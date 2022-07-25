All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Jeni Levine, Staunton River

Jeni Levine

SCHOOL: Staunton River

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Guard

ALL-STAR STUFF: Jeni Levine was focused this season on doing whatever she needed to for her team to get the win — and “whatever that sums up to be, it sums up to be.” That effort and mindset, in combination with the work she put in day in and day out on her own, turned into numbers that were hard to ignore. In all aspects of the game, Levine provided for the Golden Eagles, leading them to a 25-2 record and the first state tournament appearance for the program in a decade. On the defensive side, her quick hands on the perimeter led to 4.5 steals per game and easy chances the other way. She tallied nearly five assists per game, as well, to go with 9.3 rebounds per game, despite standing just 5-foot-7. But it was her scoring that was perhaps most impressive. With her ability to draw contact by slashing into the lane (she averaged more than six free-throw attempts per game and shot 80.8% from the line), put up short jumpers or sink shots from distance (she shot 36% from 3-point range), Levine averaged 23.7 points per game. All those numbers led the team and helped her become the Blue Ridge District and Region 3D player of the year and a first-team all-state selection in Class 3. Levine, who is headed to play at the University of South Carolina Upstate, also became the leading scorer in program history with 1,252 points over her career, which included just three seasons because of the pandemic.

To see the full All-Area teams, scroll down to the bottom of the Q&A with Levine.

Q: Now that you’ve had a little while to reflect, do you feel like this season was particularly special for you?

A: Yeah, for sure. This season, I think, meant more to a lot of us. We had lost one of our longtime coaches during COVID time, Dave Forbes. It was kind of unexpected, and last year we wanted to dedicate the season to him. And then after having that season taken away from us, still practicing every day, this was our chance to prove ourselves and prove our worth. This season, it meant a lot not just for us, but it meant a lot of the community, for his family, just Staunton River as a whole.

Q: How do you feel like you used him as inspiration this year?

A: I know all of us were devastated. He’s been a part of Staunton River I don’t know for how long. He had coached one of our assistant coaches. He has been part of our family, even though he wasn’t always directly on the sidelines. He was always at all of the games. I remember talking to him after a bunch of the games. He was just an inspiration to the whole community. I think after everything that happened with him and then the whole COVID situation, that just inspired us to be better. To be better versions of ourselves. You can’t take a day for granted, you know? You never know what’s gonna happen. … Nothing’s given to you.

Q: Do you feel like there were any setbacks because of missing your junior season, or did you feel bummed you wouldn’t personally be able to score as many points, or anything like that?

A: I wouldn’t necessarily say about the points. Setbacks, possibly for the younger generations. It would’ve helped a lot for our B team or our JV to have gotten to play, for them to develop. … I think last year we would’ve had a great season, and that would’ve better prepared us for this year, but who knows.

Q: It didn’t feel like you guys were lacking anything this season, so do you feel like from the start you were ready to go, and this was gonna be a good season?

A: I would say so. We knew how hard we worked, and we knew what we wanted to accomplish. It was predetermined, those goals, those dreams for all of us. I remember us sitting down, just talking about what we wanted to accomplish and how we were gonna get there.

Q: So you guys make it to states, and you’re one of only a handful of teams to have done that at Staunton River; did you know that was a possibility at the beginning of the year?

A: At the end of the day, anything could have happened, yet I believed it. It was just something we had to believe, it was a process we had to trust and buy in. … I could tell you we knew what we wanted and how we were gonna get there.

Q: Take me through the regular season. Were there particular games you liked to play or you felt you were at the top of your game?

A: I would say probably one of my favorite games was at Lord Botetourt. Freshman year I think we lost by, like, 60. Sophomore year we cut the margin down a little bit, not too much. This year, we knew we had to fight. They were gonna fight, we were gonna fight, and at the end of the day, we pulled through and got that win. It was just great to see the progress and just to see a true testament to how hard we worked and what that could accomplish for us.

Q: How about the postseason?

