senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Took down both the VHSL state record (across all divisions, which had stood since 2015) and Class 4 meet record (the previous mark was set in 2022) with their winning 1:22.46 at state championships. … Their time gave them the victory by 2.13 seconds over Western Albemarle, which set the previous mark in 2022. … Also won the Region 4D title over WA and captured the Seminole District crown.

Jack Mills, Owen Widzisz, Max Schonfelder, Brendan Whitfield

EVENT: 400 freestyle relay

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEARS: Junior, sophomore, sophomore, senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Cruised to a state championship by 9.66 seconds with their 3:03.81, a time that smashed the previous meet record (set in 2019) by 4.68 seconds and also set a new VHSL state record (which had stood since 2015). … Also won the Region 4D title by more than seven seconds and the Seminole crown by more than 28 seconds.

Brendan Whitfield, Max Schonfelder, Jack Mills, Owen Widzisz

EVENT: 200 medley relay

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEARS: Senior, sophomore, junior, sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: The quartet teamed up for a win by 0.2 seconds at the Region 4D meet. … Their 1:36.79 was 1.4 seconds better than their seed time and an improvement on their winning Seminole District time, which gave the Cavaliers the district championship in the event by a margin of more than 14 seconds. … Widzisz joined Carter Rice, Owen Rempfer and Joshua Warren to finish eighth at the Class 4 state championships.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Sandra Lotz

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

ALL-STAR STUFF: Lotz led JF to a Seminole District team title (won by 88 points, thanks in large part to eight event victories) and a runner-up finish at the Region 4D meet (the Cavs won five boys events at the meet). Jefferson Forest also capped the year with a third-place showing at the Class 4 state championships under Lotz. At that final meet, five boys combined for three event victories and three second-place finishes. A JF swimmer, Brendan Whitfield, also was named the Seminole boys swimmer of the year.