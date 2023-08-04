Avery Mills

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Guard

ALL-STAR STUFF: In her sophomore year, Mills was the lone consistent scorer for LCA. The arrival of Emmy Stout for Mills’ junior season took some of that pressure off, but Mills still kept providing. On the offensive side, her skill set and basketball IQ helped her create shots both for herself and her teammates. Mills could get open off the ball and pull up for long-distance or mid-range shots, do the same with the basketball in her hands or drive to the bucket. She also could start or finish the LCA break. Mills averaged 23 points per game, was in double figures in every contest and added three games with 30-plus points and 18 with 20-plus to her resume before the end of her junior year. She also put up impressive numbers in multiple other statistical categories, averaging about seven rebounds, three assists and four steals per game. For all that — and for her work in leading the program to its first VHSL region title, and first VHSL state tournament berth, along with a 21-6 record that included undefeated marks at home and in Seminole District play — Mills was named a first-team all-state selection in Class 3, Region 3C and the Seminole and was named region player of the year.

Q: Are you happy with the way your season went?

A: I think it definitely was a very successful year for all of us as a team. Obviously we wanted a state championship, we wanted to go undefeated and go all the way. We got cut short, but I think it really was a successful season. Obviously we’re not satisfied with the way it ended; that’s why this upcoming season we’re gonna go for it.

Q: Did you know, when you started in region play, you could win a region championship and make the state tournament?

A: That was a goal of ours. A goal from coach [Heather] Stephens, and we all bought into it, was to be undefeated at home. … We did that, and every game we just kept building and took it into the next game. We had a lot of momentum and could tell we were gonna go far in the playoffs.

Q: When you got to playoffs, do you feel like the competition increased a little bit, and did you like being challenged in that way?

A: I think it definitely increased every game. That’s how it’s supposed to be. For me personally, I love a competition. I love when their fans are going, our fans are going, coaches, I love all of that. I’m not a huge fan — I don’t think any competitor is — of those games where you’re winning by like 50, 60. … I love the games, like in the playoffs, when we’re winning by just a few points, it’s tight the whole game. That’s when we really come together as a team.

Q: Tell me about particular games that you felt were really good for yourself or your team.

A: I remember one game, it was a home game, regular season, can’t remember who we were playing, but that was the game when I missed [so] many 3s. I couldn’t get them to fall. … That game was a really good building game for me but also for my teammates. They also just surrounded me. Emmy [Stout], she’s going off every game, but she was scoring. Brooklyn [Jenkins] was scoring. I think Haven [Grinstead] was scoring a bunch. Everybody was like, “Avery, we got you.” We all came together.

Q: Tell me about your role this season compared to the last.

A: I love my role this year compared to my first year here. I think it has changed a lot, because that first year that I was here, we had a bunch of great players … but we didn’t really have another person who was gonna have double digits every game. I had a lot more on my shoulders. Now, with Emmy here, she’s grabbing rebounds, she’s getting and-1s, she’s getting blocks. It’s kind of a load off my shoulders. I definitely do like that. I love the inside-out game. I love being able to depend on her. Say I snatch a rebound, I know she’s going the other way and I can just throw it to her.

Q: So you’re not depended on to score as many points, but at the same time you had double digits every game, had 30-plus points three times, 20-plus 18 times. What does that say about you as a player or scorer? Did you care about those numbers or have any goals for yourself with scoring?

A: I don’t really go into a game like, “I need to score this amount of points or at least this amount of points.” I just go out there and do the things that I work on. We have like a storage unit that my dad put a hoop in and a court in. We’re working on everything in there, and I just transfer it to the game and I just end up having however many points. … It’s just, “I’m gonna go out and I’m gonna score for my team and try and get the win.”

Q: In terms of scoring, how are you the most effective? What are you best at and what do you like to do?

A: In my first couple high school years playing, it’s definitely changed. In my first couple years, it was more of spot-up shooting, drift to the corner, catch and shoot. But as I’ve grown a lot more, I would say I love shot creating. I love coming off a screen, reading the screen. [Two defenders] come at me, I love dishing it. One of them goes under a screen, I love pulling up. More ball-handling into a shot, that’s what I like a lot more.

