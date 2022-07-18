All-Area Football Defensive Player of the Year: Dillon Stowers, Liberty Christian

Dillon Stowers

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

POSITION: Linebacker

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: In 2019, when Dillon Stowers was a sophomore, he met with coach Frank Rocco, who offered some blunt words. We need you to become a leader, Rocco said, so you're going to have to become a man. Two years later, Stowers looked like a man among boys on the gridiron. The tight end and middle linebacker led Liberty Christian to an appearance in the Class 3 state championship game, a 13-1 record, and the Region 3C title, all in his final year, when he also signed to play at Army. Stowers finished with 73 tackles and two interceptions and was named the Seminole District and Region 3C defender of the year, while also earning first-team all-state honors at linebacker and tight end. On offense, he added 30 catches for 452 yards and seven touchdowns. All hallmarks of a kid that became a man almost overnight.

Q: It’s been a couple busy months for you (this interview took place in January). You played in a state championship game, singed your NLI and played in the all-star game at the Dallas Cowboys stadium. So tell me what the last few months have been like.

A: Right now is the first time I get to take a breath. It’s really been hectic. Every weekend there’s been something, whether it's playing in the state game or doing this with college or going to Texas to play. It’s been a lot, but it’s fun. For me it works.

Q: What was the all-star game like in Dallas?

A: It was awesome. My favorite team is the Cowboys, sadly, but you always dream of being able to go there for a game. So to be able to be on the field and catch passes and be in the atmosphere, it’s amazing. It’s hard for me to describe.

Q: The season had to be quite a ride. You knew it was gonna be really special. What was it like?

A: We had the mindset that we were gonna try to go and win a state championship. From preseason conditioning to summer workouts, we were like, "Yeah we’re gonna make a run at this. and if we don’t, we’ll just die trying, I guess." Then to see it actually come out, to see how far we got and everything we were doing, it was just great to look at it and say, "Wow, we did this?" Even though we came up short. It was just fun to be with my guys, because we had experience together.

Q: If you think back on your career, how do you feel like you improved? How did your game evolve?

A: I would classify it as the first two years are rebuilding. That’s what Coach Rocco wants to say. The last two years were when we had a shot. We made a run at things. We weren’t the best freshman and sophomore year. Junior year we were coming and then this past year was arguably one of the best seasons we've had in school history. But for me, I changed positions a lot. We didn’t know what I was gonna do. I started off playing outside linebacker/free safety, ended up gaining 50 pounds. That was not on purpose. So we just settled on tight end and linebacker, and it seemed to work.

Q: When did you start gaining?

A: Um, August 4, 2003 [his birthday].

Q: When you gained 50 pounds, what changed personally?

A: We have different personnel where at tight end I’m helping block or I'm running rounds for the line. Or I’m flexed out at receiver. The whole thing started my sophomore year when Coach Rocco sat me down in his office and he was like, "Listen. In the next few years you’re gonna have to be one of the leaders on the team, so you’re just gonna have to stop being a kid and you’re gonna have to grow up fast." I was putting on weight, trying to lose baby fat — emphasis on trying — and he was like, "You’re gonna be one of the guys we’ll have to look to for leadership. I'm sorry, you’re just gonna have to deal with it."

Q: He obviously thought you could handle that message. What was it like hearing that as a 15-year-old kid?

A: Well, he doesn’t care. If it’s gonna make you better, then he’s gonna tell you. He doesn’t care if you're 15, 10 or 55. If he sees something and it’s gonna benefit you in the long run, he’s gonna tell it to you. I remember junior year, this was after COVID, I had arm surgery and all I could do was sit on the couch, eat chips, and watch TV, and I had gained a lot of weight — also not on purpose. And then in my junior year we lost at Brookville — really upsetting and really embarrassing. And he called us out in the newspaper saying how we failed, we gave up on each other. And he sat me down and said, "You’re fat. You’ve got to lose weight." Two weeks down the road, I lost 25 pounds and we just kept going. So that just goes to his personality. If it’s gonna make someone better, he’s gonna tell them. It doesn’t matter how he tells you, as long as you know.

Q: When did you start receiving college offers and looks?

A: It’s different for everybody, but for me it was sophomore year. After that season and that summer and then building into junior year.

Q: Did you ever want to pursue baseball beyond high school, or was it just something you happened to be good at?

A: I had schools tell me that they wanted me to play baseball for them. It was a thought. But I made a decision because of Tommy John [surgery], and I was gonna tell myself we’ll see how this season goes and the summer goes for baseball.

Q: Talk about West Point. They want you on the defensive side of the ball, so what do you anticipate that journey being like?

A: It’s gonna be hard. Military or not, college in general is gonna be hard for anybody. … It’s gonna be a major change of setting, sure, but it’s gonna be a massive culture shock. I'm just gonna have to treat it like everything else and deal with it.

Q: We should talk about defense. When did you notice the defensive part of your game was improving?

