Quarterback Hov Bateman and defensive end Terrell Washington were invaluable to Heritage's gridiron play last fall. Bateman learned quickly how to command an offense in his only season behind center. Washington was the leading force on defense, providing tough, lights-out play. The result: the Pioneers advanced to the Class 3 state title game and the two leaders earned numerous accolades along the journey.

Bateman threw for more than 2,500 yards, completed 61% of his passes and tossed 21 touchdowns. His production didn't end there. The first-year QB also was HHS's second-leading ball carrier, with more than 1,000 rushing yards and 14 additional scores (he also served as the Pioneers' punter).

For his efforts, Bateman was named the Region 3C offensive player of the year. He also was a first-team all-Seminole District selection and a second-team all-state honoree.

The E.C. Glass transfer who showed up at Heritage as a junior displayed tremendous patience throughout his career. He was a backup at Glass on the JV team, then mostly sat on the sideline at HHS for one season as Kam Burns' backup.

But when Bateman got his chance to star, he didn't disappoint.

"Hov makes us a little more dynamic at the quarterback position," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said of Bateman during the 2022 season. "He's just a very dedicated football player. Never says a lot, but has bought into our system, has bought into our weight room; the kids have bought into him, and he's our leader on offense, no doubt about it."

He entered his senior season with a goal of 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards. Goals met.

"I feel like I'm just an athlete," Bateman said in the fall. "I feel like I'm very dynamic. God gave me the talent to be able to run and pass, and I feel like I can help this program. I'll do whatever it takes to win."

Bateman, who is headed to play at Bridgewater, also displayed dedication to the game he began playing at age 4.

"Football," he said when asked during the season about the game's appeal, "is my life. I'd do anything for this game. I'd die for this game. It's everything. I'd put my life on the line for this game. ... I think I just fell in love with the game at so young of an age. I developed a real love for it. I just can't do anything without it."

Washington was named the Seminole District and Region 3C defensive player of the year to go along with an all-state second team nod. He made 66 tackles, assisted on 30 more, and had 35 tackles for a loss in 15 games. Washington also contributed eight sacks, two pass breakups and five caused interceptions. He was Heritage's unquestioned defensive leader and contributed on offense, as well, with 12 catches for 136 yards (11.3 yards per reception) and four touchdowns at tight end.

When the 6-foot-2, 275-pound Washington announced during the winter that he would continue his career at Hampton University, he thought back to his high school playing days.

“A lot of kids don’t have this opportunity, and I had the opportunity to play for a great coach and a great program,” Washington said. “I’ve loved every minute of it. From ninth [grade] all the way to 12th, I had an amazing time playing for Coach Bradley. And playing with my guys, we all grew up together, we played for each other ever since we started playing football. Just to finish out with them on the last day of the season was amazing.”

He learned a lot about football, and life, during his four years at HHS.

"When I came in I was thinking about myself other than the team," Washington said last fall. "But I saw how the [older] people in front of me adapted to Coach Bradley and all the coaches, and they showed me the way of playing for Heritage. When you play for Coach Bradley and [defensive coordinator] Jay Phares and all the other great coaches out there, they show you true football. They make sure you're held accountable for your actions. So I came in in ninth grade a little rough. Now I'm into the scheme. I know what I have to do."

First team offense

Hov Bateman

SCHOOL: Heritage

George White

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Quarterback

ALL-STAR STUFF: Helped Glass reach the Class 4 state semifinals by throwing for 2,192 yards, completing 60% of his passes (142 of 236) and tossing 23 touchdowns. ... Finished his varsity career as the Hilltoppers career leader in passing yards (5,044) and also racked up 67 total career TDs. ... Is considered Glass' all-time career, season and single-game record holder for passing yards and touchdowns. ... A first-team all-Seminole District and all-Region 4D selection in 2022. ... Headed to play at William & Mary

Tyler Murray

SCHOOL: LCA

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Center

ALL-STAR STUFF: Named a first-team all-Seminole District, all-Region 3C and all-state center in Class 3, providing reliable play for a potent Bulldogs offense.

Andrew Cole

SCHOOL: Brookville

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Offensive Line

ALL-STAR STUFF: Leader on a line that helped generate nearly 4,700 yards of total offense for the Bees. ... Was a first-team all-Seminole and all-Region 3C selection.

Diallo Graves

SCHOOL: Heritage

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Offensive Line

ALL-STAR STUFF: Named a second-team all-state lineman in Class 3 to go along with his all-Seminole and all-Region 3C first-team honors. ... A pivotal point on a Heritage line that helped produce more than 5,000 offensive yards in 2022.

Armad Clark

SCHOOL: Appomattox

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Offensive Line

ALL-STAR STUFF: Took home first-team all-state honors in Class 2 after helping the Raiders to another successful offensive season. ... Also a first-team Region 2C and Dogwood District honoree.

