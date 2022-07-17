All-Area Football Offensive Player of the Year: Tayshaun Butler, Brookville

Tayshaun Butler

SCHOOL: Brookville

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Running Back

ALL-STAR STUFF: More than a decade ago, a little Tayshaun Butler scampered away for his first touchdown while playing for the Lynch Station Lizards. That's all it took for the kid to fall in love with football. He's been perfecting his craft ever since. Fast-forward to his senior year of high school and all that work, the intensity of the daily grind, paid off big-time. At a school known more for its quarterbacks and receivers than for bruising running backs, Butler was the outlier — breaking free for huge gains, running uncontained, refusing to be stopped — and doing all that work while holding down multiple duties on the gridiron. He rushed for 1,931 yards on 198 carries (9.8 yards per tote), caught 19 passes for 300 yards and two more TDs and even completed both of his passes on reverses (one for a score). On defense, he made 72 tackles, third most on his team, and filled out the stat sheet on that side of the ball. He became the quintessential Brookville player, someone kids for years will want to emulate. And he became one of the most respected backs in the area along the way.

To see the full all-area team scroll to the bottom of the Q&A with Butler.

Q: Tayshaun, put the season into your own words.

A: We came in with a goal and we came up a little short [Brookville lost in the Region 3C championship]. But last year [the COVID-altered spring season] we won zero playoff games; this year [2021 season] we won two, so we’re taking steps in the right direction.

Q: This season marked the first time in several years you guys had played in a region title game. What was that like?

A: The energy and atmosphere was amazing. All the guys you played against, all the guys you beat, those guys [were there to] cheer you on. So that energy was like no other.

Q: You accomplished something at Brookville that hasn't been done in a long time: Nearly 2,000 rushing yards. What you did this year was off the charts as far as recent memory at Brookville. Have you thought about that accomplishment? What does it mean to you?

A: Me and coach [Jon] Meeks talked a lot in the offseason, and he basically told me it was gonna be my team. Offense was gonna run a lot through me. And he called plays and I made something happen.

Q: Between taking direct snaps, handoffs at running back and then playing receiver and linebacker, that's a lot of responsibility. You knew coming into the season you were gonna have to do all that?

A: Yes sir, me and coach had a talk. When I first came to Brookville [in high school, after growing up in Altavista], I was just an offensive guy only. Just played running back. Last year I had to step up and play DB. This year I had to do linebacker, running back, DB, slot. I had to step up for the team.

Q: Was all that comfortable or was it a challenge?

A: I’d probably say linebacker was a challenge to learn. Being a DB last year and trying to learn all that and then jumping back to DB in the middle of the Heritage game because a couple of our guys went down.

Q: You’re an interesting running back because you run so low to the ground. Just wondering if there’s anybody that you’ve modeled your game after?

A: You’ll probably be surprised by this, but I don’t watch much football. If Aaron Rodgers is playing, I’ll watch that. But not anybody in particulate that I model my game after, no sir.

Q: When did you start playing and why?

A: I started when I was about 9 years old. I just always wanted to play. I remember at recess all the guys would wear their little league jerseys, their [Lynch Station] Lizards jerseys. And I just never played. And then I think I was in fourth grade, I fell in love with it.

Q: What about it made you fall in love?

A: When I scored my first touchdown. I think at that point, I knew this is what I want to do for the rest of my life.

Q: Can you think of a favorite memory from your senior season?

A: So I have two, because I haven’t decided between them yet. So the Rockbridge game, just that entire game [a 57-12 win in the first round of the playoffs]. But No. 1 is definitely gonna be the Heritage game [the following week, a 50-21 victory]. Because we came into that game, we were the underdogs. We had already lost to them the first time [in the regular season], and the way we came out and just dominated, and Coach put me anywhere he could. Just being able to make plays was great. The Rockbridge game meant a lot because my sophomore season [when BHS lost to Rockbridge in the playoffs] I was hurt [with an ankle injury]. I played a little bit until I couldn’t play anymore.

Q: You were the Region 3C player of the year and got a first-team all-state honor. After you didn’t get named Seminole player of the year, were you surprised?

A: I was actually really surprised. I was expecting them to give it to [LCA's] Zach Rice. I just wasn’t expecting it to be me. It really shocked me, and all my life since I moved to Brookville I’ve been aware of all-state teams. And just being selected as a state player is 100.

Q: What’s your favorite postgame meal?

A: After every win, me and all the linemen, we'd go to McDonald's. And I'd get the 40-piece McNugget and we hit on that.

Q: What's your favorite TV show?

A: I’d probably say "Rick & Morty."

