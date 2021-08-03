All-Area Boys Tennis Player of the Year: Spencer Knight, E.C. Glass

Spencer Knight
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Spencer Knight's game really kicked into high gear during his junior season. He earned the No. 1 singles spot, provided unbeatable play at doubles with partner Wolfgang Ploch and amassed a 9-1 singles record on the spring. Knight advanced to the Region 4D singles finals, where he lost to Blacksburg's Samuel Xiang, but he then dug deep against Xiang in the region doubles tournament with Ploch, as the Glass duo defeated Blacksburg 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the Class 4 state tournament. Once there, Knight and Ploch were at the top of their game. They defeated the squad from John Handley in the state semifinal round and them swamped Hanover in the finals to become doubles champions. Part of Knight's and Ploch's success was found in their spot-on, difficult-to-return serves. On instances when Hanover did return a serve, Knight and Ploch quickly put the ball away. Knight's sister Megan also won the girls singles state title that weekend, so the siblings who have trained together for years were able to celebrate their achievements together. Next spring, Spencer Knight will be back in the running for the Class 4 singles title as one of the state's most feared players.
ALL-AREA BOYS TENNIS TEAM
Singles
Wolfgang Ploch
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Along with Spencer Knight, was the area's most powerful player, with a strong serve and devastating forehand. … Helped E.C. Glass reach the Region 4D team finals, where it lost to Blacksburg. … Posted a 9-0 singles record. … Was a three-time All-Area selection during his high school career and player of the year as a freshman in 2018.
Jack Riordan
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Sophomore
ALL-STAR STUFF: In his first varsity season, Riordan served as Jefferson Forest's No. 1 singles player and amassed a 7-2 record in that spot. … Benefitted from playing regularly in tournaments to up his match experience. … Advanced to the Region 4D singles tournament, where he defeated Pulaski's Camden Hite in the opening round 6-0, 6-2 before falling to Spencer Knight in the semifinals.
Henry Scruggs
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
YEAR: Junior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Is known as perhaps one of the most complete and reliable players in the area, who coach Tim Matthews referred to as "an incredible athlete" and "a mentally strong player." … Knows how to fight back if he gets behind in a match, playing to his strengths and his opponent's weaknesses. … Went undefeated in 2021 as a singles player.
Kael Swartz
SCHOOL: Liberty Christian
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Led LCA from the No. 1 singles spot and advanced to the Region 3C tourney, where he won his opening match before falling in the semifinals. … Also won a first-round region doubles match with partner Bennett Mowry 6-3, 6-1 over Waynesboro and led LCA into the region team tourney, where it won a first-round match over Waynesboro.
Carter Rennyson
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Returned for his senior year and provided strong, knowledgeable play for the Hilltoppers. … Known as a physically powerful player who provided good all-around play all season. … "His devotion and commitment to the team is something I really appreciated," coach Tim Matthews said. … Went 10-0 on the season.
Sam Hite
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
YEAR: Senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Served as a team captain and was undefeated at both No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles (Glass moved players around on doubles during the season). … Has been known as a faithful player on the team since his ninth grade year. .. Went 6-0 in singles play.
Doubles
Spencer Knight and Wolfgang Ploch
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
YEAR: Junior, senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Claimed the Class 4 state doubles championship in June by defeating a duo from Hanover 6-3, 6-2, dominating the match with their lights-out serving and quickly putting the ball away on returns. … Racked up eight wins in the shortened season and also captured the Region 4D title over Blacksburg 6-4, 6-3.
Jack Riordan and Blake Hogan
SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest
YEAR: Sophomore, freshman
ALL-STAR STUFF: The doubles duo new to the varsity ranks spent the first part of the season learning to play together, then came on strong at the end. … Posted a 6-3 record, losing only to doubles teams at E.C. Glass (twice) and to LCA in the first meeting, then defeated the Bulldogs the second time around. … Won their first-round match in the ultra-competitive Region 4D.
Henry Scruggs and Carter Rennyson
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
YEAR: Junior, senior
ALL-STAR STUFF: Glass' reliable No. 2 doubles squad, Scruggs and Rennyson posted a 5-0 record together, complementing each other well while also moving around with other doubles partners.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Tim Matthews
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
ALL-STAR STUFF: The E.C. Glass coach took his team to the Region 4D tournament this spring, where it received a first-round bye and blanked Jefferson Forest before falling 5-3 to Blacksburg in the region championship bout. But Matthews' work wasn't done. He coached Spencer Knight and Wolfgang Ploch to the Class 4 doubles state title, where it defeated a duo from Hanover, and was at the helm when Knight advanced to the region singles finals.