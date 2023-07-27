Zoie Lamanna

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: As a member of a cross country team with lofty expectations, workouts and practices, along with race days, can be tough. Amid those slogs, though, Lamanna's taken to applying a simple motivational technique. On any given course or run, she explained, she tells herself, "The door's open to be great today." During the fall of 2022, she walked through each of the doors she saw swing wide in front of her and made the most of her chances. Lamanna captured the Class 4 state individual crown she'd been after, capping a title trifecta in her junior season. She also won the Region 4D and Seminole District championships. Her path to that postseason dominance started with a "turning point" at the MileStat.com XC Invitational in October, where she posted a personal best of 17:28.0. That jumpstarted a run that included two more times under 19 minutes with JF, including an 18:44.0 that was good for a win by an eye-popping 22 seconds at states. Following her high school season, Lamanna also competed at the Champs South Regional XC Championships, where she was 21st with an 18:11.84, and at the Garmin RunningLane XC Championships, a national meet where she finished among the top 25% with a time of just over 19 minutes.

Q: Was your junior season everything you hoped it would be? Is there anything you wish you could go back and redo?

A: I think one of the biggest things in junior year was it was my first time I came in really, really strong for the cross country season, I think. We did a lot of strength training, a lot of base work. So I think overall, physically I was feeling really strong. … I think my support system made me build to a point where [this season] was amazing. My team was so amazing, parents, coaches. It was a good little bubble to be in for me, and I think that was really what drove me this season. … At the beginning, we got off to a solid start, but not a great start. I think that was me just getting back into things. I ran really, really well at MileStat, placed pretty high against some really competitive runners, so I think that was really exciting, too. I think overall [I had] that confidence going into states knowing I could do it.

Q: Why’d you feel going in this season you were stronger than any other season?

A: I think it’s just kind of how different the training was formatted. I was really able to build up a lot of strength over the summer, and I came in with a lot more experience, too. … I think my real peak happened in outdoor [track] season that previous year, so I had a lot more confidence built up than normal.

Q: During the season, what did your daily workout look like?

A: Last year I think my peak was probably 45 miles [per week] and this year, I was like 50 to 55. So steady increase in mileage, but this year I think is the first year where I’ve felt good doing that. … Having that steady buildup throughout the season, not doing anything too quick or too fast too early on, it was really important.

Q: Can you break down what’s going through your head during races?

A: A lot of times, and I feel like a lot of people would agree, you kind of go blank in the race. I think my best races have been where I do have connection with myself and I can truly hear what I’m saying mentally and physically, when my body and mind are kind of working as a unit. … For me, just having a mission that I kind of remind myself of before races, knowing what the goal is and being able to follow the plan. Just really put myself in a spot to be successful. One of the things I always tell myself is, “The door’s open to be great today. Let’s give yourself permission to be great.”

Q: Going into any given race, do you focus on time a lot?

A: I think everyone in this sport, we’re kind of focused on the numbers all the time. For me, it can be a healthy thing, and it can [also] kind of throw me off a little bit. Obviously all of us have goals, but I think it’s important to have those goals and know how to get there. I feel like if I just give myself a time to run, I want to just snap my fingers and magically get this time, and it doesn’t work out. … I kind of have steps to go through on race day a lot of times, so I kind of feel like that helps keep me on task, put myself in a spot to be successful.

Q: You talked about MileStat being a high point for you and that propelling you into states. Were there any other races where you felt especially good?

A: I think MileStat was my big turning point. It was kind of one of those moments where I knew … “I think this gonna go well, just stay focused, stay engaged.” I was really, really excited to run that day, I think, too. … It was a good day. I enjoyed it a lot.

Q: Were there ever doubts, or maybe, on the other hand, did you know you could win a state championship?