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: I’ve been going to Zaxby’s a lot lately. That’s probably my current favorite.

Q: What would you like to study in college [Butler is headed to play at West Virginia State]?

A: I want to study business so I can start my own electrical business.

Q: What do you do in your free time?

A: I have very little of it. But when I can, I try to make it down to my family. They live down in Chesterfield.

Q: You played your entire upperclassman career during a pandemic. What was that like?

A: It was definitely different. My sophomore year being 135 [pounds] and having the whole offseason to get bigger and better. This year it was just one long season [the 2020 season was staged in the spring of 2021 and the 2021 season began in August]. It was kinda tough. We missed out on a game. Some other teams missed out. Not knowing when you’re gonna play again makes you play just that much harder.

Q: It did feel like one long season. I know it was difficult for me to cover it, and it was stressful. What has it been like for you and your teammates, because you had to go through all that. Was it fun or exhausting?

A: It would’ve been nice to rest, but it’s kind of hard to complain when you’re just around your guys and you’re all grinding it out together. That makes it not tough.

Q: What do you think the future holds for Brookville football?

A: I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if they won it all next year. As far as starters, the only people [graduating] are running backs. So I think they’ll be all right.

Q: Talk about becoming a receiver. You became the leader in receiving yards after Ethan [Robey] go injured. Did you have to get more familiar with routes?

A: It took some time to learn it. I’ve always wanted to play receiver, if I was just four inches taller. .. I really, really liked it.

Q: You’re part of a long line of strong running backs in this area, going back years and years. Do you have any thoughts on why this area produces such good running backs?

A: I wasn’t always at Brookville. So I see a difference between schools where I was at. The grind's just different. I started off in Altavista. Went there until the middle of eighth grade. I'd definitely say up here and the area surrounding, it’s just a bunch of hungry guys who are ready to get better and go to the next level.

Q: When you think of all you’ve accomplished in high school, it’s pretty impressive. How would you like to be remembered at Brookville?

A: More than anything, I want to be remembered as a good teammate, good player. Coachable, likeable, more a person of character than an actual player.

Q: It seems like guys you play against have a lot of respect for you.

A: I’m friends with 90%of the guys I play with, and if I’m not friends with them before we play, we’re most likely buddies after that.

Q: Finish this statement: The person who has most influenced my life is ...

A: My family in general, but particularly my stepdad [Michael Cox]. Because I didn’t even start playing organized sports until he and my mom [Taneshia] got together. He got me into [football]. He just kept me on the right track. A lot of guys I grew up with, they kind of fell off. They’re not doing too good. But he helped me keep my head on my shoulders. He got me into Brookville, moved me up there, and any sacrifices that need to be made, he makes them. Over the summer, they moved to Richmond, and he could’ve just took me down there, but he gave me a choice. He was like, "I feel like it's best for you." So I told him I wanted to stay at Brookville.

Q: Anything else you'd like to add?

A: There’s not much to me. I'm just an easy going guy, that's it.

All-Area Football Offensive Teams

FIRST TEAM

Davis Lane

SCHOOL: LCA

POSITION: Quarterback

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: The UVa signee completed 93 of 141 passes (66%) for 1,572 yards and threw 18 touchdowns to help LCA reach the Class 3 state title game. ... Was a second-team all-state selection at quarterback, first-team selection in Region 3C and second-team all-Seminole District honoree.

Tyler Murray

SCHOOL: LCA

POSITION: Center

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: The 6-foot-2, 260-pound sophomore was selected to the first team in Region 3C and in the Seminole District as an integral piece of the Bulldogs' high-powered 2021 offense that churned up more than 5,500 yards and roughly 400 yards per game.

Zach Rice

SCHOOL: LCA

POSITION: Offensive Line

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: The UNC signee gobbled up tons of honors in his senior season. As a five-star recruit, his signing with Carolina was a nationally anticipated event. ... Also was a first-team all-state selection in Class 3, Region 3C and the Seminole District.

Andrew Cole

SCHOOL: Brookville

POSITION: Offensive Line

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: The left tackle received second-team all-state honors in Class 3. ... Coach Jon Meeks refers to him as "one of the best OL I've coached." ... Also took home first-team all-Region 3C and all-Seminole honors to be a leader on a Brookville offensive line that helped produce 5,239 yards of total offense and 52 touchdowns in 2021.

Gavin Womack

SCHOOL: LCA

POSITION: Offensive Line

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Had 43 tackles and three sacks and was a key piece to LCA's rumbling offensive line. ... Will play at Emory & Henry after earning second-team all-state offensive line honors and first-team all-district and all-region honors at offensive and defensive line.

