Jack Riordan

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Jack Riordan’s parents did as many do when their children are growing up. During his elementary school years, they gave Jack the chance to try out multiple activities. But soccer and basketball, they never stuck. Tennis, on the other hand, the sport he casually picked up as an energetic 4-year-old when he and his dad grabbed tennis rackets and headed over to the country club to hit, quickly took hold and never let go. Since then, tennis has become his life. Tournaments up and down the East Coast, coupled with chances to play with his peers at JF and with the work he put in at Boonsboro with the help of coaches there, gave him the chance to hone his craft. So for his final season with the Cavaliers, he set lofty goals for himself — and achieved them. Riordan went 15-0 in the regular season in singles play, as he’d hoped, as the No. 1 player for JF. Riordan added two more wins in the Region 4D singles tournament, where he advanced to the finals, and helped the Cavs earn a berth into the region semifinals as a team. Along with Blake Hogan, Riordan went 14-1 in the regular season in doubles play, where they were the No. 1 pair, and advanced to the region doubles semis.

To see the All-Area boys tennis team, scroll to the bottom of the Q&A.

Q: How do you feel like your season went this year?

A: Very successful individually, and as a team, too. Way better than last year. All of us during the summer played even more and more compared to prior years, putting in the extra work to be able to have close matches with LCA and the other teams.

Q: Why did you guys do that last summer?

A: Because we wanted the district title this year, I would say. Some more than others, but I really liked the drive of this team. It was a lot of fun playing with those guys.

Q: Did you do what you were supposed to do against teams that were not Glass and LCA, and did you do what you wanted to do against those two teams?

A: I would say we did a lot better against Glass and LCA compared to prior years.

Q: Was there a particular match you enjoyed individually or as a team?

A: Individually, I would say against Christiansburg High School.

Q: Why is that?

A: Because I played one of my very good friends I’ve played for years now. It ended in a third-set breaker, 11-9.

Q: What was the best point of the season for you, individually or as a team?

A: As a team, definitely the team chemistry got really strong, especially near the end. And then individually, I would probably say I was really happy going 15-0. That was the major thing I wanted to do.

Q: Tennis is such an individual sport. You’re there for the team and need points to win matches and titles and such, but do you like that it all comes down to what you’re able to do on any given day?

A: It definitely puts the pressure on you, but I like it. I like the pressure put on me.

Q: Was there any particular singles match going into the season that you were really excited about?

A: Western Albemarle, because I knew that one would probably be the closest. And getting to see all my friends from there. That was pretty fun.

Q: Do you feel satisfied overall with what your team did?

A: Yeah. I was so happy when we beat Salem. We needed that.

Q: When you say “we needed that,” why was that?

A: Because they were a really good team, and because Salem beat Blacksburg — and they were also really good — I saw that we were beating them pretty well, I was really happy with our progress that we made from last year to this season.

Q: Tell me about doubles play. Do you like playing doubles, or is it hard at all adjusting between singles and doubles matches when they happen so close together?

A: For me, no. Maybe for other players who haven’t played as long, but for me, I loved playing doubles with Blake [Hogan]. He’s so much fun to play with.

Q: How long have you guys been playing together?

A: Three years.

Q: So then do you feel like you guys developed a chemistry?

A: Yeah. Especially when we were training with this [former Liberty University] player over the summer, Eddie Gutierrez.

Q: Is there anything you would change about this past season?

A: No. I would say it was perfect as it was.

Q: We talked about this season, but do you have a favorite moment of your career, or something that 10 years from now you’ll remember?

A: I do. Spencer’s gonna hate me for this one. So when we played Western Albemarle at JF, it was me versus Spencer, I was up like 5-3 or 7-6 or something like that, he snapped his racket after. He threw it at the fence. That was so funny. We still talk about it to this day.

Q: So things got to him. Do you feel like you are able to stay level-headed, and is that important to you and your game?

A: It is very important to me and my game. And yeah, I would say every match I stay level-headed. Don’t really show much emotion, but something comes out here and there. That’s with everyone.

Q: Do you like how much [mental toughness] plays a role in tennis?

A: Yeah, I would say so. In my opinion, the mental part of it is 90% of the game. So if you don’t like the mental side, you’re not gonna like tennis.

Q: What’s the best part of your game right now?