Q: You also averaged [about seven] rebounds per game, three assists per game and four steals per game. Did putting up big numbers there matter to you going in or during the season? Or do you feel like you did help your team in other ways?

A: I think with being a leader, a leadership role is on and off the court. Off the court, we’re all best friends, but on the court, that has to translate. I think that’s where those numbers come in, like being able to trust my teammates. Say I’m attacking and their girl helps off. Being able to trust that I can pass to them and they’re gonna knock it down. That came more and more throughout the season. I think those numbers started to speak to that, that we all started to trust each other more and more. And I guess with the rebounds and the steals and that, that’s just a part of my game. Not a lot of point guards, shooting guards, whatever I am, not a lot of them are going up and getting an offensive rebound, but that’s kind of a part of my game, just having that grit. I don’t care that I’m a guard, I’m gonna go get the rebound or steal it or block a shot.

Q: When did you start to love basketball or realize you were good at it and decided you were willing to go all-in on it?

A: I’ve been playing I don’t even know how long. I’ve been playing since I could walk, I guess. But I never really realized my skill until we moved to New York and I made varsity in seventh grade. … I would go play and I would have like 20 points. I was like, “OK, this is for real.” We would go in the gym, and other girls weren’t going into the gym and working out and shooting before school at 6 a.m. I was like, “I want to do that. I want to get better.” When colleges started talking to me at a really young age, I was like, “OK, this is getting serious,” and “I’m having fun with it, why not keep this as a goal, keep doing this?” Then I started setting goals for myself and working and working and working and getting better at it every day. That’s what kind of separated me from the other girls that were my age. That’s really what got me to this point, just putting all that work in and realizing, “This is what I want to do.” Rather than getting to high school and being like, “OK, yeah, I want to play in college,” I had that goal from when I was 12 years old, so I was working at it for a long time.

Q: Were there ever times where you didn’t want to do all that?

A: Absolutely. That still happens to me today. We would wake up this past season, we would go [practice] before school in the winter, at like 5:30 a.m., and it would be like 20 degrees outside. We didn’t have heating in our storage unit, so I was bundled up. … I didn’t want to do that at all. My alarm would go off and I would be like, “You gotta be kidding me.” But waking up and doing that, I never regretted it. … The end goal outweighed that morning I didn’t want to get up … and the late nights. It’s the end goal that motivates me to do it.

Q: You guys made history with your playoff run. Do you remember any of those moments being particularly special moments?

A: I know the region championship, we’d never won that before, so after we won that game, we all came back in the locker room going crazy, throwing water everywhere, coaches were dancing. And then we sat down for a second and took it all in, like, “We just made history.” That moment, I will never forget that moment where we all realized we made history. That motivated us and made us all as a team realize how good we really were and how far we could go, not only that year but this coming year and years in the future. … We were like, “Wow, we did that. All our work paid off.” Being a part of that, it’s just been amazing, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.

Q: You also hit 2,000 career points (scored in your varsity career). Did you think at all about that, or what’s it like now to be there now?

A: A few games before, I knew I was close. In the game I wasn’t really thinking about it, but before, I knew it was coming up. It’s been a milestone I’ve always aimed for. I’ve always aimed to exceed goals, break records and all that. After that game, realizing what I did, my teammates and my coaches, they were the best. They were just encouraging me, hyping me up, telling me how proud they were of me. That was awesome to hit that milestone.

Q: Do you have any particular player you model yourself after or like to watch and take things from?

A: I love watching Klay Thompson. He’s a shooting guard. I love watching him, but I also love watching Kyrie Irving. They’re two different players … but I find myself kind of being in the middle of the two of them. I love watching how Klay moves off the ball, gets a quick shot and how Kyrie goes around his defender and scores.

Q: If you could have dinner with anybody, who would it be?

A: This answer, nobody would guess this, but probably Kendall Jenner. Me and my mom, we love watching the Kardashians. We think it’s so funny. I love Kendall Jenner. … I just love her personality. I think she’s so cool.