Jonathan Pennix

SCHOOL: Appomattox

POSITION: Running Back

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: The Division I recruit with offers from Appalachian State, Boston College and more rushed for 1,041 yards and 15 touchdowns while also recording nine catches for 190 yards and two more scores. ... Ripped off an 80-yard touchdown during the season and had a 61-yard interception return. ... Was a first-team all-Class 2 and all-Region 2C selection at running back and a first-team all-state and region honoree at defensive back.

Gideon Davidson

SCHOOL: LCA

POSITION: Running Back

YEAR: Freshman

ALL-STAR STUFF: The Division 1 recruit with offers from Georgia, UVa, Ohio State, Penn State, Virginia Tech and more shined in his first varsity season, with 1,235 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns while performing well on both sides of the ball. ... Was a first-team all-Seminole District and all-Region 3C selection.

Eli Wood

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

POSITION: Wide Receiver

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: The Seminole District offensive player of the year was also a first-team all-state honoree in Class 4. .. He reeled in 50 catches for 1,020 yards for 20.4 yards per reception. ... Also scored 14 touchdowns and was a first-team selection in both the Seminole and Region 4D. ... Accepted a preferred walk-on spot at UVa in January and joined the team this summer.

Deuce Crawford

SCHOOL: Heritage

POSITION: Wide Receiver

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Led the Pioneers in passes caught (36) and receiving yards (634) while averaging 17.6 yards per reception and scoring four touchdowns. ... Took home second-team all-state honors in Class 3 and was a first-team selection in both the Seminole and Region 3C. ... Is headed to compete in track and field at Appalachian State.

Jaylin Belford

SCHOOL: LCA

POSITION: Wide Receiver, Kick Returner

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Capped an impressive career by racking up 701 receiving yards on 32 catches (22 yards per reception) while also putting up 777 rushing yards and 12 additional touchdowns. ... Received offers from William & Mary and Robert Morris and a preferred walk-on offer from UNC before deciding on Liberty University over the winter. ... Received numerous accolades his senior year: at wide receiver, he was a second-team all-state and first-team all-Region 3C performer. ... One of the top kick returners in the state, as evidenced by his second-team all-state selection at the position. ... Was also a first-team honoree at that spot in Region 3C and in the Seminole District.

Dillon Stowers

SCHOOL: LCA

POSITION: Tight End

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Corralled 30 catches for 452 yards and scored seven touchdowns, serving as a leader for LCA. ... The Army signee received plenty of accolades on both sides of the ball; offensively he was a first-team all-state tight end and also earned first-team honors in Region 3C and the Seminole at that position.

Tye Robertson

SCHOOL: Appomattox

POSITION: Kicker

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Served as an ultra-reliable kicker on both extra points and field goals. ... Nailed two field goals in the Region 2C championship game, including a 46-yarder. ... Received a first-team all-state honor in Class 2.

Tre Lawing

SCHOOL: Appomattox

POSITION: All-Purpose

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Racked up more than 1,700 all-purpose yards and 37 total touchdowns in his senior season. ... Passed for 1,041 yards (51-for-100 passing) and 17 TDs while rushing for 682 yards and 20 additional scores on 98 carries. ... Accounted for six touchdowns (five rushing) in a playoff game against Radford, with 153 yards on the ground and 70 in the air. ... In his junior and senior years combined, Lawing totaled 2,195 all-purpose yards and 64 touchdowns (junior season was shortened by the pandemic schedule). ... As a senior, was a two-time first-team all-state selection in Class 2, at offensive all-purpose and defensive all-purpose. ... Was also named Region 2C player of the year twice. ... Is headed to Liberty University as a preferred walk-on.

Markevus Graves

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

POSITION: At-Large

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Filled in wherever needed on the field for the Hilltoppers, rushing for 326 yards on 40 carries (8.2 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns and hauling in 29 passes for 402 yards (13.9 yards per reception) and four additional scores. ... Also had two punt returns for 37 total yards and three interceptions (with 87 total return yards). ... Is headed to play at Hampden-Sydney.

Second team

QB — George White (E.C. Glass, Jr.): Threw for an area-high 2,379 yards and completed 59.4% of passes (152 of 256). ... Also tossed 29 touchdowns and was a first-team all-Region 4D and all-Seminole District honoree.

C — Jacob Williams (Appomattox, Sr.): Received second-team all-state honors in Class 2 after being named an all-Region 2C first-team center. ... As a four-year player, was part of two state championship teams.