A: I wouldn’t necessarily say that we played our best. … Magna Vista, they tested us for sure. At the end of the day, we just fought harder. I don’t think we played our best against Carroll County or Spotswood. I think that’s where the experience came into a play a little bit.

Q: Did you have any particular goals for yourself in terms of stats?

A: I wouldn’t necessarily say so. I just wanted to win, and I think in the back of my head, I knew what I had to do to help my team out. … I would say I was kind of going for the 1,000 [career] points. That’s kind of cool. But that didn’t cross my mind every single game. I wasn’t in the lab to score 30 points [per game].

Q: So there were a couple games you were close to a triple-double with assists. Does that also speak to you doing whatever you have to do, whether it’s getting rebounds or scoring just a couple points?

A: I would say that [I] just [tried] my hardest. Defense, offense, whatever that is. Whatever that sums up to be, it sums up to be.

Q: You’re a guard that handles the ball a lot, shoots a lot and is much smaller. How are you able to pull down so many rebounds a game?

A: I think on the defensive end, it comes down to hustle and heart. No matter how little you are, no matter how big you are, it’s [your effort] that affects those numbers. So I would just get in there and fight, whether I was going against [6-foot] Zoli [Khalil, the Class 3 player of the year from Spotswood] or going against another guard just as little as me, I’m boxing out, getting that rebound, we’re transitioning, we’re getting on offense and scoring.

Q: If you had to narrow it down, what were you best at this year?

A: I would say probably, overall, just facilitating, leading my team.

Q: How about as a team, what were you best at?

A: Most of our momentum and transition points come off our defense. That’s really what we were adamant for. Offense wins games; defense wins championships. Letting our defense turn into offense really helped a lot getting those easy transition points. [When we] struggled with Carroll and Spotswood, we weren’t getting those transition points; we weren’t getting stops on defense. We were having to play half-court offensive sets, and that’s what hurt us a little bit, because we weren’t used to that.

Q: Is there anything you would change about this season?

A: I don’t know. I loved every minute of it. I loved every second of it. That’s my passion, that’s my love is the game of basketball, whether that be practice, whether that be games, spending time with the team. That’s where my heart is at. I guess if I would’ve changed something, it would’ve been probably a ring on my finger right now for a state championship. We prepared as much as we could, but you wonder, “Is there more we could’ve done?” I think I’ve watched the game film three or four times of each [playoff] game just trying to break it down, what I could’ve done better to help my team.

Q: You’ll still be able to play with Cali [at University of South Carolina Upstate], but what was that like playing with her so much in high school?

A: All throughout life we’ve been by each other’s side, so to have that on the court, it’s something special. I think a lot of people can see that.

Q: Could you have gotten to this point of being a 20-point scorer without her pushing you?

A: We’re so competitive, I feel like we feed off of each other. She played a huge role on our team, and her leadership pushed everybody. … I don’t think our team would’ve been where we were, I don’t think I would’ve been where I am. It’s hard to say, but I think our twin connection impacted me a lot.

Q: Now that you’re not in school, are you still in the gym every day?

A: Of course. We usually go in the morning to the gym, get a lift in, and the later that evening we’ll either play pickup or lift again.

Q: Who do you play pickup against?

A: Mostly against other guys [at the YMCA]. The speed of the guys’ game is so much different, and the physicality, I think, prepares us for the next level.

Q: Are you better than any of them?

A: I’m sure, yeah. It depends. Every time we play there’s different people.

Q: Do you have a favorite brand of ball?

A: Wilson Evolution. That’s what I’ve always played with.

Q: If you’re not playing basketball, what are you doing for fun?

A: Does that include all working out? If I’m not playing basketball, I’m working out or working on the farm.

Q: Your family owns a farm?

A: Yeah. We run cattle on 1,000 acres. We have a beef cattle farm.

Q: Did growing up on a farm contribute to your work ethic?

