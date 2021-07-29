All-Area Football Offensive Player of the Year: Tre Lawing, Appomattox

ALL-STAR STUFF: Every team that went against Brookville in the pandemic-abbreviated spring football season found out one thing: Lance Blankenship was a beast. The defensive tackle, who signed his National Letter of Intent in late May and then left for Harrisonburg after the school year ended to begin training at James Madison, turned up the turf in his senior season. He was voted defensive player of the year on the all-Lynchburg Area team (selected by coaches from the Seminole District) and finished the season with 50 tackles (31 solo, 19 assisted) and a team-high 17 tackles for a loss, while adding four sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble return. He even contributed on offense with 58 rushing yards on 10 attempts and a touchdown. He also moved to left tackle at one point during the season, when Brookville needed that spot filled because of an injury. "And he freakin' manned up the whole night," Brookville coach Jon Meeks said at the time. That's the type of player Blankenship proved himself to be during his high school career — a guy who would give his all and do anything that was asked of him to bring his team success.