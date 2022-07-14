All-Area Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year: Kayla Werner, Patriot Pacers

Kayla Werner

SCHOOL: Patriot Pacers (homeschool)

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: In her first race of the season, Kayla Werner set the standard. She picked up her first win of the year at the Vikings XC Invitational, crossing the finish line at 20:19.5 and nearly 28 seconds ahead of the rest of the field. She only got better from there, going under 19:30 in all six of her ensuing races and posting times under 18:30 in five events. Werner led the Pacers contingent — whose combined times were comparable to state championship teams and contenders in the public school ranks — in every event the team entered. She tallied three wins, including a 28-second victory in the Runnin' with the Wolves meet, where she was the lone runner to record a time better than 19 minutes. That showing provided all the momentum for Werner, a Liberty University commit, to finish out her high school cross country career on a high note; at the Garmin RunningLane Cross Country Championships in Huntsville, Alabama, which featured athletes from across the country, she posted a 17:24.1, good for the seventh-best time among all Virginia runners in 2021.

Q: Do you like homeschooling?

A: I really enjoy it. What I enjoy most is the flexibility. I generally do school in the mornings, but if I didn’t want to, I can do it later in the day, and I can do the subjects that I want. The ones that take longer, I can take more time on, and the ones that are faster, I can do quicker and not spend as much time on it.

Q: Tell me about how you’ve progressed over your high school career. How have you gotten better through the years?

A: I think I just kind of started getting into running in eighth grade, so I didn’t try as hard then. I was just kind of doing it most for my other sister who was in seventh grade. In ninth and 10th grade I was in Maine and feel like I got better each year. But then when I came here, I feel like I got a lot better just because of coach Jake [Reed] and everything. We did a lot more mileage and a lot more training.

Q: When you first started running, did you know you had a natural talent for it?

A: I guess I didn’t really think about that. Just kind of take it one season at a time, or “OK, I just want to finish this one race.”

Q: Was there ever a point where you got a certain time and were pleased or saw specific progress?

A: Definitely when we first moved here and we had been training with the team all summer and then had our first cross country race, I think I got like a minute PR. I was really excited about that. I was like, “Oh wow, I didn’t realize all that training could pay off like that.”

Q: How about particular races that you thought you did well or that you really enjoyed running?

A: At the end of the cross country season, we went to the RunningLane national championship, and that was a really fun experience, and the course was really nice. It was on an old golf course and it was perfectly groomed for cross country, not rocky or anything like that.

Q: Were there ever certain thresholds for times you tried to meet this year?

A: I was trying to break 17 [minutes] in the 5K, and I did that this track season. That was really exciting. That was big because I was trying to get that in cross country.

Q: Do you pay more attention to your own times, or do you ever compare yourself to anybody else?

A: I guess I’m not as much about looking at the stats. It’s sometimes nice to see other people having a good race, especially the girls from JF … since we kind of know them.

Q: What’s it like knowing that your times are just as good as or better than some girls who do have a team to practice with and get to compete all the time?

A: I kind of feel like we have an advantage because we have such a good coach, and I really enjoy my team. I also have a teammate that I train with who’s just as good as me, Allie Zealand. She’s a really great training partner.

Q: Do you feel like cross country is a mentally hard sport?

A: It can be. Sometimes it can be discouraging, like, “Oh, I don’t know if I’m getting better or not.” … But sometimes that can be nice because you aren’t as discouraged. I think what’s mentally tough is pushing during the middle of a race, trying to make yourself go faster when you’re tired and discouraged. That’s kind of hard, but it’s nice when you have a team to encourage you or cheer you on.

Q: Do you feel like cross country works well for your personality?

A: Yeah, I think so. And also all of my family runs, so that kind of influenced me. I tried other sports; I did indoor soccer when I was in elementary school. I just didn’t get into it. I was kind of like, “Oh, I’ll kick the ball if it comes my way, but if not, that’s OK.”

Q: Do you have plans for college yet?

A: Yes. I’m planning to go to Liberty to run cross country.

Q: Do you feel like your times will let you contribute right away?

A: I hope to help contribute, but I think it will just be fun meeting all the girls on the team. A lot of them seem really sweet and nice, and I’m kind of excited about getting to run with them and meet new people and train with them. … I think it’s gonna be a whole new experience since I’ve been homeschooled. … [Cross country coach] Heather Zealand, I know her, and she’s really nice and has some really cool stories about how God’s worked in her life and through running. It’ll be really nice to be coached by her.