Q: What’s your favorite TV show or movie?

A: Probably "The Kardashians."

Q: Did you have any pregame or postgame traditions or superstitions?

A: I don’t know. I’m not a big superstitions person. I’ve had teammates that are and they’ll do stuff. But for me, not really. I always just pray before a game. Have my own quiet time. Put on some worship music. Me and my dad, we always pray before every single game, even if it’s just a little scrimmage.

Q: Do you have a playlist for the pregame music?

A: I have a band I always listen to. I listen to Maverick City all the time.

Q: Do you have a dream vacation?

A: I would love to go to Venice Beach. I know the beaches there are gorgeous, and they also have the outdoor courts that are so famous and they’re also really nice. Or Hawaii.

Q: How about a dream job?

A: Like any job at all? Probably a WNBA player.

Q: Is there any philosophy or phrase you live by? Anything you tell yourself or think about as you’re playing?

A: Yeah, and I even write this on my shoes; I want to get this as a tattoo at some point: AO1. It means audience of one. … Anytime throughout the game or before a game, after a game, middle of the season, I always remember, “I’m not playing for anyone in the stands.” Of course I’m playing for my teammates, but the bigger picture is I’m not playing for them, I’m playing for an audience of one, which is God. That’s just what keeps me level. A lot of people that don’t have that mindset, they’ll have a bad game and it’ll ruin them the rest of the week, or they’ll have a great game and they’ll feel like the best person in the world for however long. … The way I play, that’s gonna waver, but the one that I’m playing for is not going to.

Q: What advice do you have for younger students or athletes, or what’s something you hope to have passed on?

A: I would hope that my work ethic gets passed on. … I know there’s a lot of little girls that look up to me, and I hope that they really see my work ethic and my leadership and how I treat the game as something that’s very serious, but at the same time you can have fun doing it.

ALL-AREA GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Avery Mills

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

Emmy Stout

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Forward

ALL-STAR STUFF: Proved an all-around threat for the Bulldogs, setting up a brick wall for opponents in the paint with her defensive prowess (which resulted in about three blocks per game) and providing a constant scoring option around the rim offensively, using her 6-foot-3 frame, footwork, rebounding ability and work in transition for easy points. … Averaged 16 points per game (and combined with Avery Mills to account for more than 70% of LCA’s scoring per game) and eight rebounds per contest. … Named a first-team all-Seminole District and all-Region 3C selection and second-team all-state selection in Class 3 after helping LCA to a 21-6 record (including undefeated marks in district play and at home), its first VHSL region title and first VHSL state tournament berth (it advanced to the semifinals) in program history.

Kennedy Hancock

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Forward

ALL-STAR STUFF: Earned the title of Seminole District player of the year after powering JF to a Region 4D semifinal berth and an 18-6 record. … Also was named a first-team honoree in the region and district. … Used her abilities in the post for easy shots at the rim and also was able to knock down jumpers. … Averaged about 16 points per game and nearly six rebounds per game as the team’s leader in both categories.

Jeriyah Osborne

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Guard

ALL-STAR STUFF: In a rebuilding year, she became Glass’ leader on both sides of the court, averaging 11.5 points, three assists and three steals per game. … Powered the Hilltoppers to 12 wins and a Region 4D quarterfinal appearance. … Was a first-team honoree in Region 4D and the Seminole.

Shania Brown

SCHOOL: Liberty

YEAR: Freshman

POSITION: Center

ALL-STAR STUFF: In her first varsity season, was a central cog to both the offense and defense during Liberty’s 17-6 season — one of its most successful in recent years. … Helped the Lady Minutemen advance to the Region 3C semifinals. … Was a double-double machine, averaging 16.1 points per game (on 62% shooting) and a whopping 13.9 rebounds per game, both team highs. … Scored 35 points in her second game as a high schooler (the first of two games in the campaign she had with 30-plus points) and posted 10 straight double-doubles to start the season. … Picked up first-team honors in both the Seminole District and Region 3C.