A: Probably sophomore year, when Coach Rocco sat me down. He said in the future I would have to decide where I wanted to play in college, on which side of the ball. He said I would probably make a bigger difference on defense. So it’s not really a conscious decision where I said I'm gonna work on defense, it just developed over time.

Q: The defense on your team in general was really lights out this year. You’re definitely a leader on that side of the ball. What else stood out to you on defense? Obviously that [defensive] line is a big part of it.

A: As a team in general, we were just really strong. Coach [Lucas] Pribble gets on us all the time for being weak and weak-minded. And he just gets us in the weight room. It’s a part of him, it’s because of him, that we were good. And our line, I don’t know how to describe it. It worked. … We have a 21-year-old defensive coordinator, Rylan Stamm, who is gonna be a great coach one day. He put us in positions to win.

Q: What's your favorite post-game meal?

A: We do pre-game and get either G-ma's lasagna or Ledo ravioli. G-ma is [quarterback] Davis Lane’s grandma. She comes in and cooks for us before games. But after games since my freshman year, my dad and I said every time we lose we’re getting a big Papa John’s pizza, so I can kind of eat and be depressed by myself. And this year I didn’t really get to do that, until the last game.

Q: Do you have a favorite subject or something you want to study in college?

A: I’ve narrowed it down to two. So I’m either gonna study law or economics of some kind.

Q: Who has most influenced your life?

A: I would have to say my grandfather on my dad’s side [Dempsey Stowers], because he was a Marine, was in Vietnam, and he raised my dad with the attitude that no one cares what you’re going through. You’ve just got to put your head down and keep working, because nobody cares. It does not matter what you’re going through. The only thing that matters is results. And he just kind of instilled the attitude that you’ve got to get something done. He was someone I looked up to a lot. I wanted validation from him more than I wanted it from Coach Rocco or my parents or anybody. He played a major part in me making my decision for college. And then my mom [Amy Stowers]. She is the spiritual leader of my life. … She makes sure you’re grounded. She’s also very head-strong. She does not care what you feel.

Q: So having both of those people in your life, I'm not sure if they’re similar or different philosophies, but you've had two really good people to keep you grounded.

A: I’ve had people come up and tell me they are once-in-a-lifetime people, on many occasions. Like, for one person to say that is out of this word. And for me to have both of them in my life is a blessing. They keep you grounded, make sure you’re going to be humble and they will not tolerate an ego.

First Team

Micah Pennix

SCHOOL: Brookville

POSITION: Defensive Line

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: Finished the year with 66 total tackles (41 assisted), a whopping 17.5 tackles for a loss, eight sacks and 11 quarterback hurries to go along with two blocked punt returns (one for a touchdown). ... Also plays right tackle on offense. ... Picked up a first-team all-state defensive nod in Class 3 after earning the same distinction in Region 3C and in the Seminole District.

Vori Copeland

SCHOOL: Appomattox

POSITION: Defensive Line

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: The 6-foot-4 Copeland recently committed to Virginia Tech after receiving numerous offers. ... Earned second-team all-state honors at defensive end and was a first-team all-Region 2C selection.

Gavin Womack

SCHOOL: LCA

POSITION: Defensive Line

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Recorded 43 tackles and three sacks while picking up second-team all-Region 3C honors on defense and multiple offensive honors. ... A first-team all-Seminole selection at defensive tackle. ... Headed to Emory & Henry to continue his career.

Zach Rice

SCHOOL: LCA

POSITION: Defensive End

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: The 6-6, 300-pound UNC signee was one of the most sought after linemen in the country. ... Defensively he earned second-team all-state honors in Class 3 and first-team all-Region 3C and all-Seminole accolades.

Addison Ellis

SCHOOL: Brookville

POSITION: Defensive End

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Had a team-high 78 total tackles (28 solo) and added 15.5 tackles for a loss, 9.5 sacks, 10 QB hurries and two forced fumbles to aid the Bees' defense. ... Was a second-team all-state DE selection in Class 3 and received first-team all-Region 3C and all-Seminole honors as well.

Michael Viar

SCHOOL: Brookville

POSITION: Linebacker

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Second on team with 76 tackles (23 solo) and also finished with seven tackles for a loss, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. ... Was a second-team all-state selection at LB in Class 3 and a first team selection in the Seminole and Region 3C.

Tayshaun Butler

SCHOOL: Brookville

POSITION: Linebacker

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Had a fabulous defensive year in addition to his standout offensive campaign. ... Finished with 72 tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss and three interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. ... Was a second-team all-state defensive selection in Class 3 and first-team all-Region 3C and all-Seminole honoree to go along with his offensive honors.

Markevus Graves

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

POSITION: Linebacker

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Was everywhere on defense, with 87 total tackles (48 of them solo), 13 tackles for a loss, four pass breakups, two interceptions and three forced fumbles. ... Was second-team all-Region 4D and all-Seminole District at all-purpose in addition to his offensive accolades.

