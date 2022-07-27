All-Area Boys Tennis Player of the Year: Spencer Knight, E.C. Glass

Spencer Knight

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Knight had made it to the Class 4 team tournament as Glass’ No. 4 singles player in 2019 and then to the doubles tournament in 2021. The last thing he needed to accomplish before heading to college was advancing to the state tournament as a singles player. Knight did just that in a dominating season that saw him finish with a 14-0 record against Seminole District competition (regular season and postseason), win the Region 4D title, and appear in the Class 4 singles semifinals. He posted a 16-1 overall singles record as a senior and was awarded the team’s Most Valuable Player Award. Knight, who won the 2021 Class 4 doubles title with Wolfgang Ploch, lost in the semifinal round of the singles state semifinals. He is heading to Southern Virginia University.

Q: You made two previous appearances in state tournaments with the entire team as a freshman in 2019 and as a doubles player in 2021. What was it like going to the state singles tournament as a senior?

A: It was a cool experience. There was obviously a lot of pressure coming from arguably the most competitive region; we have three players that are all capable of winning. It was a lot of pressure going in. It was a cool experience.

Q: How different was it playing as a singles player in a state tournament?

A: It felt a lot more isolated just because it was only me and my family and my coaches. Last year we had Wolfgang’s family as well, so it felt a little bit more open, I guess.

Q: What was a key or keys to your success as a singles player this season?

A: It was just a lot of hard work. Tennis, you get better just by working hard and putting hours on the court. There’s not a really big secret about it. That’s all it is. Hours on the court.

Q: What did those hours on the court look like for you?

A: That summer I know I worked really hard to try and be a better player as a whole. A lot of days I’d go three to four hours on the court. It was a lot of work, but I think it was worth it in the end.

Q: Did you work with a coach, work by yourself, or was it a combination?

A: It was a combination. I’d hit with coaches, with peers, so it was a whole group of people that helped me get to where I was, just based on hitting with me and coaching me and all that. It was a large group of people.

Q: Was this your first season playing doubles with Henry Scruggs?

A: For high school, but we played in middle school. It was kind of cool playing with him because we’re really good friends and we’ve been playing doubles together since we were 11, 12 years old. It was kind of cool to be able to have that experience with him.

Q: Did that make the transition from playing with Wolfgang seem seamless?

A: Our chemistry was really good together. Wolfgang and I, we were both very good players, so we overpowered other teams. Henry and I, we didn’t have that same level of dominance. We had to pick our opponents apart, and in more ways sometimes more fun than playing with Wolfgang just because it was more of a challenge, I feel like.

Q: Would you change anything about your development and your time at E.C. Glass?

A: I don’t know if I would change how I developed. I think I did a pretty good job with what I had. We had a really good team my freshman year. Being the three seed on that team as a freshman was, I think, an accomplishment in and of itself; but getting the one seed my junior year was really big. Just sometimes I wish I had my sophomore year just to see what would happen. I don’t know if I would have been the one seed, but it would have been cool.

Q: Did you do anything special to improve during the spring of 2020 when the season was canceled?

A: I think I’ve made a lot of strides in COVID. With tennis, I kind of started late. It doesn’t feel like it, but I started really training at like 10 or 11 years old. Most people have been training since they were 5 or 6. I was always a couple of years behind. That COVID year really gave me an opportunity to catch up. The year before I was the three seed, and then to come back after COVID and I’m the one seed and had a good year and won states doubles. I think that just gave me an opportunity to catch up.

Q: Do you have a favorite moment from this past season?

A: I think my favorite moment from this past year was the regional semifinal doubles match. Henry and I beat Blacksburg, which obviously they’re a very big rival for us. It felt good to win it with Henry. We didn’t win the regional title, but that match we played really well and it was just fun and it was cool to be there with one of your closest friends and get a big win like that.

Q: Was it the same group you and Wolfgang played the year before in the Region 4D championship?

A: It was one of the same players. They changed their other one, so it was Sammy [Xiang], and he’s the guy that we beat in doubles; it was Sammy and Jace [Deck]. This year it was somebody else [Cody Miller].

Q: Did you face off against the singles player from Blacksburg who defeated you in the 2021 regional championship?

A: The guy I lost to in the regional final last year, he lost in the regional semifinals to the guy that I beat in the final. I think that was also another big moment for me when we played Blacksburg as a team. I beat him like 8-1. That was big for me, just kind of a revenge match after last year.

Q: Would you have liked to have played Xiang in the regional final, or were you happy with the way things unfolded?

A: I would have liked to play him in the final, but Tobin [Yates, from Western Albemarle] was a great player. It was a great match. I feel like it would have been cool to play him, but I’m OK with what happened. Tobin is a fantastic player.