A: Yeah, for sure. I think a lot of my character comes from growing up on a farm. We’re always competing. We were competing in whatever it was, with my older brothers and Cali. We also rode horses, too, so we would compete with them, too. We showed probably until about seventh grade, eighth grade. We don’t really ride as much anymore, but they’re still there. We still have five horses. But yeah, I would say my work ethic has grown from living on a farm, being on a farm, working on a farm. Stuff has to get done, and we have to do it. There’s no room for complaining. I feel like that’s translated a little bit to the basketball court.

Q: Was there something that clicked in you in eighth grade that told you you were really good at basketball and could maybe go play in college?

A: I would say ever since I was little I wanted to play college basketball. I don’t think it was until that I realized what it would take for me to get there.

Q: Is the goal now to play professional basketball?

A: That’s kind of where I want to be at. … But I just want to make an impact on whoever I can, wherever I can. I know I’ll always love the game of basketball. But I do have dreams of going to the WNBA or even playing overseas. I think that would be pretty neat. I think anybody can achieve whatever they have on their mind if they put in the work. If they persevere through adversities, they can do it. I think if I put my mind to it, I can do it, and I would love to do it.

Q: Do you have any educational aspirations or career aspirations outside of basketball?

A: I’m going pre-med. It’s a major in biology with a concentration in pre-medicine. I was kind of thinking biomed-engineering route kind of thing, but stay on the sports side of things. … I don’t really know where I want to go with it, but I know I would want to focus on the medical field.

Q: Tell me about some of your favorites. Favorite movie or TV show, or both?

A: This is hard. I’m not like a definite, favorite kind of person. Favorite TV show: “All-American.” … I don’t really watch TV and movies that much. I don’t really have time for it. But I would say I would watch more drama or sports shows.

Q: How about favorite restaurant or favorite meal?

A: Favorite meal: My grandma’s homemade barbecue and mac and cheese.

Q: If you could give any advice to a younger athlete or student, what would that be?

A: I live by this: Whatever you’re going through, it will pass. Put your faith in the Lord and keep persevering. … Give 120%. Keep grinding. Trust in the process.

All-Area Girls Basketball Teams

FIRST TEAM

Jeni Levine

Position: Guard

Jamiyah Henry

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Guard

ALL-STAR STUFF: As a versatile player who could defend, facilitate and score, helped Glass reach the state tournament for the third time in program history. … Also helped the Hilltoppers to a 22-5 record and 13-1 record in Seminole District play (with the latter including 12 wins that were part of a 39-game district winning streak). … Averaged a team-high 16 points per game to go with four assists and four steals per game. … Earned first-team honors in the Seminole District and Region 4D.

Avery Mills

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Sophomore

POSITION: Guard

ALL-STAR STUFF: Was the driving force behind LCA’s 15-5 record and trip to the Region 3C semifinals. … Led the team in scoring despite battling injuries, averaging double figures. … Notched at least three games with 30 or more points and tallied at least nine games with 20 or more, including a 28-point performance against Glass when the Bulldogs snapped the Hilltoppers’ 39-game district winning streak. … Garnered first-team honors in Region 3C and the Seminole.

Jeriyah Osborne

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Point guard

ALL-STAR STUFF: Served as the Hilltoppers’ main facilitator, averaging four assists per game. … Also was a threat to slash into the paint for points and from deep, averaging nine points per game. … On the defensive side, averaged four steals per game. … Was a second-team selection in Region 4D and a first-team all-district honoree.

Sasha Brody

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

YEAR: Freshman

POSITION: Guard

ALL-STAR STUFF: Helped VES to a 14-9 record and an appearance in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Div. II semifinals. … Accounted nearly 37% of the Bishops’ scoring, averaging 15.1 points per game to go with 4.5 rebounds per game, nearly two assists per game and just over three steals per game. … Garnered a first-team all-state nod.

Jordyn Wright-Goode

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Forward

ALL-STAR STUFF: Was the hard-nosed force for Glass in the paint, barreling through the defense to earn trips to the free-throw line and pulling down rebounds for second chances. … Averaged a double-double with 13 points per game and 11 rebounds per game. … Earned second-team all-state honors in Class 4 and first-team honors in Region 4D and the Seminole, in addition to being named the Seminole District player of the year.