Kyraha Parnell

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Wing

ALL-STAR STUFF: Helped VES to 14 wins and a VISAA Division II state quarterfinal appearance. … Shot 55% from the floor and 34% from 3-point land. … Averaged a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds per game, both figures that led the Blue Ridge Conference, to go with two assists, three steals and two blocks per contest. … Named first-team all-conference and all-state. … Recently committed to play for George Washington.

Cierra St. John

SCHOOL: Liberty

YEAR: Sophomore

POSITION: Guard

ALL-STAR STUFF: Used her ball-handling and shooting skills to serve as a scoring threat inside and outside the perimeter for LHS, averaging 11.8 points per game (second on the team). … Sank a team-best 43 3-pointers on 34% shooting (also best among the Lady Minutemen), with those triples accounting for about 47% of her total scoring. … Also pulled down 4.4 rebounds per game and averaged 4.3 steals, 2.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest. … Garnered first-team nods in the Seminole District and Region 3C.

SECOND TEAM

Na’Kyla Bradley (William Campbell, Forward): Led Campbell in multiple statistical categories, including points per game (15.1), rebounds per game (9.4) and steals per game (4.7). … Powered the Generals to a Region 1B semifinal appearance and 16-6 record. … Earned the title of region player of the year and picked up first-team honors in the region and the state in Class 1.

Sasha Brody (Virginia Episcopal, Guard): Averaged about 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals per game (all good for second on the team). … Shot 37% from 3-point range. … Named to the all-Blue Ridge Conference first team.

Moriah Tate (Jefferson Forest, Guard): Finished second on the team in scoring at 12.5 points per game despite opponents keying in on her on the perimeter, using her court vision and shooting ability (she shot a team-best 35% from 3) to find opportunities to put up points. … Also was second among Cavaliers players in both assists per game at three and steals per game at 2.7. … Picked up first-team honors in the Seminole District and second-team honors in Region 4D.

Bella Hill (Jefferson Forest, Guard): One of JF’s most unselfish players on the court, averaging a team-best 5.1 assists per game. … Also led the Cavs with 4.6 steals per game and tallied 8.7 points per game, knocking down the second-most 3s on the team at 27 (four behind Moriah Tate). … Grabbed first-team all-Seminole District and second-team all-Region 4D accolades.

Iyana Sigei (Liberty, Guard): With her shooting ability, finished a few shades under a double-figure scoring average, at 9.6 points per game. … Tallied 35 3-pointers (second on the team), getting about 48% of her total scoring from 3-point land. … Also was second among LHS players with 4.1 steals per game and contributed 3.7 rebounds per game. … A first-team honoree in the Seminole District and Region 3C.

Maddie Hamren (Staunton River, Guard/Forward): In a rebuilding year for SRHS, was the only returning starter and served as leader and all-around contributor, averaging 12.5 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per contest. … Also shot 75% from the free-throw line. … Helped SRHS win a Region 3D first-round playoff game. ... Earned a second-team all-Blue Ridge District nod and was an honorable mention in the region.

Cheyenne Wall (Amherst, Guard/Forward): Averaged 11.2 points, four rebounds, one assist and 1.5 steals per game to power Amherst to 11 wins. … Selected to the all-Seminole District and all-Region 4D second teams.

Brielle Walker (New Covenant, Forward): Led New Covenant to 13 wins and an appearance in the VISAA Division III state quarterfinals. … Named to the all-state first team after leading the Gryphons in scoring (14.3 points per game) and rebounding (7.2 boards per contest).

COACH OF THE YEAR

Heather Stephens

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

ALL-STAR STUFF: In her first year as coach, Stephens led LCA to its most successful season as a VHSL team. The Bulldogs notched their first VHSL region title and first VHSL state tournament berth and wrapped up the season one win short of a state championship berth, falling to Carroll County (which won its second straight state title and bowled over every in-state opponent it faced). Stephens and LCA finished with a 21-6 overall record, which included an undefeated home record and perfect mark in Seminole District play. She coached two all-state honorees in Avery Mills and Emmy Stout, who both also earned all-Region 3C and all-district first-team awards (Mills was named the region player of the year, as well). Stephens was named the region and Seminole coach of the year.