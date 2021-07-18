All-Area Boys Swimmer of the Year: JC Gordon, Liberty Christian

JC Gordon
EVENTS: 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle
YEAR: Freshman
ALL-STAR STUFF: One year, one title. JC Gordon didn’t take long to make his presence known in the area high school swimming scene. In his first season swimming at the varsity level, Gordon quickly showed why he should be considered one of the area’s best, qualifying for states in a pair of events. He struck gold in one of the two, claiming a first-place finish in the 100 freestyle sprint with a 47.04, an improvement on his previous best mark of 48.76. That time was good for another first-place finish in the 3C meet. Gordon’s dominance in the event was on display in both of those events, as he cruised to wins by margins of about nine-tenths of a second in the short race. In the 200 free, Gordon finished third at both the state and region meets, posting a 1:44.48 in the Class 3 meet to improve on his 1:47.21 in the other. The LCA speedster is proving there might be something in those Gordon genes, as both he and his older brother, LCA alumnus John Michael, now have state titles to their name. John Michael Gordon won a title in the 200 as a senior, while JC now has three years to do the same.
ALL-AREA BOYS SWIM TEAM
Kris Schultz
SCHOOL: Altavista
EVENT: 200 individual medley, 500 freestyle
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Led a young Altavista program with two state championships in each of his individual events at the meet, the 200 IM and 500 freestyle. … Played a role in 100 of Altavista’s 123 points (and seventh-place finish as a team) at the combined Class 1 and Class 2 state championships. … In the 200 IM, he cruised to a win by more than four seconds with a 2:01.01. … In the 500 free, he turned in another easy victory with a 4:57.55 for a margin of more than 2½ seconds. … Also swam the third leg in Altavista’s third-place 200 medley relay at states and the fourth leg in the Colonels’ fifth-place 400 free relay.
Gabe Provost
SCHOOL: Liberty Christian
EVENT: 50 freestyle
YEAR: Freshman
ALL-STAR STUFF: In his first opportunity at the varsity level, qualified for the region championship and left the meet with a fifth-place finish in the event, swimming a 23.56 for a PR.
Ethan Mayfield
SCHOOL: Brookville
EVENT: 1-meter diving
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Was one of only three boys from the area to compete in the Class 3 state championships. … Posted a second-place finish with 347.75 points, trailing the state champ by about 17 points and earning a margin of about 22 points over the third-place finisher.
Kyle Sennett
SCHOOL: Brookville
EVENT: 100 butterfly
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Finished the season with a seventh-place showing at the Region 3C championship meet with a 57.58, marking his second career top-seven finish in the event at the region meet. … Also finished fifth at the 2021 region meet in the 500 freestyle.
Brent Riner
SCHOOL: Brookville
EVENT: 100 backstroke
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Recorded the area’s best time in the event with a 56.02 at the Class 3 state championships, a time that was an improvement of 1.85 seconds on his season best entering the meet. … Finished third with a 57.87 in the event in the Region 3C championships behind a speedy duo of Western Albemarle swimmers. … Was one of two BHS athletes to compete at states.
Simon Emery
SCHOOL: Brookville
EVENT: 100 breaststroke
YEAR: Freshman
ALL-STAR STUFF: In his most important meet of the season, swam a personal-best 1:10.19 at the Region 3C championships, good for ninth place. … The time was an improvement on his showing in a Region 3C qualifying meet featuring area teams, during which he posted a first-palace 1:10.27.
Ethan Alley, Kasey Morris, Luke King, Mac Webb
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
EVENT: 200 medley relay
YEARS: Senior, junior, sophomore, sophomore
ALL-STAR STUFF: Contributed 10 points to Glass’ team score at the Class 4 state championship by posting a 1:55.47 for 12th place in the event, an improvement of nearly three seconds on their seed time. … Edged area foe Amherst by about four seconds in the meet in a repeat of results from the Region 4D meet, when, with Grant Helm swimming for Webb in the fourth leg, they were third to the Lancers’ fourth-place showing.
Mac Webb, Aidan Palys, Grant Helm, Kasey Morris
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
EVENT: 200 freestyle relay
YEARS: Sophomore, junior, junior, junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Scored 12 points for the team with an 11th-place finish in the event at the Class 4 state meet with a 1:51.18. … The time was an improvement of 3.35 seconds on their previous best, set in the Region 4D meet, where they finished second.
Ethan Alley, Grant Helm, Luke King, Mac Webb
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
EVENT: 400 freestyle relay
YEARS: Senior, junior, sophomore, sophomore
ALL-STAR STUFF: With a 3:51.72 in the Class 4 meet, finished 11th and tallied 12 points for the team. … The quartet’s time at the meet was more than five seconds better than their previous best of 3:57.39, which was recorded when they finished third in the event at the Region 4D meet.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Kim Schultz
SCHOOL: Altavista
ALL-STAR STUFF: In her first year as head coach after previously aiding in the development of the young program as an assistant coach, Schultz led Altavista to a strong showing in the state championship meet, where her swimmers were competing against others from Class 1 and against swimmers from Class 2 schools. On the boys side, Schultz and Altavista — which was in just its third season in existence — posted the best finish at a state meet among area teams, garnering 123 points for seventh place. Six boys competed and posted five top-six finishes in individual events, including two first-place showings from Kris Schultz. The Colonels under Kim Schultz also sent seven girls to states and finished 10th as a team.