Easton Ware

SCHOOL: LCA

YEAR: Sophomore

POSITION: Offensive Line

ALL-STAR STUFF: Enjoyed a breakout campaign at offensive tackle that resulted in the 6-foot-5, 280-pounder being selected to the Class 3 all-state offensive team to go along with first-team all-Seminole and all-Region 3C honors. ... Is receiving Division I offers.

Jonathan Pennix

SCHOOL: Appomattox

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Running Back/Wide Receiver

ALL-STAR STUFF: Provided lights-out play on his way to a college career at Virginia Tech, churning up roughly 1,100 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns (his longest run of the season was a 99-yard sprint). ... Averaged a whopping 12.3 yards per carry and contributed with 335 receiving yards on 18 catches (for an 18.6-yards-per-catch average) and three additional scores. ... Longest reception was an 83-yarder. ... The Dogwood District offensive player of the year and first-team all-Region 2C and all-state (Class 2) selection. ... Earned all-state honors at RB three times in his career.

Gideon Davidson

SCHOOL: LCA

YEAR: Sophomore

POSITION: Running Back

ALL-STAR STUFF: The four-star recruit who recently announced his intentions to play collegiately at Clemson rushed for more than 1,4000 yards in the regular season, finishing with 23 touchdowns and 140 total carries. ... Named the Seminole District's offensive player of the year to go along with his first-team all-Region and first-team all-state (Class 3) honors at running back. ... Also served as the Seminole first-team kick returner and second-team all-region KR.

Rajan Booker

SCHOOL: Heritage

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Running Back

ALL-STAR STUFF: Heritage's leader in the running game, with more than 1,100 yards on the season. ... Scored 18 touchdowns and averaged nearly 8 yards per carry. ... A second-team all-state selection in Class 3 and was named to the Region 3C's first team to go along with a first-team all-Seminole District nod.

Vari Gilbert

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Wide Receiver

ALL-STAR STUFF: Glass' leader in receiving yards with 701 on the season. ... Was targeted 40 times and averaged 17.5 yards per reception while also scoring six touchdowns. ... Contributed in the run game as well, with 406 rushing yards on 52 carries (a 7.8-yard average) and five additional scores. ... A Seminole and Region 4D first-team selection.

Tavion Clark

SCHOOL: Heritage

YEAR: Sophomore

POSITION: Wide Receiver

ALL-STAR STUFF: The only Heritage player to receive a first-team all-state offensive honor. ... The Pioneers' leader in receiving yards in 2022, with nearly 900 and five touchdowns on the season. ... Also was a first-team all-region and all-district selection.

Steve Preston

SCHOOL: Brookville

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Wide Receiver

ALL-STAR STUFF: Averaged an eye-popping 29 yards per reception for the Bees and finished season with 15 catches for 433 yards and five touchdowns. ... Took home first-team all-Seminole District and all-Region 3C first-team receiver honors.

Terrell Washington

SCHOOL: Heritage

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Tight End

ALL-STAR STUFF: In addition to his defensive duties, stayed busy by serving as tight end and as a solid blocker. ... Received a second-team all-state nod at tight end after contributing 12 catches for 136 yards and four scores. ... Also an all-region and all-district tight end selection.

Will Pacot

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Freshman

POSITION: Kicker

ALL-STAR STUFF: Drilled all five of his field goal attempts on the season, the longest a 33-yarder. ... Also hit 54 of his 60 extra-point attempts.

Jamar Smith

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Sophomore

POSITION: Kick Returner

ALL-STAR STUFF: Averaged 22 yards on his kickoff returns, amassing 264 total on 12 attempts. ... Also had 146 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 11 catches and had a rushing touchdown to go with 118 rushing yards on 14 attempts.

Drake McDaniel

SCHOOL: Brookville

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: All-Purpose

ALL-STAR STUFF: Provided dynamic play all season, rushing for a team-high 1,269 yards and 18 touchdowns on 159 carries and completing 51 of 100 passes for 788 yards and 10 additional touchdowns.

Second team offense

QB: Gray Peterson, Appomattox — Completed better than 66% of pass attempts, going 87 of 131 and throwing for 1,279 yards. ... Tossed 11 touchdowns.

QB: Tae Thompson, William Campbell — Passed for more than 2,000 yards and completed roughly 61% of passes on the year. ... Threw 20 touchdowns and averaged better than 185 yards per game.

C: Caylab Ramsey, Amherst — A first-team all-Region 4D selection, helping the Lancers churn up nearly 3,000 rushing yards.

OL: Clayton Boyte, Rustburg — A second-team all-Region 3C and all-Seminole honoree and a big reason the Red Devils found more success in the run game.

OL: Cody Keesee, Brookville — A second-team all-Seminole selection and one of the Bees' leaders on the offensive line.