Q: What was it like to play your season without your older sister, Megan, on the girls team, and be the only Knight on the E.C. Glass tennis teams?

A: A little bit of a pressure kind of trying to live up to Megan’s legacy at Glass. It was kind of liberating, in a way, that I was the focus for my family and the school, because before it was always me and Megan. Obviously she left and graduated. It was interesting just as a defending state champion to try and repeat some of that magic. It was really cool.

Q: Did she get a chance to watch you play this season?

A: She was there for regionals and states.

Q: What was that like to have her in the stands?

A: I think she was a little bit more stressed out as a spectator as opposed to a player. She gets frustrated when you start playing bad and stresses out.

Q: What are you doing this summer to prepare for the college level?

A: Obviously, I’m going to amp up my training a little bit, just try and get in better shape, and try to put myself in the best position to work my way up the ladder for college. It is being a freshman again. They don’t know you, you have to kind of gain your seeding.

Q: What drew you to Southern Virginia?

A: It was close to home. I know with COVID, I missed a lot of time in high school. My sophomore, junior year, and even the senior year was kind of derailed by COVID and a little weird. I just didn’t feel like I was ready to go to a larger college and I wanted more time. … It’s not something huge.

Q: So the Division III route was the logical choice for you?

A: I couldn’t make a D1 team, so DIII seemed the way to go. They have a fantastic team. They’re nationally ranked. … We’ll see what happens. I think it’s a phenomenal opportunity for me to get better and have access to the training that I need to make those next steps in my game.

Q: Is the appeal of Southern Virginia that you get to play Washington and Lee, a power in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, in a nonconference match on a yearly basis?

A: I think that also helps. They have a lot of competition in their conference [USA South] and their matches are usually against competitive teams. I think that will help in my development as well.

All-Area Boys Tennis Team

SINGLES

Spencer Knight

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

Kohl Perkins

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Perkins is headed to Division III Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland, following a sterling four-year career at VES. … Perkins finished his senior season as a first-team All-Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II selection. … He won the Virginia Independent Conference singles title with an 8-0 win over North Cross’ Henry Lugar.

Jack Riordan

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Riordan served as the Cavaliers’ No. 1 singles player and posted a 10-3 regular-season record. … He fell to Spencer Knight in the Seminole District singles tournament. … Riordan fell to eventual Region 4D runner-up Tobin Yates from Western Albemarle in the region quarterfinals.

Henry Scruggs

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Scruggs was the Hilltoppers’ No. 2 singles player and posted a 15-1 record. … His only singles loss over the last two seasons came against Western Albemarle in the Region 4D team semifinals. … He received the Coach’s Award and Booster’s Excellence Jefferson Cup for his athletic and academic accomplishment. … Scruggs plans on attending the University of Virginia in the fall.

Kian Swartz

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Swartz was the Bulldogs’ No. 3 singles player during the season. … He posted a 12-0 regular-season record and went 2-2 in postseason competition. … He graduated as salutatorian from LCA.

Blake Hogan

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: Hogan was the Cavaliers’ No. 2 singles player during the season. … He posted a 7-4 regular-season record, and he recorded an 8-3 win over LCA’s No. 2 singles player, Hudson Brooks, on April 6.

DOUBLES

Spencer Knight and Henry Scruggs

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEARS: Senior, senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Knight won the Class 4 doubles championship with Wolfgang Ploch in 2021. He and Scruggs didn’t miss a beat in 2022. … The pair went 15-1 during the season, won the Seminole District title and advanced to the Region 4D championship. … They lost to the Western Albemarle team 6-3, 6-1.

Jack Riordan and Blake Hogan

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEARS: Junior, sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: Riordan and Hogan enjoyed a strong second season playing together as a doubles team. … They went 10-3 in the regular season. … They were runners-up to E.C. Glass in the Seminole District doubles tournament. … They won a Region 4D quarterfinal match before falling to the eventual region champions from Western Albemarle in the semifinals.

Bennett Mowry and Kian Swartz

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEARS: Sophomore, senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Mowry and Swartz meshed well during the season and played competitively in the competitive Seminole District. … They advanced to the semifinal round of the Seminole District tournament. … They defeated the team from Waynesboro in the Region 3C quarterfinals before losing in three sets in the regional semifinals.

Coach of the Year

Tim Matthews

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

ALL-STAR STUFF: Matthews is handing over the reins to the successful midtown program to Leverne Marshall, and his final campaign was again a strong one for the Hilltoppers. Glass won the Seminole District title and advanced to the Region 4D semifinals. Matthews oversaw Spencer Knight’s spectacular senior season that included Seminole District and Region 4D titles, and a berth in the Class 4 semifinals. Knight and Henry Scruggs, in their first season playing doubles together at the high school ranks, won the Seminole District title and advanced to the Region 4D championship.