A: My serve, my volley, and big forehand.

Q: How did you develop those things?

A: Working on them a lot. Every day just working on them. Baskets and baskets with my coaches. And just working on it in matches to make sure I can do them in matches.

Q: You say every day. Does that mean during the season, too?

A: Right after JF practice, just go straight over to train [at Boonsboro Country Club].

Q: Is there ever a time where you don’t want to be doing that? Where you think, “I have stuff to do,” or “I want to go hang out with my friends” or things like that?

A: Tennis is my life.

Q: How long has tennis been your life?

A: Since I was 4 years old.

Q: So how did you start?

A: Just me and my dad would go out to the country club and just hit.

Q: Do you remember liking it then?

A: I loved it. But my parents made me try other sports.

Q: What other sports did you have to try?

A: I tried soccer and basketball. And golf. Golf I still like here and there.

Q: How long did you play those for?

A: Not long. I can’t even remember.

Q: Were you really little when you played those?

A: Elementary school.

Q: So if you think about those other sports versus tennis, do you remember there being a difference [in how you felt], or what made you like tennis compared to the others?

A: I just found more enjoyment in tennis. Because with soccer and all that, it wasn’t really much action compared to tennis, whereas tennis, you’re always doing something to try to win the point.

Q: Was there ever a point where you didn’t enjoy tennis, or have you always loved it?

A: I always loved tennis.

Q: Do you model your game after anybody?

A: A few players, but the main one is probably [Alexander] Zverev.

Q: Why is that?

A: Just the game style.

Q: Is he your favorite?

A: Yeah, he’s definitely my favorite.

Q: Do you compete in tournaments at all?

A: I do.

Q: Where have you gone to compete?

A: All the way down to Georgia and all the way up to Maryland.

Q: What’s your favorite place you’ve visited to compete.

A: There are a lot. Either Boar’s Head, Wake Forest, UMW — they have a really nice facility for [Division] III — and then I like Elon a lot.

Q: Tell me about college — the recruiting process or if you reached out to coaches. And how did you settle on [Mary Washington]?

A: UMW was the first one to reach out to me. But a lot of coaches reached out to me. [Division II schools] D-III’s. But I just stuck with UMW since I love the coach and I just love the team.

Q: Did you consider going D-II, or was anywhere else high on your list?

A: I considered [Washington and Lee], and I considered Emory & Henry. But UMW just had me.

Q: Those three are all in-state schools. Did that play a factor, the distance?

A: No, because then there was [also] Wooster, which is up in Ohio.

Q: What are your goals for yourself for college?

A: My freshman year, [to] start. But eventually, All-American. That’s the goal.

Q: Do you think those are attainable goals?

A: Yes.

Q: How do you get there?

A: A lot of hard work, and then I trust my coach at UMW, and so does my coach here [at Boonsboro, Kyle Allen], … so I’m hoping he helps me get there.

Q: Do you have goals for yourself with tennis past college?

A: Hopefully be a teaching pro. And hopefully, my dream goal is to get an ATP point, but that’s a long process. But then my goal job-wise is definitely a teaching pro. I love teaching tennis.

Q: When did you figure that out, because you’re doing tennis lessons now?

A: I figured it out when my friend asked me to coach his son, and I just loved it ever since.

Q: How long ago was that?

A: December.

Q: How old was that person?

A: 12.

Q: Do you coach that age now? Or older, younger?

A: Both. Older, younger.

Q: Do you like coaching the little ones or older ones?

A: I like to coach all of them. I just like coaching.

Q: What is it about it that you enjoy?

A: It’s like going through the process again, going through the process that I went through.

Q: Do you have any particular rituals before a match or after a match?

A: No.

Q: Who’s your favorite athlete, tennis player or otherwise?

A: Zverev. Yeah, that’s it.

Q: If you could have dinner with anyone, who would it be?

A: [Tennis player] Ben Shelton.

Q: OK, why is that?

A: I’ve just been watching him a lot recently with tennis. He seems like he’s definitely gonna be one of the top dogs soon. He just needs some more years of experience and he’ll be up there.

Q: So what do you want to learn from him, if you were to sit down and learn from him and talk with him?

A: OK, so here’s a table: [Francis] Tiafoe, [Christopher] Eubanks and Ben Shelton. Those three.

Q: Why the other two then?