OL: Dawson Ingersoll, E.C. Glass — Received first-team honors in the Seminole District and Region 4D to go along with his first-team all-state selection in Class 4. ... Used his 6-foot-6 frame to help Glass' offense churn up more than 5,000 total yards.

RB: Mike Thomas, E.C. Glass — Rushed for 1,217 yards on 190 attempts and scored 15 touchdowns. ... Provided strong play on both sides of the ball.

RB: Quay Rosser, Rustburg — Was a hard-nosed runner for the Red Devils, putting up 1,272 rushing yards on 193 carries and scoring 17 touchdowns.

RB: Michael Viar, Brookville — A vital part of BHS' three-pronged attack, with 1,132 rushing yards on 155 carries and 16 touchdowns.

RB: Jord'yn Whitelaw, Brookville — Rushed for 1,158 yards and 10 touchdowns (on 159 carries). ... Also made 15 catches for 150 yards.

WR: Taeon Mosby, E.C. Glass — The Hilltoppers' second-leading receiver with 553 yards (14.9 average) and five scores. ... Rushed for 329 yards and five additional TDs.

WR: Jaden Skates, LCA — A three-year starter at receiver and free safety. ... Had 490 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as a senior.

WR: Elijah Jackson, William Campbell — Amassed 725 yards receiving and averaged 18.6 yards per reception. ... Had 39 receptions in 10 games (a 72.5 yards-per-game average).

TE: Alex Caruso, Appomattox — In his second varsity season, the baseball standout provided pivotal play, with 227 receiving yards on 16 catches (a 14.2 average) and three scores.

H-BACK: Jaylan Pannell, Brookville — As FB/HB, Brookville ran behind him most of the time, carving up the majority of its 3,851 team rushing totals and 46 touchdowns with the 6-2, 275-pounder leading the way.

K: Eli Schubert, Altavista — The four-year starter, also a team captain, received a first-team all-state nod in Class 1. ... Is rated a 3.5-star kicker by Kohl's Kicking.

KR: JJ Morris. Amherst — Posted 314 return yards on 14 returns. ... Longest was an 86-yarder. ... Also rushed for 477 yards and averaged nearly 10.5 yards per tote. ... Had 168 receiving yards.

AP: Melvin Wooden, Gretna — The quarterback threw for 1,000-plus yards and posted an average of nearly 12 yards per completion. ... Also rushed for 563 yards and had 17 total TDs.

First team defense

Micah Pennix

SCHOOL: Brookville

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Defensive Line

ALL-STAR STUFF: Finished season with 20 solo tackles and 32 assisted tackles. ... Amassed 10.5 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, six quarterback hurries and forced two fumbles, had a fumble recovery and scored a defensive touchdown. ... Received a second-team all-state honor in Class 3 to go along with first-team all-Region 3C and Seminole selections.

Maquwan Farmer

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Defensive Line

ALL-STAR STUFF: Improved his production during the playoffs and finished the season with 53 tackles (14 solo), 14 tackles for a loss, two sacks, four quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. ... A second-team all-state selection in Class 4 to go with all-Region 4D and all-Seminole first team honors.

Terrell Washington

SCHOOL: Heritage

POSITION: Defensive End

Jerry Cashwell

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Defensive End

ALL-STAR STUFF: In his only year at E.C. Glass, finished with 65 tackles (27 solo), 19 tackles for a loss, 17 quarterback hurries and four sacks. ... Was a first-team all-Region 4D and all-Seminole selection.

Vori Copeland

SCHOOL: Appomattox

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Linebacker

ALL-STAR STUFF: The Virginia Tech signee was a first-team all-state linebacker and a second-team all-state honoree at all-purpose. ... Also a first-team all-Region 2C and all-purpose selection. ... Won the Watkins Award, which is given to the top Black high school football player for successes on and off the field. ... Is also the first athlete in Appomattox County High history to be offered an Ivy League football/athletic scholarship.

Michael Viar

SCHOOL: Brookville

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Linebacker

ALL-STAR STUFF: Served as a rugged defender, finishing the season with 96 total tackles (25 solo), 10 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, seven quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. ... A first-team all-Region 3C and all-Seminole selection.

Markaz Wood

SCHOOL: Heritage

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Linebacker

ALL-STAR STUFF: Heritage's leader in tackles, with 104 and 66 assisted tackles. ... Also held offenses in check with 18 tackles for a loss, four quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery, three pass breakups and two interceptions. ... Was a second-team all-state selection to go with first-team honors in the Seminole and Region 3C.

Mike Thomas

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Linebacker

ALL-STAR STUFF: The Region 4D defensive player of the year. ... Finished with 122 tackles, 32 tackles for a loss, 11 QB hurries, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one sack, one interception and one defensive touchdown. ... A first-team all-state, all-region and all-district honoree.