OL — Neo Corsini (E.C. Glass, Sr.): Was an all-Region 4D selection at offensive line and was honored by the Seminole District at that position. ... Is headed to play rugby at University of Georgia.

OL — Caden Braford (Appomattox, Sr.): Received a first-team all-state honor in Class 2 for leading a high-powered Raiders offense. ... Also a first-team all-Region 2C selection.

OL — Carson Meadows (LCA, Jr.): A second-team member in Region 3C and Seminole District who plays tackle and defensive end for the Bulldogs. ... Was part of an experienced offensive line that helped playmakers churn out yards.

RB — Jaidian Johnson (Rustburg, Sr.): Was a complete offensive performer for the Red Devils, finishing the season with 1,221 rushing yards on 176 carries and 12 touchdowns. ... Committed just one fumble all season. ... Also contributed at receiver, making 12 catches for 161 yards and scoring an additional TD. ... Was a first-team all-district selection at running back.

RB — Caleb Davidson (LCA, Jr.): Created quite the one-two punch with brother Gideon at running back. ... Rushed for 1,087 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2021. ... Received second-team all-Region 3C and Seminole honors at running back and linebacker.

RB — Zach Steele (Heritage, Jr.): Was sidelined with injuries at times during the season but still managed to rack up 948 rushing yards on 138 carries and score 15 touchdowns. ... Did not commit a fumble and also had 43 receiving yards. ... Was a first-team all-Seminole performer.

RB — Rajan Booker (Heritage, Jr.): Second on Heritage's team with 770 rushing yards and tied teammate Zach Steele with 15 rushing touchdowns. ... Scored 18 total TDs on the season. ... Was an all-Seminole second-team selection and an all-Region 3C first-team honoree.

WR — Lawrence Brown (Amherst, Sr.): Was Amherst's go-to receiver, reeling in 28 catches for 721 yards (25.8 yards per catch) and scoring eight touchdowns. ... Also rushed for a whopping 164 yards on just three carries (an average of 54.7 yards per tote), with his longest carry going for 84 yards. ... Was a first-team all-Seminole and second-team Region 4D selection.

WR — Keshaun Hubbard (Heritage, Sr.): Second on the team with 567 receiving yards and led HHS receivers with five touchdowns. ... Averaged 18.9 yards per reception and corralled 30 passes. ... Was named a first-team all-Region 3C receiver and garnered second-team all-Seminole honors.

TE — Addison Ellis (Brookville, Sr.): The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder was a second-team all-Seminole District honoree who also served as a reliable fullback for the Bees throughout his career.

K — Karson Adcock (Heritage, Sr.): Drilled 54 of his 56 extra-point attempts and hit all three field goals.

K — Chase Dupin (LCA, Jr.): Hit an eye-popping 79 of 81 extra points. ... Went 8 for 8 in one game and 7 for 7 on four occasions.

KR — Ervis Davin (Appomattox): Was named a second-team all-state kick returner in Class 2 and first-team in Region 2C. ... Also finished the season with 437 receiving yards on 17 catches (for 25.7 yards per reception) and seven touchdowns, and put up 330 rushing yards and three additional scores.

AP — Drake McDaniel (Brookville, Jr.): Contributed all over the field for the Bees: at quarterback, he threw for 1,392 yards and completed 81 of 148 passes (55%) and 17 touchdowns. ... Also rushed for 579 yards and six touchdowns off 65 carries and made four catches for 112 yards and an additional TD. ... The team captain was a second-team honoree in Region 3C and earned honorable mention in the Seminole at quarterback.

Honorable Mention

Kam Burns (Heritage), Avery Dixon (Rustburg), Ethan Robey (Brookville), Diallo Graves (Heritage), Cameron Mabins (Gretna), Daniel Price (Jefferson Forest), Mike Thomas Jr. (E.C. Glass), Alex Marsteller (JF), Lyvarius Gilbert (E.C. Glass), Collin Slagle (Appomattox), Silas Rucker (Brookville), Makel Stone (Altavista), Russell Thompson (William Campbell), JaQuan Walker (Appomattox).

Coach of the Year

Frank Rocco

SCHOOL: LCA

ALL-STAR STUFF: In his fourth season since returning to guide the Bulldogs for the second time, Rocco put the best team in Liberty Christian's history on the field in 2021. The coach led his club to 13 straight victories (another likely win was canceled during the regular season) and a trip through the Class 3 playoffs and into the state championship game. LCA won the Region 3C championship for the second straight year and averaged 45.8 points per game while allowing just 13.4. Rocco was selected as the Seminole District and Region 3C coach of the year.

— Compiled by Ben Cates