A: Because Tiafoe, he grew up poor, [and] his dad worked at a [tennis] academy [where he played], and then Eubanks, he went to college before going pro. Same thing with Ben Shelton.

Q: Do you have a favorite meal or restaurant in town?

A: Love Kings Island’s General Tso chicken. That’s one of my favorites. I love Chinese food.

Q: Favorite TV show or movie?

A: “South Park.”

Q: What was the last book you read?

A: I can’t remember what it’s called, but it’s [about] World War II.

Q: Did you read it for fun?

A: Yeah. I like World War II books.

Q: So are you a history person then?

A: No. Just World War II.

Q: If you had a piece of advice for younger tennis players or athletes or students, what would it be?

A: Be patient. Don’t push it too much. Because when I was patient, that’s when I started to thrive more. But when I tried to push it too much, I was just stuck. And I was stuck for like two years before I finally thrived.

Q: Is there anything that would surprise people about you? Things people don’t know?

A: I don’t know if many people know this, but I like fishing. I just like sitting back and fishing. I just like being outdoors.

Q: Anything you’ll miss about the area or high school or high school tennis?

A: Definitely my coaches and friends. Definitely. A lot of people at Boonsboro. A lot of people.

ALL-AREA BOYS TENNIS TEAM

SINGLES

Jack Riordan

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

Devon Davis

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: As the No. 1 singles player on the team, led E.C. Glass to a 13-3 record and to the team Region 4D semifinals. … Made an appearance in the region singles semis, falling to Jefferson Forest’s Jack Riordan, to finish with a personal record of 13-3 on the season.

Bennett Mowry

SCHOOL: LCA

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Appeared in the Region 3C singles quarterfinals. … As the No. 1 singles player on the year, was a driving force behind LCA’s perfect run through the regular season, which included eight shutout victories, and its trip to the Class 3 state semifinals. … Amassed an 8-4 record, dominating the early slate on the way to his and his team’s postseason showings.

Jon Hoover

SCHOOL: LCA

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: At the No. 2 spot for the Bulldogs, had just two losses in the regular season and won all of his postseason matches. … In the Class 3 state semifinals, gave LCA one of its two points in the team loss to Monticello by posting a thrilling 6-1, 3-6, 10-5 win on his singles court. … Helped LCA to a 14-0 start to the season and a 15-2 final record.

Landon Bivens

SCHOOL: LCA

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Recorded just one loss in the regular season at the No. 3 spot. … Posted the highlight of the day for LCA in the state semifinals, coming back from a 9-3 deficit and forcing a third-set tiebreaker on his way to a 6-1, 2-6, 12-10 win and one of two Bulldogs points in the match.

Blake Hogan

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Piled up 15 wins in his perfect run through the regular season, including victories over two different LCA players in Jon Hoover and Landon Bivens, and then went 1-1 in the postseason. … Was one of two significant factors in JF’s run to the Region 4D team semifinals and its 11-6 record.

DOUBLES

Jack Riordan/Blake Hogan

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEARS: Senior, Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Were dominant in their third year playing together, going 14-1 in regular-season and losing only to a duo from eventual Region 3D champion Christiansburg. … Kept their season going into the Region 4D semifinals as a pair in that doubles tournament.

Bennett Mowry/Landon Bivens

SCHOOL: LCA

YEARS: Juniors

ALL-STAR STUFF: Went 10-2 in the regular season before finishing 11-4 overall. … Represented the Bulldogs in the Region 3C doubles quarterfinals.

Devon Davis/Ben Mays

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEARS: Juniors

ALL-STAR STUFF: Posted a 10-5 regular-season mark and appeared in the Region 4D doubles quarterfinals, where they came up just shy of advancing after taking a 7-5, 6-3 loss against a tough Blacksburg High duo.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mike Hoover

SCHOOL: LCA

ALL-STAR STUFF: Hoover got his team to hit the ground running in the spring. The Bulldogs raced out to a 14-0 start, which included 10 shutout victories, as well as a Region 3C semifinal win that gave LCA the area’s lone berth into a state tournament by a boys tennis team. The Bulldogs added another victory there before coming up short of securing revenge against Monticello in the semifinals. The Mustangs were the only team to beat LCA on the year, thanks to Hoover’s game-planning and his players’ ability to execute on match days.