Jonathan Pennix

SCHOOL: Appomattox

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Defensive Back

ALL-STAR STUFF: A four-time all-Region 2C honoree at defensive back and a two-time all-state selection, including in his senior season. ... In addition to showcasing his offensive skills at running back and receiver, garnered plenty of collegiate attention for his work at cornerback for the Raiders before choosing to continue his career at Virginia Tech.

Markus White

SCHOOL: Heritage

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Defensive Back

ALL-STAR STUFF: A second-team all-state selection in Class 3 who was lights out in the secondary with 12 pass breakups and a team-best five interceptions. ... Also had 57 tackles (23 assisted), four tackles for a loss and one fumble recovery. ... Selected to first team in Seminole and Region 3C.

Chris Walker-Wells

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Defensive Back

ALL-STAR STUFF: Lauded with a second-team all-state honor in Class 4 after serving as a defensive leader for the Hilltoppers. ... Finished season with 62 tackles (33 solo), five tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, one interception, three forced fumbles and three pass breakups. ... A member of the Seminole and Region 4D first teams.

Jamar Smith

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Sophomore

POSITION: Punter

ALL-STAR STUFF: Handled multiple duties for the Hilltoppers and was a second-team all-Region 4D punter and a second-team all-region kick returner. ... Showcased a 31.1-yard punting average on 31 punts (his longest was a 50-yarder).

Devontae Wade

SCHOOL: Amherst

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Punt Returner

ALL-STAR STUFF: Had 13 punt returns for 290 total yards (a 22.3 average), and longest return was a 78-yarder. ... Had a total of 446 total return yards after also returning nine kickoffs for 156 yards (a 17.3-yard average).

Second team defense

DL: KJ Smith, E.C. Glass — A second-team all-state selection in Class 4 after bruising offenses by posting 23 tackles for a loss to go along with 67 tackles (21 solo), 12 quarterback hurries, three sacks and a forced fumble. ... Also was a first-team all-Region 4D and second-team Seminole member.

DL: Chase Jackson, Heritage — An all-Region 3C first-team selection at offensive tackle, who posted 27 tackles, eight tackles for a loss and eight quarterback hurries.

DL: Markell Haynes, Amherst — A second-team all-Region 4D selection and a second-team all-Seminole member at punter. ... Had 61 total tackles (28 solo), four tackles for a loss, three sacks and one interception. ... At punter, averaged 34.3 yards per punt and amassed 651 punting yards on 19 chances (longest was a 52-yarder) and placed three inside the 20-yard line.

LB: Gideon Davidson, LCA — A second-team all-state linebacker who consistently played both ways for the Bulldogs. ... A first-team all-region and all-district selection.

LB: Logan Burnett, LCA — Received a first-team all-Region 3C nod and was a first-team all-Seminole member.

LB: Penn Willman, E.C. Glass — In his only varsity season, he put on a show defensively, with 98 total tackles (49 solo), 16 tackles for a loss, four quarterback hurries and 3.5 sacks. ... A second-team all-Seminole and all-Region 4D honoree.

DB: Steven Preston, Brookville — A first-team all-Region 3C member who blocked two punts (out of three total forced fumbles) and had a team-high three interceptions to go along with 44 tackles (20 solo) and 5.5 tackles for a loss.

DB: Marquis White, Heritage — A first-team all-Region 3C honoree after posting 66 tackles (tying for second-most on the team) and five tackles for a loss. ... Also caused three fumbles, recovered two fumbles, had 11 pass breakups, intercepted four passes and blocked three kicks. ... A first-team all-Region 3C and second-team all-Seminole selection.

DB: Dylan Hobbs, Brookville — Was selected to the Region 3C's first team at all-purpose after finishing with 71 tackles (33 solo), 6.5 tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

P: Hov Bateman, Heritage — The QB handled Heritage's punting duties with precision and was named a first-team all-Seminole member for his efforts.

PR: Rajan Booker, Heritage — Named a first-team all-Region 3C returner and was the Seminole's second-team returner.

AP: Alex Marsteller, Jefferson Forest — A second-team all-Region 4D selection at all-purpose and also earned a second-team all-region nod at running back after eclipsing the 1,000-yard rushing mark.

AP: Drake McDaniel, Brookville — Took on an increased defensive role for the Bees and struck for 41 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, one pass breakup and a fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown.

Coach of the Year

Brad Bradley

SCHOOL: Heritage

ALL-STAR STUFF: In his 11th season at the school, Bradley took the Pioneers to the state championship game for the fourth time in his tenure, where the team lost to Phoebus. Along the way, Heritage posted an 8-2 regular-season record, defeated E.C. Glass 12-0 in a Jug Bowl thriller and took down heavyweight Liberty Christian in the playoffs to claim the Region 3C championship. Bradley also earned his 100th win at Heritage on opening night.