A: I think there’s always doubts … and you’ve just gotta kind of take it one race at a time. Yeah, winning the state title was a really big goal of mine and will be a big goal of mine, because [Class 4] is really competitive. It was in the back of my mind, but also just being able to focus on each race and what I can learn from each one was really important. I’m just the type of person that wants to get better and better.

Q: Take me through that state championship race [at Oatlands in Loudoun County].

A: I remember pretty vividly: at the 2-mile mark, that was the plan all along to stick through the crew until then and then go. At the mile mark, I was like, “Oh gosh, I don’t know if I’m feeling too good,” but then I remember straight after that [telling myself], “Nope, we’re feeling good; this is the pace we’re capable of running. It’s something we’ve rehearsed over and over again; I know I can do this.” … Also just kind of running like there’s no tomorrow. Being able to [realize], “There’s no second chances here.’”

Q: Was there any point where you knew you had it won?

A: That was the first race I’d probably had where I didn’t look back at all. I didn’t even look over my shoulder. It wasn’t because I was like, “I’m gonna win, easy money.” It was more of just an “I’m gonna give it all I’ve got” in the last mile. I was so focused on the plan I had that day. It was mainly, “Let’s see how hard we can finish.” I didn’t really see who was behind me. It was more, “If they’re gonna pass me, they’re gonna pass me” sort of deal. By the time I got to the top of the hill, I was like, “I think I’ve got this.”

Q: When you crossed the finish line, what was the thought in that moment?

A: I think it hit right in the moment. I think I was really present that day. I think it was really cool. I was enjoying every single moment of that. I remember freshman year I did not have a good time running that course because it’s so hilly. … So that day, being able to feel my strength and confidence, both the mental and physical that day … I [remember thinking], “We did it. That’s really exciting. Oh my gosh.”

Q: Going into senior season, it has to be a goal to win another championship, right? Are you excited for that challenge, or is there a target on your back now?

A: With this sport, you’ve just gotta take it one race at a time. … I think next season it’ll definitely be the same goals, and I’m just excited to keep improving.

Q: Do you have any pre- or post-race traditions or rituals or superstitions?

A: I used to be a big lucky socks gal. But I feel like this year I’ve … kind of taken a step back on stuff like that. But I do think it’s fun to still do race hairstyles, like braiding my hair. You’ll always see me in the signature double braids.

Q: When did you start wearing it that way?

A: I think it was freshman year probably. I think all of us girls on the team fell in love with how the college runners were wearing their hair, so we’re like, “Oh, we’re gonna do that.” I remember I’d always be the hair braider.

Q: Has running always been your sport?

A: I actually started out as a soccer player. I think it was seventh grade when I joined our cross country team. I remember our coach gave us the training plan and I looked at it like, “Whoa, I’m gonna do every single mile of this.” I remember I dragged my dad out every single day to ride the bike with me while I was running. I think from the second that I joined, I knew it was something that I wanted to do. Running is such a unique sport. Yeah, it’s individual, but I feel like you’re more united with your teammates. … You have to work together and really work together, and it builds a bond like no other sport.

Q: Did you ever want to go back and play soccer?

A: Honestly, when I made the decision, there was no looking back, which is crazy to say because I played soccer from like kindergarten maybe all the way up until eighth grade. That was definitely my first sport I thought I was gonna do. It came down to, “I want to, full-time, do one.”

Q: What’s your favorite restaurant or meal?

A: I love Cava or Chipotle. Those are my go-tos.

Q: Do you have a favorite TV show or movie?

A: I don’t really watch too much TV, but I did really get into “Outer Banks” and “Stranger Things.” I hadn’t watched Netflix for a while, so I spent summer catching up on shows I missed.

Q: So do you read a lot or have other hobbies?

A: I’m not too much of a big reader. Running takes up most of my time, but I do really like doing outdoor activities and being outside a lot.

Q: When you train on your own, or in general, do you have any music you listen to?

A: I’m a pretty big Drake fan and a pretty big Morgan Wallen fan.