Brooklyn Finnerty

SCHOOL: Timberlake Christian

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Forward

ALL-STAR STUFF: Helped TCS to a 9-12 record and an appearance in the first round of the VISAA Div. III state tournament. … Averaged 4.6 steals per game to go with her eye-popping other statistics: 20 points per game and 22.8 rebounds per game (7.7 rebounds per game came on the offensive end). … Named first-team all-state honors.

SECOND TEAM

Cali Levine (Staunton River, Sr., Guard): Was the second piece of the Golden Eagles’ 1-2, quick backcourt scoring punch, complementing the play of her sister, Jeni, by averaging 11.4 points per game. … Shot better than 30% from 3-point range and added 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 steals per game and 3.2 assists per game in helping SRHS to its fourth trip to the state tournament in program history. … Also helped the Golden Eagles to a 25-game winning streak and a 25-2 record, which included a 10-0 mark in Blue Ridge District play. … Earned first-team honors in the district and Region 3D.

Jayda Jones (Staunton River, Sr., Guard): Served as the defensive catalyst for the Golden Eagles, who cashed in often for points in transition. … Averaged 2.7 steals per game to go with 2.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 6.9 points per game. … Picked up second-team recognition in Region 3D and the Blue Ridge District.

Cierra St. John (Liberty, Fr., Guard): Helped LHS to a 14-10 record, which included a win over one of the best teams in the Seminole, LCA. … Also led the Lady Minutemen to an appearance in the Region 3C quarterfinals. … Averaged 14.3 points per game overall, bolstered by two games with 20 or more points, and 12.5 points per game in district play. … Added four rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. … Named first-team all-district.

Moriah Tate (Jefferson Forest, Fr., Guard): Helped JF to a 13-8 record and a spot in the Region 4D quarterfinals. … Averaged 10.9 points per game as the Cavaliers’ second-leading scorer. … Added 1.5 assists and 2.4 steals per game. … Garnered first-team all-district and honorable-mention all-region accolades.

Maddie Hamren (Staunton River, Jr., Guard/Forward): With her ability to both shoot and play in the paint, was the third player for SRHS to average double figures in scoring at 10.4 points per game. … Also averaged 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game. … Earned second-team recognition in the Blue Ridge District and Region 3D.

Kyraha Parnell (Virginia Episcopal, Soph., Wing): Combined with Sasha Brody as VES’ main source of offense, accounting for 29% of the Bishops’ scoring at 12.1 points per game. … Finished a shade off of averaging a double-double, pulling down 9.9 rebounds per game to go with 2.4 steals per game, 1.4 assists per game and 1.3 blocks per game.

Kennedy Hancock (Jefferson Forest, Soph., Forward): As the force in the paint through whom the JF offense played each night, averaged 12.7 points per game to go with 7.3 rebounds per game (2.5 on the offensive side), both of which led the team. … Shot nearly 48%. … Earned first-team honors in the Seminole and a spot on the Region 4D second team.

HONORABLE MENTION

Brianna Adams (Liberty), Jasmine West (Amherst), Emily Williams (E.C. Glass), Bella Hill (Jefferson Forest), Jordyn Robbins (Liberty Christian), Cailyn Reynoso (Brookville), Imani Crider (Rustburg), Brielle Walker (New Covenant).

Coach of the Year

Kim Jones

School: Staunton River

All-Star Stuff: In 2021, Kim Jones watched as her team had to sit on the sideline while others in the area got to compete — a result of the Bedford County School Board’s decision to restrict games during that winter season in response to the pandemic. But she kept her players in the gym, preparing for the time they did get to play again. This season, the Golden Eagles showed all that work paid off. SRHS got off to a quick start and ran over opponents to the tune of a 25-game winning streak that extended into the Region 3D tournament. Jones led her alma mater to a 25-2 record, including the fourth trip to a state tournament in program history and first since 2012. The SRHS alumnus, who also was a part of a state tourney team as a player in 1993, was named the Blue Ridge District coach of the year.