Jaylin Belford

SCHOOL: LCA

POSITION: Defensive Back, Punt Returner

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: The Liberty University preferred walk-on was a two-time second-team all-state performer in Class 3, including at defensive back. ... Made 41 tackles on the season and caused three fumbles to go along with more than 1,400 all-purpose yards on offense. ... One of the most electric kick returners in the state, garnering second-team all-state honors at punt returner after earning first-team honors at the position in Region 3C and the Seminole District.

Jonathan Pennix

SCHOOL: Appomattox

POSITION: Defensive Back

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: The Division I recruit with offers from the likes of Appalachian State and Boston College was lock down at cornerback for the Raiders and earned first-team all-state honors in Class 2 and Region 2C.

Donovan Jones

SCHOOL: Heritage

POSITION: Defensive Back

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Led Heritage with 57 tackles, 46 of which were solo takedowns. ... Had five tackles for a loss, caused one fumble, recovered one fumble, had three pass breakups and made two interceptions. ... Also sported 114 receiving yards on just four catches and scored three receiving TDs.

Aidan Palys

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

POSITION: Punter

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Averaged better than 34 yards per punt on 23 punts on the season. ... Longest was a 48-yarder. ... Also served as a reliable kicker for Glass by making 56 of his 57 PATs, a 98.2% success rate, and making 1 of 3 field goals (longest was a 27-yarder).

Tre Lawing

SCHOOL: Appomattox

POSITION: All-Purpose

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Took on a additional duties on defense and special teams in his junior and senior years, while also serving as Appomattox's quarterback. ... Was a first-team all-state selection in Class 2 at defensive all-purpose, and also received all-state offensive honors, earning a first-team nod at all-purpose.

Second team

DL — Tyler Murray (LCA, Jr.): Was a second-team honoree in both the Seminole District and Region 3C while helping command a defensive line that allowed 10 points or less six times on the season.

DL — Neo Corsini (E.C. Glass, Sr.): Overcame injuries this season to become a leader on both sides of the line for the Hilltoppers. ... Finished with seven tackles for a loss, 43 total touchdowns (20 solo) and was a second-team all-Region 4D lineman in addition to being honored by the Seminole District.

DL — Terrell Washington (Heritage, Jr.): The 6-foot-3, 270-pound Washington sported a team-high 18 tackles for a loss, along with four sacks, seven QB hurries and one caused fumble. ... Finished with 30 tackles and was a first-team Region 3C and all-Seminole defender.

DE — Carter Banks (Heritage, Sr.): Accepted a preferred walk-on offer to attend James Madison. ... Finished the season with 33 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, 11 sacks and four pass breakups. ... Was a first-team all-Seminole District and all-Region 3C selection.

LB — Toby Bryant (Appomattox, Sr.): Earned a second-team all-state honor in Class 2 and in Region 2C.

LB — Marqaz Wood (Heritage, Jr.): Garnered 63 total tackles (35 solo) and had 11 tackles for a loss to go along with two sacks, three pass breakups, five caused interceptions and one interception. ... Was a first-team honoree in Region 3C and in the Seminole.

LB — Caleb Davidson (LCA, Jr.): Made 67 tackles and added two sacks and three fumble recoveries as an integral part of a Bulldogs defense that allowed just 13.4 points per game. ... Was a second-team all-Region 3C and all-Seminole selection.

LB — Jonathan Goins (Amherst, Soph.): Led his team with 81 total tackles (47 of which were solo) and was honored by the Seminole District for his efforts.

DB — Tyleik Brown (Amherst, Sr.): Second on his team with 55 total tackles (33 solo) and also had two tackles for a loss, two interceptions, seven passes deflected and a fumble recovery.

DB — Deuce Crawford (Heritage, Sr.): In addition to his all-state offensive honor at receiver, Crawford was a first-team all-Region 3C and Seminole selection at DB. ... Broke up 10 passes, made three interceptions and recovered two fumbles, scored two defensive touchdowns and had 39 tackles (36 solo) and three tackles for a loss.

DB — Jaylyn Marshall (Brookville, Sr.): Had 55 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss, five passes deflected, one interception, one sack and a quarterback hurry. ... A first-team all-Region 3C and second-team all-Seminole selection.

DB — Avery Dixon (Rustburg, Sr.): A first-team all-Seminole selection who finished with 82 tackles (46 solo), five tackles for a loss, a recovered fumble, one pass breakup, an interception and a defensive touchdown.

P — Alex Marsteller (JF, Jr.): Was honored as first-team punter in the Seminole District, then took home another first-team accolade at the position in Region 4D.

PR — Lawrence Brown (Amherst, Sr.): Between punts and kickoffs, averaged 37.4 yards per return and amassed 262 yards on seven chances. ... Longest kickoff return was for 95 yards.

AP — Stevie Pauley (Brookville, Sr.): Finished with 71 tackles (33 of them solo), 6.5 tackles for a loss, one QB hurry, one sack, two passes deflected and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a TD. ... Was named an all-purpose first-team defender in Region 3C and was a second-team honoree in the Seminole.

— Compiled by Ben Cates