Q: Do you have a favorite athlete?

A: Ever since eighth grade, I’ve always sort of looked up to [New York-based runner] Katelyn Tuohy. She’s probably the best high schooler of all time.

Q: If you could have dinner with anybody, who would it be?

A: Gosh, I don’t know. I used to watch soccer a lot. I always thought Carli Lloyd was pretty cool, so maybe her. Rose Lavelle, I always looked up to her a lot, so that’d be cool. See different perspectives on different sports.

Q: Is there anything you’re especially proud of having done so far in your life, whether it’s something with sports or otherwise?

A: I feel like I always do really try to hold myself in a respectful way, especially after races I feel like might not have gone my best. … I’m definitely really proud of the relationships I’ve formed with my competitors because I really do respect them for how good they are and I feel like they respect me, too. So I think that’s something I’ll always hold on to.

ALL-AREA GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY TEAM

Allie Zealand

SCHOOL: Pacers Homeschool

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Finished fourth or better in every event she ran attached to the Pacers Homeschool team, winning the Greensboro XC Invitational in September and then posting a personal best (at the time) of 17:46.1 at the Garmin RunningLane National Championships, where she earned All-America honors with a fourth-place showing. … Also took eighth at the Champs Sports National Cross Country Championships in California in December to become one of three high school girls in the country to earn All-America honors at both national finals; her 17:38.8 there followed a blistering new PR of 17:05.7 set at the Champs South Regional in November. … Was named the Gatorade Virginia girls cross country runner of the year in January before heading to Australia for the World Athletic Cross Country Championships in February; she was sixth among competitors from the U.S. and finished in the top 35 overall in the under-20 6K race, which featured runners from multiple continents and countries.

Alexis Plaster

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: Posted a PR at the MileStat.com XC Invitational with a 19:25.0. … Finished sixth at the Region 4D championships and 28th at the Class 4 state championship and helped JF to a sixth-place showing as a team at states. … Also was 13th at the Champs South Regional.

Beall Roberts

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Recorded a sub-19-minute time at the MileStat.com XC invitational with an 18:56.0, a personal best and the second-best time among all JF girls runners all season (behind only Lamanna). … Finished in the top 25 at the Region 4D (19th) and Class 4 (23rd) meets. … Went under 20 minutes in two other events in 2022.

Madison Martin

SCHOOL: Appomattox

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: Posted four top-10 finishes on the season, including a 10th place in her division of the MileStat.com XC Invitational. … Was fifth at the Region 2C championships with a PR of 20:09.5, then followed that with an eighth-place showing at the Class 2 state championships for the top finish among area girls in that meet.

Clara Moldenhauer

SCHOOL: Nelson County

YEAR: Freshman

ALL-STAR STUFF: Took over second place all-time in the 5K among Nelson girls runners with a time of 19:57.2 at the Region 2C championships. … The time was good for second at the meet and helped her become one of just a few girls in the area to run a sub-20-minute race on the year. … Also helped Nelson to 11th place as a team at the Class 2 state championship.

Samaria Little

SCHOOL: Altavista

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Posted three top-nine finishes, including a ninth-place showing at the Class 1 state championship. … Her 21:32.7 was a personal best and more than one minute faster than her 2021 best and helped the Colonels to ninth place as a team at states. … Was second at the Region 1B championships.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Stuart Gibbs

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

ALL-STAR STUFF: Across the board, Jefferson Forest’s boys and girls teams were dominant under Gibbs. He led the girls to sixth place as a team in the Class 4 state championship meet after helping the group to third at the Region 4D championship, where two runners placed in the top 10. Lamanna led the way at both events with Gibbs’ help, winning the region and state titles as an individual. She also won the Seminole crown and led a Cavaliers sweep of the top five times at that district championship meet, which JF won by a whopping 41 points. Three JF girls posted times under 19 minutes, 30 seconds on the season under Gibbs’ mentorship.