Q: Do you know what you want to study?

A: I’m not sure, but I want to do something with teaching. I don’t know if it’s like teaching high school or elementary school or possibly teaching college, being a professor.

Q: What’s your favorite subject in school?

A: Maybe literature or history or reading or something like that.

Q: What do you like to do for fun?

A: Baking. I really like that.

Q: Favorite movie or TV show?

A: I like “Lord of the Rings.”

Q: How about favorite book or favorite author?

A: I like the “Chronicles of Narnia.” I’ve always loved them, ever since I was little. I’ve probably read them like five times.

Q: What’s a piece of advice you have for younger runners?

A: Try to enjoy running. Work hard and persevere. If you’re finding joy in it, it makes it so much easier, because you don’t mind the work it takes to put into it.

All-Area Girls Cross Country Team

Allie Zealand

SCHOOL: Patriot Pacers (homeschool)

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: Posted a sub-21-minute time in her first race of the season, finishing second behind only teammate Kayla Werner in the Vikings XC Invitational and only got better from there, with all the rest of her times in 2021 better than 19:40. … After recording an 18:24.9 for second place at the Greensboro Invitational, shattered that personal record in November at the Eastbay South Region Cross Country Championships in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a 17:21.9 (good for seventh). … The new PR was good for the fourth-fastest time among all runners from Virginia in 2021. … Racked up six top-seven finishes, including five in the top five, three in the top three and two runner-up finishes.

Zoie Lamanna

SCHOOL: Sophomore

YEAR: Jefferson Forest

ALL-STAR STUFF: Helped Jefferson Forest to Region 4D and Seminole District titles and a third-place showing at the Class 4 state championships, posting the Cavaliers’ best individual finishes in each of those meets. … Recorded one win (for the Seminole Individual title, leading a 1-2-3-4 finish for the Cavs), two runner-up finishes and five top-four showings on the season. … Was second at the region meet with a personal-best 18:14.30, finishing just five seconds behind the winner and recording what became the 20th-fastest time among Virginia runners in 2021. … Finished fourth in the Class 4 championship meet with an 18:27. … Broke 20 minutes in every race during the fall, clocking in at 19:41 or better every time out and at 18:33 or better five times.

Shauna Skow

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Recorded the second-best times among JF runners this season (behind Lamanna) with a 19:01.3 at the Knights Crossing Invitational (good for seventh place). … Tallied four top-10 finishes, including a fifth-place showing at the Region 4D meet and second behind Lamanna in the Seminole championships. … Recorded a 19:20 to finish 16th in the Class 4 state championship meet.

Alexis Plaster

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Freshman

ALL-STAR STUFF: Racked up two top-10 finishes, including a third-place finish in the Seminole meet and ninth in the 4D championships. … Crossed the finish line 24th at the Class 4 state meet. … Recorded a PR of 19:27.7 at the Great American Cross Country Festival. … Finished the year with four times under 20 minutes.

Jessie Zealand

SCHOOL: Patriot Pacers (homeschool)

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Recorded two sub-19-minute times, including a personal-best 18:51.5 at the Garmin RunningLane Cross Country Championships in Huntsville, Alabama. … The PR is good for the 45th best time among Virginia runners in 2021. … Finished two more races with sub-20-minute times and three with times of better than 20:38.

Beall Roberts

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Started the year with her best time, posting a 19:33 in the Knights Crossing Invitational for 17th place, and what became the first of two sub-19:45 times. … The other came in the Region 4D championships, where she posted a 19:44.20 for seventh place. … Concluded the season with a 20:40 for 44th place at the Class 4 championships. … Finished all of her races in under 21 minutes.

Coach of the Year

Stuart Gibbs

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

ALL-STAR STUFF: After serving as an assistant under Colby DelBene during the pandemic-altered 2021 spring season, Gibbs took over as head coach in the fall and helped the Cavaliers to continue adding to their legacy. Gibbs got the best from his runners when the pressure was on, coaching the Cavs to a pair of postseason championships and a third-place showing at the biggest stage, the Class 4 state championships. JF won the Seminole District by a whopping 56 points, sweeping the top four spots among individuals and posting seven of the top 10 times. Forest also earned a seven-point win in the region meet with two top-five individual finishes and five runners in the top 11.